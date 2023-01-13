Only Fools and Horses star Patrick Murray has cancer for the second time.The 66-year-old actor, who played Mickey Pearce in the classic BBC sitcom, revealed in January 2021 that scans had caught a cancerous lung tumour in its early stages and that he had undergone an operation to have it removed, followed by chemotherapy.Subsequent scans found another tumour in his liver that was unconnected to his lung cancer and also treatable.He received transcatheter arterial chemoembolisation (Tace), a minimally invasive procedure performed in interventional radiology to restrict a tumour’s blood supply.In May 2022, Murray shared a health update revealing that...

