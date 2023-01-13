ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

bvmsports.com

Mikey Matthews wants Pac-12 championship with Utah Utes

SALT LAKE CITY (BVM) – Mikey Matthews has been busy since December. On Dec. 1, the three-star wide receiver verbally committed to Utah and then signed his letter of intent on the 21st. At the beginning of January, Matthews competed in the Under Armour All-American Game and now he’s enrolled at Utah.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Snow depth doubled in 30 days at some Utah sites, researcher says

SALT LAKE CITY — The snow keeps piling up quickly in Utah's mountains, delivering the kind of water that communities need to climb out of the extended drought. In the mountains near Alta, the snowpack is already stacking up as one of the wettest in 20 years. In a year when Utah's reservoirs desperately need a recharge, Utah is fortunate that the storms have delivered so far.
UTAH STATE
Deseret News

Is Utah too developer friendly? No, Gov. Cox says. ‘We need development. There is no other way’

Even as the housing market enters a real estate correction after two years of runway prices from the pandemic housing frenzy, Utah’s housing affordability crisis is expected to persist. This year, the Utah Legislature and Gov. Spencer Cox is focused on bringing down home prices. Freeing up the market to increase supply, they said, is the best way to do that.
UTAH STATE
890kdxu.com

The 3 Most Successful American Idol Contestants From Utah

When American Idol first started, I was enthralled. I loved watching people succeed and others completely bomb. I realize that a lot of the stories are dramatized to “enthrall” people, but it worked. At the time I truly thought of auditioning myself. I don’t have the confidence to...
UTAH STATE
utahnow.online

Delta Center returns to Salt Lake City

News hot off the press today – the famous Delta Center name is coming back to downtown Salt Lake City, after more than a fifteen year absence. This July will see Delta Airlines take over the naming rights to the famous home of the Utah Jazz; not least hundreds of other events throughout the year.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Pyramid

Beehive Archive: The rise/fall/rise of Fisher Brewing Co.

Welcome to the Beehive Archive — your weekly bite-sized look at some of the most pivotal — and peculiar — events in Utah history. With all of the history and none of the dust, the Beehive Archive is a fun way to catch up on Utah’s past. Beehive Archive is a production of Utah Humanities, provided to local papers as a weekly feature article focusing on Utah history topics drawn from our award-winning radio series, which can be heard each week on KCPW and Utah Public Radio.
UTAH STATE
travelweekly.com

Snowpack piles up at ski resorts in California and Utah

A series of storms that have wreaked havoc on northern and central California have also dumped massive amounts of snow in ski areas from California to Utah as the busy Martin Luther King Day weekend is about to begin. In fact, in some cases the snow has been so extreme...
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

Did you feel that? 2.8 earthquake shakes Wasatch Front

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The Wasatch Front was shaken up by a low-magnitude 2.8 earthquake late Tuesday night, leaving many Utahns asking one another: “Did you feel that?”. The earthquake’s epicenter was located on the other side of the mountain in Morgan County, about 18 miles...
UTAH STATE
The Week

6 picture-perfect homes in ski country

Eden, Utah Courtesy image The front door of this Powder Mountain one-bedroom opens on a slope leading directly to a popular ski lift. The custom-furnished 2016 house has a double-height great room with radiant-heated wood floors, picture windows framing mountain views, suspended fireplace, and crystal lighting; an open chef's kitchen with island; a primary suite; a sleeping loft for guests; and a terraced yard. Courtesy image The home comes with access to 8,000 skiable acres and Powder Mountain membership. $1,850,000. Brian Williams, Summit Sotheby's International Realty, (435) 602-0217. Whitefish, Montana Courtesy image The Tamarack chalet treehouse in Whitefish Mountain Resort is ski-in, ski-out and...
HEBER CITY, UT
KUTV

Provo Canyon reopened following avalanche control

PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Authorities have reported that State Route 189 through Provo Canyon was reopened shortly before 1:30 p.m. Sunday. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Provo Canyon's State Route 189 was closed Sunday for avalanche mitigation, according to authorities. Representatives of the Utah Highway Patrol reported that the highway was closed off...
PROVO, UT
ABC 4

Ogden Community Rallies Around Pizza Shop

The COVID-19 pandemic, inflation and supply chain issues have all had an effect on locally owned businesses in Utah. For One Dude’s Pizza Co. in Ogden, a passionate plea on social media is turning things around. Ogden Community Rallies Around Pizza Shop. The COVID-19 pandemic, inflation and supply chain...
OGDEN, UT
95 Rock KKNN

This is The Tallest Man-Made Structure In Utah

You've probably driven past this structure a dozen times, completely unaware of its claim to fame. This is the tallest manmade structure in the state of Utah. You'll pass by this as you drive down I-80 west of Salt Lake City, Utah. It is by far the tallest man-made structure in the state, measuring 1,215 feet.
UTAH STATE
247Sports

247Sports

