Meme YouTuber claims he lost channel after DMCAs from Nikocado Avocado
Popular meme YouTuber ‘KraccBacc’ claims that he lost his channel due to DMCA claims from fellow creator Nikocado Avocado after making edits of him in a few videos. Although YouTube is populated with a slew of prominent meme accounts, KraccBacc was one of the more popular meme-making channels, boasting around one million subscribers until his profile was suddenly taken offline in mid-January.
Twitch streamer mortified as cat exposes her embarrassing search history
A Twitch streamer was left stricken with embarrassment after her cat hopped on her keyboard and pulled up what she was searching for online. They say curiosity killed the cat, but as Twitch streamer ‘Beddle’ found out, a cat can also prove to be quite dangerous when you’re surfing the web.
Twitch streamer Dantes denied partner status despite pulling 20k viewers
Twitch streamer Dantes (also known as Doaenel) hit over 20k viewers during his Race to Challenger stream, asking if they might partner him on his “21st application”. Dantes is one of the most rapidly growing streamers not only within League of Legends, but on Twitch. His Race to Challenger event saw him streaming for over 50 hours over the course of 3 days, with his stream viewership capping out at around 23k.
Mizkif banned on Twitch for “Aiding Account Suspension Evasion”
Streaming star Mizkif has been banned from Twitch for “Aiding Account Suspension Evasion.”. The 27-year-old returned to streaming just a few weeks ago following allegations in September 2022 that he helped cover up a sexual assault. After being placed on leave and put under investigation by his organization One...
xQc in stitches while spectating Forsen’s failed Minecraft speedrun
Twitch streamer Forsen’s latest attempt at a Minecraft speedrun got a big reaction from rival xQc, whose reaction to the failed run made viewers laugh at its dramatic nature. Speedrunning in video games has become a bigger and bigger feature in the gaming community. In particular, streamers now have...
'I’ll Never Forgive You. There’s Nothing Worse than a Half-black': Woman publically posts Racist Dad's Letter
A Texas woman publicly shamed her father after he sent her a letter threatening ‘she will be homeless’ if she pursued her relationship with her black boyfriend. Stephanie Hicks, a woman from Keller, Texas, shared a letter on Twitter, saying she had ‘disrespected her family in every way’ by having a black boyfriend.
Warzone 2 expert unveils ultimate TAQ-V build to “melt everyone” in Al Mazrah
FaZe Booya, Warzone 2 expert and YouTuber, has unveiled his ultimate TAQ-V loadout that he guarantees will “melt everyone” in the CoD battle royale. Warzone 2’s meta is ever-changing and fluid. The devs’ typical buffs and nerfs, alongside prevailing playstyles, determines which weapons are the most popular at any moment.
Dr Disrespect claims he’ll stream Valorant full-time if Warzone 2 doesn’t improve
YouTube streamer Dr Disrespect has pledged to his fans that he’ll stream Valorant full-time if Warzone 2 doesn’t improve promptly. The two-time has always had a love-hate relationship with battle royales and has been very critical of Warzone 2 since its release last year. Recently, the former CoD...
Millions warned to make two Google Maps changes – don’t risk ignoring it
GOOGLE Maps can be an incredibly helpful tool - but it does come with risks. While it can be handy for figuring out what a place looks like before you arrive, be it a house or restaurant, it may reveal details about your home you might want to hide. In...
Apex Legends devs apologize for “embarrassing” error following UI update
Respawn Entertainment, developers of Apex Legends, have issued an apology on Twitter for shipping a UI update early and “incomplete”, misspelling a content creator’s name who helped create a skin for their battle royale. This is a recent development in a story that started all the way...
Adin Ross hit with unexpected Twitch ban
Twitch streamer Adin Ross has been banned on the streaming platform, and his fans are puzzled as to why. Controversy has followed Adin Ross in the last month, with the streamer supporting Andrew Tate amid his arrest in Romania and continuing to support rapper Tory Lanez despite his recent conviction in relation to a shooting.
Fortnite players divided over new Shockwave Hammer nerf
After unvaulting the Shockwave Hammer, Fortnite developers nerfed the number of bounce charges the weapon holds, which has divided fans. Introduced at the start of Chapter 4 Season 1, the Shockwave Hammer acts as a weapon and another means of transportation. It featured a fair few hiccups at launch, however,...
Pokémon's Child Friendly TikTok Account Accidently Posts Video Full of Swears
Content warning: The embedded Twitter video below contains a parody song with offensive language. The official and very child friendly Pokémon TikTok account accidentally posted an expletive-laden video to its 3.7 million followers. As reported by Nintendo Life, the now deleted video showed someone in a Pikachu costume dancing...
Amazon responds after ‘Lost Ark’ players were banned for not playing the game
Amazon Game Studios has responded after a wave of Lost Ark players were banned for not playing the game in recent months. Over the weekend (January 15) mods on the official Lost Ark subreddit shared a post that said “We’re getting a ton of posts from people that have not played the game in several months, claiming that they have been notified that their accounts were banned.”
This classic 1970s text adventure now has Google AI graphics
Zork is where Infocom began, and laid the groundwork for generations of interactive fiction.
Apple TV reportedly wants Premier League rights – should Sky and BT be worried?
Apple is reportedly looking to expand its array of live sports on Apple TV+ by acquiring rights to stream Premier League football in the UK. According to a report in the Daily Mail, over the weekend, Apple plans to enter the bidding when rights come up for grabs once again in 2025.
LoL devs confirm massive buffs for ADCs in patch 13.2
In their ongoing effort to rebalance League of Legends after the Season 13 patch went live, some massive buffs for every ADC champion are on the way in patch 13.2, according to Phreak. League of Legends Season 13 hasn’t gotten off to the best start. A mix of disappointment from...
Gaming YouTubers say their videos are being demonetized due to profanity policies
Swearing on YouTube has become challenging. In November, YouTube updated the profanity policy in its ad guidelines, which further restricts what users can or can’t say in a video. Now, all kinds of curse words “are treated equally,” rather than considered at different levels of “severity.” Videos with profanity in the thumbnail, title, or first seven seconds may be demonetized. (Under this policy, “hell” and “damn” are no longer considered profanities.)
Warzone 2 players flame devs after witnessing wild “connection adversity” clutch
Warzone 2 can be a mixed bag when the server connection isn’t perfect, and a few players decided to vent about the problem after watching a miraculous lag-filled clutch. Things move fast in Warzone 2, and even a little bit of lag can completely ruin a team’s momentum if it happens at an unlucky moment.
Greninja to make Pokemon Scarlet & Violet debut in Tera Raid event
It’s been revealed that the next 7-Star Tera Raid event in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet will feature Greninja, which makes its highly-anticipated debut in the games. Although Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players can take part in Tera Raids whenever they like by searching for crystals around the map, the best Pokemon are usually saved for special 7-Star Tera Raid events.
