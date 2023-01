A week full of change in the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches’ rankings saw six area basketball teams remain in the mix, two enter the rankings and one drop out. Amid a resurgent season, the Denton High boys basketball team entered the 5A rankings while the Ryan girls squad’s strong year saw them snag a spot in the class as well. On the flip side, a rough stretch saw the Guyer boys team drop out of the 6A rankings completely as the Wildcats fell from last week’s No. 15 ranking.

DENTON, TX ・ 18 HOURS AGO