VESTAL, N.Y. – No. 20 Lehigh capped its weekend trip to New York with a 26-12 victory over Binghamton Sunday at the Events Center. The host Bearcats won two of the first three bouts before a technical fall by Malyke Hines and a third-period pin by Max Brignola propelled the Mountain Hawks into the lead for good.

BETHLEHEM, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO