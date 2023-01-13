ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UCLA is in the Top 5 of the AP Poll

The UCLA men's basketball team is No. 5 in the latest AP Poll. This comes after the Bruins swept Utah and Colorado at home over the weekend. The wins not only gave UCLA a perfect 11-0 record at home this season, but also extends its win streak to 13 games.
USC coach Lincoln Riley evaluates defensive performance in 2022, says his role will expand in 2023

USC’s defense under coordinator Alex Grinch in 2022 took some big leaps but also had giant missteps. The Trojans improved slightly by allowing opponents 29.2 points per game after they allowed a program-worst 31.8 points per contest in 2021. They also led the nation in turnover margin (plus-22) and forced 19 interceptions – tied for third nationally – with 10 fumble recoveries.
Zach Charbonnet Declares for the NFL Draft

As expected, UCLA running back Zach Charbonnet has declared for the 2023 NFL Draft. Monday, January 16th is the deadline for draft-eligible underclassmen to submit their paperwork. Players have 72 hours to withdraw their name if they decide to reverse their decision. Charbonnet had one more year of eligibility remaining...
