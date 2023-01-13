Read full article on original website
Serbia & Kazakhstan shock many as they side with the US- Both say that they will ignore the results of the recent vote
An ally of Russia, Kazakhstan, has announced that it will not recognize the results from Moscow's organized referendums. The referendums relate to Ukraine's territories currently occupied by Russian troops. [i]
Russian ex-President Medvedev says Japanese PM should disembowel himself
Jan 14 (Reuters) - Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev accused Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Saturday of shameful subservience to the United States and suggested he should ritually disembowel himself.
France Summons Iran's Top Diplomat Over Execution of British-Iranian Accused of Spying
PARIS (Reuters) -The French Foreign Ministry summoned Iran's charge d'affaires in Paris on Saturday over the execution of a British-Iranian national accused of spying, the ministry said in a statement, expressing its indignation about the case. Iran's judiciary said earlier in the day that Alireza Akbari, a British-Iranian national who...
Germany's Defense Minister Resigns Amid Ukraine Criticism
BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s much-criticized defense minister announced her resignation Monday, as her department steers the massive project of modernizing the country’s military and oversees expanding weapons deliveries to Ukraine. Christine Lambrecht said in a written statement that she had submitted her resignation request to Chancellor Olaf...
Vladimir Putin's Top Tank Commander DIES SUDDENLY Hours After Russian Leader Cancels Meeting To Discuss War In Ukraine
Vladimir Putin’s top tank commander died suddenly over the weekend less than 24 hours after the Russian leader canceled a meeting to discuss weapon production for the war in Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.Alexei Maslov, the 69-year-old former Russian army commander and tank chief, passed away suddenly on Sunday in a Moscow military hospital.Maslov and Putin were set to meet hours earlier at the former general’s machine-building plant in Nizhny Tagil before Putin canceled the meeting unexpectedly and "at the last minute."According to Daily Star, Maslov was criticized by both Putin and the Kremlin before his death for failing to produce...
Drunk Russian Soldier Beats His Commander to Death
A Russian man called up under Vladimir Putin’s “mobilization” order for the war against Ukraine drunkenly beat his commander to death on a military train. A military court in Magnitogorsk announced Wednesday that the soldier will remain in custody for two months on charges that carry a sentence of up to 15 years, local media reported. The incident occurred last Friday, when investigators say the inebriated staff sergeant attacked his commander, who had also been called up under the Russian president’s order. The commander was pronounced dead at the scene. No further details were immediately available on what led up to the killing.Read more at The Daily Beast.
Putin Makes Peace Offer to Ukraine After Realizing He's Losing the War
In a stunning twist, Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced that he is ready to negotiate with Ukraine over the ongoing conflict in the region, according to Reuters. But wait, wasn't it just ten months ago that Putin launched a full-blown assault on Ukraine, seizing control of several territories, including Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia?
Putin 'Has Cancer And Will Die Very Soon', Ukrainian Intelligence Chief Reveals In Shocking Interview
A shocking allegation was made by the Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, regarding the alleged health of Russian President Vladimir Putin. The intelligence official claimed that Putin has terminal cancer and believes he will die in the near future, RadarOnline.com has learned. Putin, 70, has been rumored to be in deteriorating condition for some time now. His unsuccessful invasion of Ukraine coupled with recent allegations from Ukraine's intelligence agency paint a grim picture for the Kremlin leader. Kyrylo Budanov discussed the 70-year-old's health and the ongoing Russia/Ukraine conflict with ABC News on January 4. When asked...
How This ‘Most Dangerous’ African Tribe Cleverly Fools Tourists
When the rainy season finishes, a few tourists head into the south of Ethiopia, close to the borders with Kenya and South Sudan. They’re searching for one of the last African tribes that pierce and gauge their lips with large decorative plates. These people are called the Mursi, and for years a handful of the most popular travel magazines photographed them adorning gorgeous lip plates, cattle horns, sticks and bones, berries and leaves, and other foliage.The tourists want to see in real life what they have grown up seeing on the covers of these magazines. So they make the journey....
Russian soldiers surrender to Ukrainian troops circling them in trenches
Footage appears to show the moment Russian troops surrendered to Ukraine’s 10th Mountain Assault Brigade.Video shows a number of soldiers emerging from a trench with their hands up, before being marched away from the area.“After the onslaught of the 10th Mountain Assault Brigade, Russian invaders made the only correct decision - to surrender,” Ukraine’s official Ministry of Defence account tweeted.“That’s how it should be.”Volodymyr Zelensky also thanked his country’s 10th separate mountain assault brigade for capturing Russian troops in Donetsk during his nightly address.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Ukraine war’s heaviest fight rages in east - follow liveWhy did Russia invade Ukraine and what could happen next?
