BBC
Boy thrown from Tate Modern platform making progress, family say
A boy who is recovering from life-changing injuries he received when he was thrown from the Tate Modern viewing platform has made "considerable progress", his family have said. The boy, who was six at the time of the fall in 2019, was "delighted" to take part in adapted archery and...
Only Fools and Horses star diagnosed with cancer for second time
Only Fools and Horses star Patrick Murray has cancer for the second time.The 66-year-old actor, who played Mickey Pearce in the classic BBC sitcom, revealed in January 2021 that scans had caught a cancerous lung tumour in its early stages and that he had undergone an operation to have it removed, followed by chemotherapy.Subsequent scans found another tumour in his liver that was unconnected to his lung cancer and also treatable.He received transcatheter arterial chemoembolisation (Tace), a minimally invasive procedure performed in interventional radiology to restrict a tumour’s blood supply.In May 2022, Murray shared a health update revealing that...
BBC
Met Police officer David Carrick admits to being serial rapist
A Metropolitan Police armed officer who used his role to put fear into his victims has admitted dozens of rape and sexual offences against 12 women. David Carrick, 48, who met some victims through dating websites, pleaded guilty to 49 offences across two decades. The Met has apologised after it...
BBC
Oldham trio who imported cannabis from the USA jailed
Three men who imported cannabis by posting packages to their own homes from the USA have been jailed. Jason Warren, of Oldham, masterminded the scam by arranging for packages to be sent to his address and others. The 35-year-old was jailed for six years at Manchester's Minshull Street Crown Court.
BBC
Gender bill veto would be an outrage - Sturgeon
Nicola Sturgeon has said the UK government would be using trans people as a "political weapon" if it decides to block Scottish gender reforms. The first minister said any veto of the legislation would be an "outrage". The UK government said it had not yet decided whether to use powers...
BBC
Body in Leeds canal found with 30-year-old A-Z in pocket
The body of an "elderly" man who had a "single key and a 30-year-old map book" in his pockets has been recovered from a canal, police have said. West Yorkshire Police said a member of the public reported seeing a body in the water near Bramley Fall Park in Leeds at about 09:05 GMT.
BBC
Stoke-on-Trent man jailed for killing neighbour in phone row
A man has been jailed for life for stabbing his neighbour to death in a row over a mobile phone theft. Nathan Miotk pleaded guilty to killing Florin-Dumitru Ciurar on 4 August last year at his flat in Hanley, Stoke-on-Trent. A Newton hearing to determine the facts of the case...
BBC
Tree used by thieves to steal copper from Bilston firm to be felled
A protected tree used by thieves to gain access to a manufacturing firm and steal copper is to be cut down, councillors have agreed. Mueller Europe Ltd, in Bilston, said it had been repeatedly targeted as people used the London plane tree to get over the factory wall. But "due...
NME
Duran Duran’s Andy Taylor talks cancer battle: “I bet most men don’t have a clue”
Andy Taylor – best known as the former guitarist of Duran Duran, who played with the band on-and-off between 1980 and 2001 – has opened up about his ongoing battle with stage 4 metastatic prostate cancer. Taylor was diagnosed with his condition four-years ago and although he was...
BBC
Emma Bond: Top officer not moved as punishment, says chief constable
The chief constable has rejected claims a former senior officer was moved from being a district commander in Londonderry as a "punishment". Emma Bond has brought a sex discrimination case against the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI). Simon Byrne told an employment tribunal the decision to move Ms Bond...
BBC
Beth Matthews: Blogger bought substance from Russia, inquest hears
Mental health blogger Beth Matthews bought the poisonous substance she ingested from Russia, an inquest has heard. While on a secure ward she was able to frequently visit a website that discussed suicide methods, jurors were told. Ms Matthews, 26, from Cornwall, ordered the substance while at Priory Hospital Cheadle...
BBC
Pancreatic cancer: What losing my wife taught me about life and loss
Just four months ago, Geraint John lost his 43-year-old wife and the mother of his three children to pancreatic cancer. The day Deb died, he became a solo parent to their three newly bereaved children while living with his own crushing grief. He has chosen to tell his story to...
BBC
Norwich City fan died an hour before 9th birthday
Tributes have been paid to a young girl who died from cancer one hour before her ninth birthday. Amber Sheehy from Norwich was diagnosed with terminal cancer in April. Her family said on social media that she died late on Saturday evening "with dignity after fighting a battle she couldn't win".
BBC
Suffolk magnet fisherman shocked after dredging up revolver
A magnet fisherman said he was shocked to discover he had dredged up a gun dating back to the early 1900s. Brian Welburn, 43, found the US-made revolver at the bottom of the River Stour at Long Melford on the Essex/Suffolk border two weeks ago. Since then he has also...
BBC
New National Trust film examines Henry VIII's disability
A new National Trust film features the little-known stories of disabled people in history - including Henry VIII and a 17th Century soldier with dwarfism. Everywhere and Nowhere examines the lives of ten disabled people connected to National Trust-run properties. The trust said it wanted to explore why disability had...
BBC
Gwynedd: Tony Thomas, 44, denies killing father, Dafydd, 65
A 45-year-old man has appeared in court and denied killing his father, aged 65. Tony Thomas has denied two charges, the murder and manslaughter of Dafydd Thomas, a businessman, at his home Minffordd, Gwynedd, in March 2021. The trial is due to open on Tuesday at Mold Crown Court in...
BBC
Pregnant at 42: The Woodhall Spa mum tackling critical comments
When she announced she was pregnant aged 42, Lucy Baker says she experienced negativity from several quarters - including a midwife. She is now calling on society to rethink how it views pregnancy. BBC News went along to speak with her. "She asked me for my date of birth," says...
BBC
'We couldn't get an ambulance for my husband then he died'
Ambulance bosses have apologised to the family of a man who died after he had a heart attack but no ambulance came. Martin Clark, 68, started suffering with chest pains at his home in East Sussex on 18 November - before any strike action started in the NHS. His family...
BBC
CCTV appeal over Sheffield pub assault on off-duty officers
Four off-duty police officers have been assaulted after trying to intervene in an altercation at a Sheffield pub. South Yorkshire Police said they were trying to calm down an incident in The Bessemer, in Leopold Street, on 15 December when they were punched. Two men, aged 22 and 53, have...
BBC
Money from selling criminals' items to fund community groups
Community groups can receive grants paid from the sale of criminals' items. Thames Valley Police said money made from selling items seized from criminals which cannot be returned would fund "worthy projects". Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) Matthew Barber said the scheme was "a great opportunity to support community and...
