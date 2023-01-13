ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanford Daily

Men’s volleyball stays undefeated with two wins over No. 10 UCSB

Coming off consecutive wins against Saint Francis, No. 7 Stanford men’s volleyball (4-0, 0-0 MPSF) remained undefeated this weekend with back-to-back victories over No. 10 UC Santa Barbara (1-4, 0-0 Big West) at home in Burnham Pavilion. The Cardinal swept the Gauchos in the first game and won the second matchup in a close five-set thriller.
Stanford Daily

The period to end all periods: Women’s Basketball steamrolls UCLA in the fourth

No. 2 Stanford women’s basketball (17-1, 5-0 Pac-12) took on No. 8 UCLA (14-3, 3-2 Pac-12) at Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles on Friday night. The last time Stanford lost to a Pac-12 opponent was two years ago against UCLA.. However, the Bruins failed to repeat history, as the Cardinal defense held its ground and, after a nearly scoreless fourth quarter for the Blue and Gold, paved the way to an 11th straight Stanford victory: 72-59. Many stars attended the top-10 matchup, including star-athletes Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird, and witnessed Stanford defeat its first ranked opponent on the road this season.