Miss Ukraine commended for ‘badass’ appearance at Miss Universe pageant
Miss Ukraine’s outfit for the Miss Universe pageant’s national costume competition was a “Warrior of Light” ensemble commended worldwide for its symbolism.Viktoria Apanasenko, representing the war-torn country at the Miss Universe pageant in New Orleans on 14 January, revealed a stunning multilayered motif with ornate, oversize blue and yellow wings. The outfit was complete with a weapon [sword] and body armour.An Instagram post on Miss Ukraine’s page said: “The ‘Warrior of Light’ costume symbolises our nation’s fight against darkness. Like Archangel Michael, who defends Ukraine with a sword, it protects us.”It continued: “Viktoriia has a weapon in her hands, her...
Breaking ranks, Macron’s gift of tanks to Ukraine puts Western alliance under pressure to give Zelensky what he needs to end the war
The French president’s move heightens the pressure on German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to approve allies’ transfer of German-built Leopard battle tanks.
Vladimir Putin's Mystery Blonde Spotted By His Side During New Year's Address Identified
The mystery blonde woman spotted by Vladimir Putin’s side during his New Year’s address over the weekend has been identified as an alleged Russian army medic named Anna Sidorenko, RadarOnline.com has learned.Sidorenko, who was one of the dozens of alleged soldiers flanking Putin during his annual address on Sunday, was honored by the 70-year-old Russian leader for her contribution to the Russian war effort.But according to the New York Post, this was far from the first time Sidorenko has been spotted by Putin’s side in recent years.Sibir.Realii, a Russian media outlet, took to Telegram on Monday to reveal Sidorenko was...
Indian government faces political heat as satellite images show China’s infrastructure push along border
Prime minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government is facing heat from India’s opposition parties which are demanding a discussion on the border skirmish with China earlier this month.On Wednesday, parliamentarians from several opposition parties, including the Trinamool Congress, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, and Congress staged a walkout from the lower house after demanding a discussion on the border tensions with China.On 9 December, more than 250 Indian and Chinese troops clashed in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang.The soldiers fought with spiked clubs, monkey fists and stun guns in the Yangtse area and Chinese troops outnumbered their Indian counterparts by four...
Vladimir Putin Allegedly Being Kept Alive With Western Cancer Medicine As War In Ukraine Rages On
Russian President Vladimir Putin has allegedly been taking dosages of Western cancer treatment drugs to stay alive as his invasion in Ukraine rages on, RadarOnline.com has learned. Putin, 70, has been the subject of rumors that surround his alleged deteriorating health condition, as well as heightened paranoia — over potential assassination attempts — due to the Russian military's epic failures on the front line. According to a Russian historian and political analyst, Valery Solovey, the Kremlin leader has heavily relied on Western medicine to keep him alive and in power as his health fails amid the ongoing Russia/Ukraine conflict....
Hear what some Russians think about Putin's invasion
CNN's Frederik Pleitgen reports that while Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine is heating up, it's getting a frosty reception from many Russians in Moscow.
Sweden allowed to join NATO
Sweden has defied 78 years of military neutrality, as their application to join NATO has officially been ratified. The policy shift comes as a result of the invasion of Ukraine, for a country to join NATO all members must approve a new country. In the past, Turkey has held up the process, primarily as a result of accusations that Sweden has supported the PKK, or Kurdish worker’s party.
CCTV captures chilling footage of Putin’s soldiers raiding Ukrainian orphanage to take children
Russian soldiers and agents have been caught on CCTV stalking the premises of a Ukrainian orphanage, apparently seeking children to take.Throughout the 10-month invasion of Ukraine, Russian forces have repeatedly been accused of deporting Ukrainian children to Russia or Russian-held territories. The video footage shows men from Russia’s secret police, FSB, with armed soldiers carrying rifles entering the building. The armed Russian can be seen entering rooms on the premises according to the footage, gathered by Sky News. Authorities in charge of the orphanage said that they had evacuated the children ahead of time. Volodymyr Sahaidak, the director of...
Elon Musk Warns That Nuclear Missiles From Russia Could Completely Destroy the US and Europe in Less Than 30 Minutes
"If Russia is faced with the choice of losing Crimea or using battlefield nukes, they will choose the latter. We’ve already sanctioned/cutoff Russia in every possible way, so what more do they have left to lose? If we nuke Russia back, they will nuke us and then we have WW3."
Iran punishes Belgian with 74 lashes and 40 years in prison for alleged espionage
Iran is punishing a Belgian national with 74 lashes and 40 years in prison for espionage charges, according to state media. Olivier Vandecasteele, a 41-year-old former Belgian aid worker who has been imprisoned since last February, received the sentence along with a $1 million fine for charges pertaining to the espionage accusations, per Al Jazeera. The verdict can be appealed.
