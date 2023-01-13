ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

KTSM

Noe Robles officially introduced as new Americas football coach

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – After years as an assistant coach working his way up the ranks in El Paso, Noe Robles was hired as the new head football coach at Americas High School on Friday. Robles gets his first opportunity as a head coach, taking over a Trail Blazers program that saw immense success […]
EL PASO, TX
KRQE News 13

Centennial senior named volleyball player of the year

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) –  The Gatorade New Mexico Volleyball Player of the Year was announced on Friday. The award for the best player in the state, once again, went to Centennial outside hitter Tess Fuqua. Fuqua defended her player of the year title well, as she finished her senior campaign with 621 kills and 231 […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

#9OT Basketball Scoreboard: Week 2, 2023

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The high school basketball season in El Paso continues to be underway with plenty of games taking place on Friday night. BOYS TEAM SCORE TEAM SCORE Tornillo 90 F Fort Hancock 53 F Odessa Compass 42 F Cathedral 84 F ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ Americas 50 F Burges 41 F […]
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

3 Huge Texas Artists Coming To The Abraham Chavez Theater

El Paso continues to add more concerts onto the "Q Calendar" for 2023. This year we will see two of the biggest breakout rock artists from the state of Texas: Stephenville's Giovannie & the Hired Guns & Palestine's southern rock band Whiskey Myers. Both opening up for the Los Lonely Boys. All 3 bands will be arriving to El Paso in March.
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

The Richest City In Texas Has A Racist Past As A “Sundown Town”

The list of the 11 richest cities in Texas ... El Paso didn't make it ... includes at least one with a racist past. Sadly, not uncommon in American history. I recently came across a list of the 11 richest cities in Texas. While they all absolutely deserve to be on the list and certainly earned their spots, one wasn't always exactly welcoming of ALL Texans.
TEXAS STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in New Mexico

If you live in New Mexico and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are well known for serving absolutely delicious burgers so if you have never been to any of them definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KVIA

Deadly crash at U.S. 54 north at Fred Wilson

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A deadly crash has been reported at U.S. 54 northbound at Fred Wilson. The report came out just before 1:30 p.m. Friday. Traffic on U.S. 54 is backed up to Pershing Drive. To check the latest traffic conditions, click here. This is a developing news...
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

Punk Burger in El Paso sets GoFundMe to stay in the Sun City

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Punk Burger is asking for help from Borderland residents to keep their doors open via a GoFundMe. With restaurants closing down due to supply chain disruption, oil and gas prices as well as the pandemic, Punk Burger Owner Stephanie Rangel says mom and pop restaurants need more support from the public.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Booming businesses increase traffic congestion in far East El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Over the years, far East El Paso continues to see more businesses open in the area. While this brings more opportunities for local businesses and franchises, this also brings more traffic. For people like Erika Knoch who owns Global Coffee Roasters on Zaragoza, having a place to gather such as […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Police: Driver fails to yield, causing deadly crash in Northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Special Traffic Investigations Unit is currently investigating a fatal collision that took place at the 10400 block of Dyer and 6100 block of Ameen Friday night. According to officials, a driver behind a 2016 Maroon GMC Sierra who has now been identified to be 54-year-old Christopher William Martin was […]
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso Police Department 'Most Wanted' for Jan. 15

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department every week through the Most Wanted feature. The attached fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful. The agencies submit these...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

2 fugitives wanted in El Salvador removed by ERO El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Jan. 6, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) from the El Paso Field Office removed two fugitive undocumented non-citizens wanted in El Salvador. 47-year-old Benito Arevalo Gochez Ruballo, and 35-year-old Erika Beatriz Rivera Crespin were removed to El Salvador on an ICE Air Operations Charter […]
EL PASO, TX

