Kole Crawford scored 18 points and Darius Shankle added 16 as the Grace Community Cougars defeated Grapevine Faith Christian 57-55 on Thursday in a TAPPS 5A District 2 basketball game at the GCS Gym.

The Cougars improve to 20-9 on the season and 3-2 in district. The Lions fall to 20-9 and 3-2.