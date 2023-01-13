Read full article on original website
Two school-aged children hospitalized after being struck by a truck in Salt Lake CityEdy ZooSalt Lake City, UT
'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Star Jen Shah Sentenced to 6.5 Years in Prison in Fraud Case in NYCReynold AquinoSalt Lake City, UT
4 Amazing Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
O'Shucks Bar and Grill Has Two Locations In Park City, UtahS. F. MoriPark City, UT
Strange in Utah: At Least 12 Mysterious Antennas Have Been Found in Salt Lake City Foothills. Nobody Knows Who or WhyZack LoveSalt Lake City, UT
sports360az.com
Pac-12 top 10: Key players return for Utah and Washington, a Big Ten exit, a USC legend passes and other top stories from the week
Our quick-hitting recap of the top Pac-12 storylines from the week …. Quarterback Cam Rising and tight end Brant Kuithe announced they’re returning for the 2023 season, instantly elevating the Utes to contender status in what should be a loaded conference. There is one significant unknown in Salt Lake...
allsportstucson.com
Arizona loses to Utah after controversial foul following slow game-clock management
Arizona’s adverse conditions on the road this weekend going against two of the best teams in Pac-12, Colorado and No. 10 Utah, included playing at a higher altitude within 37 hours of each game and dealing with referee calls and slow game-clock management in Sunday’s 80-79 loss at Salt Lake City.
247Sports
Corner Canyon four-star quarterback Isaac Wilson looking forward to the time with Utah this weekend
With most of their recruiting for the 2023 cycle almost complete, focus has not only shifted to the transfer portal but to the future. With a weekend available for visitors, Utah will be welcoming a good collection of 2024 prospects, many of whom come from within the state but all are priorities for the Utes this next cycle.
suunews.net
The Flippin’ Birds take second place in the Rio Tinto Best of Utah meet
In the Rio Tinto Best of Utah, Southern Utah University’s Flippin’ Birds came home with a second place finish. SUU’s 196.175 points trailed only the University of Utah Red Rocks’ 197.750. The Utah State University Aggies scored 195.800, which placed them third. They were followed by...
bvmsports.com
Mikey Matthews wants Pac-12 championship with Utah Utes
SALT LAKE CITY (BVM) – Mikey Matthews has been busy since December. On Dec. 1, the three-star wide receiver verbally committed to Utah and then signed his letter of intent on the 21st. At the beginning of January, Matthews competed in the Under Armour All-American Game and now he’s enrolled at Utah.
ksl.com
Snow depth doubled in 30 days at some Utah sites, researcher says
SALT LAKE CITY — The snow keeps piling up quickly in Utah's mountains, delivering the kind of water that communities need to climb out of the extended drought. In the mountains near Alta, the snowpack is already stacking up as one of the wettest in 20 years. In a year when Utah's reservoirs desperately need a recharge, Utah is fortunate that the storms have delivered so far.
Is Utah too developer friendly? No, Gov. Cox says. ‘We need development. There is no other way’
Even as the housing market enters a real estate correction after two years of runway prices from the pandemic housing frenzy, Utah’s housing affordability crisis is expected to persist. This year, the Utah Legislature and Gov. Spencer Cox is focused on bringing down home prices. Freeing up the market to increase supply, they said, is the best way to do that.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Utah
If you live in Utah and you love having a burger from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places that are well known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
890kdxu.com
The 3 Most Successful American Idol Contestants From Utah
When American Idol first started, I was enthralled. I loved watching people succeed and others completely bomb. I realize that a lot of the stories are dramatized to “enthrall” people, but it worked. At the time I truly thought of auditioning myself. I don’t have the confidence to...
Would thinning forests help Utah’s Great Salt Lake? Some say so
Would thinning trees in the Great Salt Lake watershed help conserve water for the lake? Some elected leaders and others are saying the flows to the Great Salt Lake could be increased by as much as 10% through active forest management.
ksl.com
Salt Lake, St. George have 2 of the best new city flags in US, survey says
SALT LAKE CITY — The 2020 redesign of Salt Lake City's flag is a hit with the nation's top vexillologists, which isn't the case for a few other cities in the state with flags designed over the past few years. The flag of Utah's capital city placed fifth among...
utahnow.online
Delta Center returns to Salt Lake City
News hot off the press today – the famous Delta Center name is coming back to downtown Salt Lake City, after more than a fifteen year absence. This July will see Delta Airlines take over the naming rights to the famous home of the Utah Jazz; not least hundreds of other events throughout the year.
Beehive Archive: The rise/fall/rise of Fisher Brewing Co.
Welcome to the Beehive Archive — your weekly bite-sized look at some of the most pivotal — and peculiar — events in Utah history. With all of the history and none of the dust, the Beehive Archive is a fun way to catch up on Utah’s past. Beehive Archive is a production of Utah Humanities, provided to local papers as a weekly feature article focusing on Utah history topics drawn from our award-winning radio series, which can be heard each week on KCPW and Utah Public Radio.
travelweekly.com
Snowpack piles up at ski resorts in California and Utah
A series of storms that have wreaked havoc on northern and central California have also dumped massive amounts of snow in ski areas from California to Utah as the busy Martin Luther King Day weekend is about to begin. In fact, in some cases the snow has been so extreme...
ABC 4
Did you feel that? 2.8 earthquake shakes Wasatch Front
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The Wasatch Front was shaken up by a low-magnitude 2.8 earthquake late Tuesday night, leaving many Utahns asking one another: “Did you feel that?”. The earthquake’s epicenter was located on the other side of the mountain in Morgan County, about 18 miles...
6 picture-perfect homes in ski country
Eden, Utah Courtesy image The front door of this Powder Mountain one-bedroom opens on a slope leading directly to a popular ski lift. The custom-furnished 2016 house has a double-height great room with radiant-heated wood floors, picture windows framing mountain views, suspended fireplace, and crystal lighting; an open chef's kitchen with island; a primary suite; a sleeping loft for guests; and a terraced yard. Courtesy image The home comes with access to 8,000 skiable acres and Powder Mountain membership. $1,850,000. Brian Williams, Summit Sotheby's International Realty, (435) 602-0217. Whitefish, Montana Courtesy image The Tamarack chalet treehouse in Whitefish Mountain Resort is ski-in, ski-out and...
KUTV
Provo Canyon reopened following avalanche control
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Authorities have reported that State Route 189 through Provo Canyon was reopened shortly before 1:30 p.m. Sunday. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Provo Canyon's State Route 189 was closed Sunday for avalanche mitigation, according to authorities. Representatives of the Utah Highway Patrol reported that the highway was closed off...
ABC 4
Ogden Community Rallies Around Pizza Shop
The COVID-19 pandemic, inflation and supply chain issues have all had an effect on locally owned businesses in Utah. For One Dude’s Pizza Co. in Ogden, a passionate plea on social media is turning things around. Ogden Community Rallies Around Pizza Shop. The COVID-19 pandemic, inflation and supply chain...
This is The Tallest Man-Made Structure In Utah
You've probably driven past this structure a dozen times, completely unaware of its claim to fame. This is the tallest manmade structure in the state of Utah. You'll pass by this as you drive down I-80 west of Salt Lake City, Utah. It is by far the tallest man-made structure in the state, measuring 1,215 feet.
kslnewsradio.com
Great Salt Lake tour showcases the shrinking lake and what is being uncovered
SALT LAKE CITY — A sign of a good adventure when there is mud and water involved. “How are everyone’s shoes? Waterproof?” asked Great Salt Lake Park Ranger Angelic Anderson to a group of people. However, no one seemed to mind how dirty or wet they got.
247Sports
