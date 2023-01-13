ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanford, CA

sfstandard.com

This New $200-Per-Month Friendship Startup Already Has A Waitlist

Pandemic isolation, emotionally manipulative social media algorithms, and the ever-increasing fear of being asked “So, how are you really?” have all conspired to birth a term that would have your econ professor chuckling: the friendship recession. In short, it’s harder than ever for people to make friends.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Blood donations saved Bay Area mother after childbirth

SAN FRANCISCO - When Emily Peters grabs her laptop and scrolls through her life, she can't help but smile when she finds photos of herself six years ago. "I was one of those really annoying people that really like being pregnant," said Peters with a laugh. "I loved it, I loved being huge, and taking up tons of space, and having this sidekick with me." On August 2nd, 2016, she gave birth to a perfect eight-pound girl named Lucy. But the joy quickly turned into something dark."Everything was going super smoothly until it wasn't, and everything came crashing down," said...
SFGate

The 5 best assisted living communities in San Francisco

When living alone is no longer a viable option, assisted living communities can provide a comfortable place for seniors to age with dignity. In addition to helping older adults live safely, assisted living also provides amenities and community that can help make life enjoyable as you age. In San Francisco,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Stanford Daily

The period to end all periods: Women’s Basketball steamrolls UCLA in the fourth

No. 2 Stanford women’s basketball (17-1, 5-0 Pac-12) took on No. 8 UCLA (14-3, 3-2 Pac-12) at Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles on Friday night. The last time Stanford lost to a Pac-12 opponent was two years ago against UCLA.. However, the Bruins failed to repeat history, as the Cardinal defense held its ground and, after a nearly scoreless fourth quarter for the Blue and Gold, paved the way to an 11th straight Stanford victory: 72-59. Many stars attended the top-10 matchup, including star-athletes Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird, and witnessed Stanford defeat its first ranked opponent on the road this season.
STANFORD, CA
padailypost.com

Car accident claims local student

A Palo Alto teenager who was an avid writer and college student has died in a car crash in Los Gatos, police said. Tyler Scheetz, 19, crashed into another car driving on Blossom Hill Road on Sunday just before 10 a.m. Police are still investigating what happened. Scheetz was born...
PALO ALTO, CA
sfstandard.com

San Francisco Donut Shop Reveals Insane New Price of Eggs

Jim Georgie’s Donuts (& Chinese Food) in the Mission is a rare breed in this part of the country. Akin to a bodega in New York, the husband and wife duo at Jim Georgie’s sling delicious, oozing egg sandwiches all made-to-order on their flat-top grill. The pair, who...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4

SF leaders respond to incident of unhoused woman being sprayed with water

KRON4's Sara Stinson reports. Read more: https://www.kron4.com/news/bay-area/sf-leaders-respond-to-incident-of-unhoused-woman-being-sprayed-with-water/. SF leaders respond to incident of unhoused woman …. KRON4's Sara Stinson reports. Read more: https://www.kron4.com/news/bay-area/sf-leaders-respond-to-incident-of-unhoused-woman-being-sprayed-with-water/. VIDEO: Burglars caught stealing bikes from Corte …. KRON4 obtained video from the incident on Jan. 14. Bay Area basketball star Jeremy Lin stars in new …
SAN JOSE, CA
sfstandard.com

San Francisco’s Biggest Landlord Defaulted on a Massive Loan

In a sign of growing distress in San Francisco real estate, the city’s largest apartment landlord, Veritas, defaulted on a $448 million loan according to a report from Fitch Ratings. The loan was transferred to special servicing on Nov. 3, a stage meant to allow for negotiation, and was...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KQED

Larry Lee: A Different Lunar New Year

Larry Lee and his family are preparing to celebrate the Lunar New Year, but this year someone and something will be missing. As we approach the Chinese Lunar New Year, the year of the rabbit, there is a distinct difference this year for my family. My father passed away in March last year. It seems strange, to experience the first of any holiday without a loved one, to go into my year end routine of cleaning house and of putting things in order to have the emotionally lingering feeling of loss. Customarily, it’s best for one to enter a new year with as much balance and harmony as possible. However, dealing with loss doesn’t quite fit into these plans as neatly. I imagine when my family gathers that we may not mention dad’s absence, but it will certainly be felt.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

S.F. back to pre-pandemic normalcy in this unwelcome way

While San Francisco and the Bay Area as a whole contend with the lingering impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, one element of daily life is back to normal. Its return isn't exactly a welcome one, however. Traffic congestion in San Francisco reached pre-pandemic levels last year, according to a new...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
walnutcreekmagazine.com

Dine | Where To Eat Walnut Creek

AMERICAN (Burgers|Breakfast|Salads) BUCKHORN GRILL: When it comes to big salads, this casual eatery serves heaping plates of fresh veggies and grilled meats. Food to go or eat on the outdoor patio. buckhorngrill.com. BRODERICK Scratch-made, over-the-top burgers, fries, and wings. A fabulous fried chicken sandwich is doused in sriracha Bleu cheese...
WALNUT CREEK, CA
Secret SF

This SF Bakery Makes One Of The Top-5 Croissants In The US

San Francisco is home to some truly beautiful restaurants and excellent cafes and extraordinary bakeries, and now we’re also home to one of the best croissants in the US. Yelp recently published its list of Top 30 spots for croissants in the US & Canada, and awarded SF’s Arsicault Bakery the #5 spot. Pastry-loving San Franciscans are already familiar with the mouthwatering croissants and legendary lines at Arsicault’s original Arguello Street location. In a city known for world-class pastries, Arsicault manages to stand apart from the pack. They were named “bakery of the year” in 2016 by Bon Appétit, and have since opened a second location. Yelp explained its ranking methodology as an “all time list of the Top Croissants in the US and Canada.” They identified reviews that mentioned “croissant” and used factors such as total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning “croissant.” California-based bakeries took all of the top 5 spots but are curiously absent from the rest of the ranking. Yelp admitted to “a limit of 5 spots in CA, presumably so California wouldn’t dominate their entire ranking.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

$928K Mega Millions ticket sold in Burlingame

BURLINGAME, Calif. (KRON) — The Mega Millions jackpot climbed to $1.35 billion for Friday’s drawing. The winning numbers were revealed to be 61, 30, 45, 46 and 43. The Mega ball number is 14. Friday's Megaplier is 2X. One Maine resident got lucky, matching all five numbers with the Mega ball number for the grand prize. In California, two winners claimed the […]
BURLINGAME, CA

