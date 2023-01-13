In the final 12-plus minutes of regulation, Jaquez put together one of his best stretches of the season to help UCLA rally from down eight for a clutch 68-54 victory. Jaquez totaled nine points, three steals, three rebounds, two blocks and one assist down the stretch. He was the best player on the floor for the Pac-12 leading Bruins.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO