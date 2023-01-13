Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is when the Bay Area's string of storms is expected to finish.Sherif SaadSanta Rosa, CA
Longstanding Ross Dress For Less Location Permanently ClosedJoel EisenbergDublin, CA
CAAP Benefits for San Francisco families: Check the eligibility and get $687 a monthMark StarSan Francisco, CA
4 Cities in California Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensLos Angeles, CA
As storms return to California, the rising river threatens to cut off some houses.Sherif SaadMonterey County, CA
sfstandard.com
This New $200-Per-Month Friendship Startup Already Has A Waitlist
Pandemic isolation, emotionally manipulative social media algorithms, and the ever-increasing fear of being asked “So, how are you really?” have all conspired to birth a term that would have your econ professor chuckling: the friendship recession. In short, it’s harder than ever for people to make friends.
Blood donations saved Bay Area mother after childbirth
SAN FRANCISCO - When Emily Peters grabs her laptop and scrolls through her life, she can't help but smile when she finds photos of herself six years ago. "I was one of those really annoying people that really like being pregnant," said Peters with a laugh. "I loved it, I loved being huge, and taking up tons of space, and having this sidekick with me." On August 2nd, 2016, she gave birth to a perfect eight-pound girl named Lucy. But the joy quickly turned into something dark."Everything was going super smoothly until it wasn't, and everything came crashing down," said...
SFGate
The 5 best assisted living communities in San Francisco
When living alone is no longer a viable option, assisted living communities can provide a comfortable place for seniors to age with dignity. In addition to helping older adults live safely, assisted living also provides amenities and community that can help make life enjoyable as you age. In San Francisco,...
Stanford Daily
The period to end all periods: Women’s Basketball steamrolls UCLA in the fourth
No. 2 Stanford women’s basketball (17-1, 5-0 Pac-12) took on No. 8 UCLA (14-3, 3-2 Pac-12) at Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles on Friday night. The last time Stanford lost to a Pac-12 opponent was two years ago against UCLA.. However, the Bruins failed to repeat history, as the Cardinal defense held its ground and, after a nearly scoreless fourth quarter for the Blue and Gold, paved the way to an 11th straight Stanford victory: 72-59. Many stars attended the top-10 matchup, including star-athletes Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird, and witnessed Stanford defeat its first ranked opponent on the road this season.
San Francisco Asian grocery store to permanently close, terminate all staff
The store is slated to close by March.
sfstandard.com
A Flower Market in Chinatown—and Four More Things to Do in SF This Weekend
Rain or shine, the Chinese New Year Flower Market Fair will be blooming this weekend in Chinatown. Taking place the weekend before the Chinese New Year, the fair is a one-stop shop for fresh flowers symbolizing growth and other goods to ring in a positive Lunar New Year. Free. 2....
padailypost.com
Car accident claims local student
A Palo Alto teenager who was an avid writer and college student has died in a car crash in Los Gatos, police said. Tyler Scheetz, 19, crashed into another car driving on Blossom Hill Road on Sunday just before 10 a.m. Police are still investigating what happened. Scheetz was born...
sfstandard.com
San Francisco Donut Shop Reveals Insane New Price of Eggs
Jim Georgie’s Donuts (& Chinese Food) in the Mission is a rare breed in this part of the country. Akin to a bodega in New York, the husband and wife duo at Jim Georgie’s sling delicious, oozing egg sandwiches all made-to-order on their flat-top grill. The pair, who...
Michelin-starred Manresa chef David Kinch to open 3 new Bay Area restaurants
The acclaimed chef shared his next move after his restaurant shuttered.
KRON4
SF leaders respond to incident of unhoused woman being sprayed with water
KRON4's Sara Stinson reports. Read more: https://www.kron4.com/news/bay-area/sf-leaders-respond-to-incident-of-unhoused-woman-being-sprayed-with-water/. SF leaders respond to incident of unhoused woman …. KRON4's Sara Stinson reports. Read more: https://www.kron4.com/news/bay-area/sf-leaders-respond-to-incident-of-unhoused-woman-being-sprayed-with-water/. VIDEO: Burglars caught stealing bikes from Corte …. KRON4 obtained video from the incident on Jan. 14. Bay Area basketball star Jeremy Lin stars in new …
sfstandard.com
San Francisco’s Biggest Landlord Defaulted on a Massive Loan
In a sign of growing distress in San Francisco real estate, the city’s largest apartment landlord, Veritas, defaulted on a $448 million loan according to a report from Fitch Ratings. The loan was transferred to special servicing on Nov. 3, a stage meant to allow for negotiation, and was...
KQED
Larry Lee: A Different Lunar New Year
Larry Lee and his family are preparing to celebrate the Lunar New Year, but this year someone and something will be missing. As we approach the Chinese Lunar New Year, the year of the rabbit, there is a distinct difference this year for my family. My father passed away in March last year. It seems strange, to experience the first of any holiday without a loved one, to go into my year end routine of cleaning house and of putting things in order to have the emotionally lingering feeling of loss. Customarily, it’s best for one to enter a new year with as much balance and harmony as possible. However, dealing with loss doesn’t quite fit into these plans as neatly. I imagine when my family gathers that we may not mention dad’s absence, but it will certainly be felt.
San Francisco Examiner
S.F. back to pre-pandemic normalcy in this unwelcome way
While San Francisco and the Bay Area as a whole contend with the lingering impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, one element of daily life is back to normal. Its return isn't exactly a welcome one, however. Traffic congestion in San Francisco reached pre-pandemic levels last year, according to a new...
walnutcreekmagazine.com
Dine | Where To Eat Walnut Creek
AMERICAN (Burgers|Breakfast|Salads) BUCKHORN GRILL: When it comes to big salads, this casual eatery serves heaping plates of fresh veggies and grilled meats. Food to go or eat on the outdoor patio. buckhorngrill.com. BRODERICK Scratch-made, over-the-top burgers, fries, and wings. A fabulous fried chicken sandwich is doused in sriracha Bleu cheese...
Bed Bath & Beyond announces 3 more Bay Area stores will close
The company announced last September that it would shutter 150 "lower-producing" stores nationwide.
Rent relief is eligible to people making as much as $141,550 in Silicon Valley city
(The Center Square) – In a California city where the school district asked for community members to rent rooms to teachers who they said couldn't afford housing, a person making $141,550 is eligible for a rent and relief program paid for with taxpayer dollars. The city of Milpitas is...
This SF Bakery Makes One Of The Top-5 Croissants In The US
San Francisco is home to some truly beautiful restaurants and excellent cafes and extraordinary bakeries, and now we’re also home to one of the best croissants in the US. Yelp recently published its list of Top 30 spots for croissants in the US & Canada, and awarded SF’s Arsicault Bakery the #5 spot. Pastry-loving San Franciscans are already familiar with the mouthwatering croissants and legendary lines at Arsicault’s original Arguello Street location. In a city known for world-class pastries, Arsicault manages to stand apart from the pack. They were named “bakery of the year” in 2016 by Bon Appétit, and have since opened a second location. Yelp explained its ranking methodology as an “all time list of the Top Croissants in the US and Canada.” They identified reviews that mentioned “croissant” and used factors such as total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning “croissant.” California-based bakeries took all of the top 5 spots but are curiously absent from the rest of the ranking. Yelp admitted to “a limit of 5 spots in CA, presumably so California wouldn’t dominate their entire ranking.
KTVU FOX 2
Bay Area small business owners looking to cash in on 49ers playoffs game
Many small business owners in the Bay Area hope that Saturday's playoffs game will give their bottom line a boost. At one Palo Alto bar, they''ve created a special 49ers-themed cocktail for their fans. It's called the 'Red and Gold Sour'.
$928K Mega Millions ticket sold in Burlingame
BURLINGAME, Calif. (KRON) — The Mega Millions jackpot climbed to $1.35 billion for Friday’s drawing. The winning numbers were revealed to be 61, 30, 45, 46 and 43. The Mega ball number is 14. Friday's Megaplier is 2X. One Maine resident got lucky, matching all five numbers with the Mega ball number for the grand prize. In California, two winners claimed the […]
