Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bellevue School District Proposes Consolidation of Elementary Schools Amid Declining Enrollment, Blames Low Birth RatesEden ReportsBellevue, WA
The Troll Under the Bridge Statue, a fascinating art piece located in Seattle, Washington and the history behind it.Cristoval VictorialSeattle, WA
Microsoft, Meta Abandon Seattle Office Spaces, Blame Economic Recession and Shift to Hybrid WorkEden ReportsSeattle, WA
13 Seattle Restaurants Not To MissOutside NomadSeattle, WA
COVID-19 Complacency: A Hard Shift for ImmunocompromisedBR Rogers
Related
Noe Robles officially introduced as new Americas football coach
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – After years as an assistant coach working his way up the ranks in El Paso, Noe Robles was hired as the new head football coach at Americas High School on Friday. Robles gets his first opportunity as a head coach, taking over a Trail Blazers program that saw immense success […]
Centennial senior named volleyball player of the year
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – The Gatorade New Mexico Volleyball Player of the Year was announced on Friday. The award for the best player in the state, once again, went to Centennial outside hitter Tess Fuqua. Fuqua defended her player of the year title well, as she finished her senior campaign with 621 kills and 231 […]
#9OT Basketball Scoreboard: Week 2, 2023
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The high school basketball season in El Paso continues to be underway with plenty of games taking place on Friday night. BOYS TEAM SCORE TEAM SCORE Tornillo 90 F Fort Hancock 53 F Odessa Compass 42 F Cathedral 84 F Americas 50 F Burges 41 F […]
3 Huge Texas Artists Coming To The Abraham Chavez Theater
El Paso continues to add more concerts onto the "Q Calendar" for 2023. This year we will see two of the biggest breakout rock artists from the state of Texas: Stephenville's Giovannie & the Hired Guns & Palestine's southern rock band Whiskey Myers. Both opening up for the Los Lonely Boys. All 3 bands will be arriving to El Paso in March.
The Richest City In Texas Has A Racist Past As A “Sundown Town”
The list of the 11 richest cities in Texas ... El Paso didn't make it ... includes at least one with a racist past. Sadly, not uncommon in American history. I recently came across a list of the 11 richest cities in Texas. While they all absolutely deserve to be on the list and certainly earned their spots, one wasn't always exactly welcoming of ALL Texans.
4 Amazing Burger Places in New Mexico
If you live in New Mexico and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are well known for serving absolutely delicious burgers so if you have never been to any of them definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
New Mexico search and rescue group grieves murdered team member
"Unfortunately, today, being a good guy cost him his life," said Mesilla Valley Search and Rescue President Vic Villalobos.
elpasomatters.org
How a South Texas district is able to run a school in El Paso — and why local education leaders are concerned
The prekindergarten classroom inside the child care center on East Redd Road looks like most others in the region. Three- and 4-year-olds gathered around miniature tables on a late December morning as they colored phonics worksheets with crayons. Two teachers hovered nearby keeping them focused on the activity. But unlike...
Best Menudo in the world can be found at this El Paso restaurant: report
The weather outside isn't so frightful anymore in the middle of January as it's been pretty warm to start the new year in Texas, but it's certain to cool down again soon and a bowl of Menudo will be there to warm you up and tickle your taste buds.
Migrant smuggling activity ramps up in New Mexico
U.S. Border Patrol agents watching Southern New Mexico roads stopped 10 suspicious vehicles and apprehended nearly 30 unauthorized migrants in a 24-hour period this week.
KVIA
Deadly crash at U.S. 54 north at Fred Wilson
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A deadly crash has been reported at U.S. 54 northbound at Fred Wilson. The report came out just before 1:30 p.m. Friday. Traffic on U.S. 54 is backed up to Pershing Drive. To check the latest traffic conditions, click here. This is a developing news...
El Paso News
Punk Burger in El Paso sets GoFundMe to stay in the Sun City
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Punk Burger is asking for help from Borderland residents to keep their doors open via a GoFundMe. With restaurants closing down due to supply chain disruption, oil and gas prices as well as the pandemic, Punk Burger Owner Stephanie Rangel says mom and pop restaurants need more support from the public.
Crime of Week: Police continue search for couple involved in hit and run
EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso and the El Paso Police Department are asking for help in identifying a couple that fled the scene of a crash that left a man seriously injured in Central El Paso. This is the “Crime of the Week.” On Sunday, Dec. 18, at approximately 2:18 […]
1 person is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle in Northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – One person is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle in Northeast El Paso, El Paso police report. The crash happened along Dyer at Ameen. No other details are immediately available, but we will update this story when we learn more. It was the second fatal crash in Northeast El […]
Booming businesses increase traffic congestion in far East El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Over the years, far East El Paso continues to see more businesses open in the area. While this brings more opportunities for local businesses and franchises, this also brings more traffic. For people like Erika Knoch who owns Global Coffee Roasters on Zaragoza, having a place to gather such as […]
Most Haunted Houses In El Paso - 5 Houses You Shouldnt Visit At Night Or Alone
El Paso, Texas is home to many haunted locations, but none are quite as eerie as the city's haunted houses. These five haunted houses in El Paso are sure to give you the creeps and make your hair stand on end.
Police: Driver fails to yield, causing deadly crash in Northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Special Traffic Investigations Unit is currently investigating a fatal collision that took place at the 10400 block of Dyer and 6100 block of Ameen Friday night. According to officials, a driver behind a 2016 Maroon GMC Sierra who has now been identified to be 54-year-old Christopher William Martin was […]
KFOX 14
El Paso Police Department 'Most Wanted' for Jan. 15
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department every week through the Most Wanted feature. The attached fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful. The agencies submit these...
2 fugitives wanted in El Salvador removed by ERO El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Jan. 6, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) from the El Paso Field Office removed two fugitive undocumented non-citizens wanted in El Salvador. 47-year-old Benito Arevalo Gochez Ruballo, and 35-year-old Erika Beatriz Rivera Crespin were removed to El Salvador on an ICE Air Operations Charter […]
Three people arrested after fleeing traffic stop on foot in far east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Three people were arrested after they allegedly tried to run away during a traffic stop Wednesday, Jan. 11 in far east El Paso. El Paso County Sheriff’s deputies conducted a traffic stop along the 3600 block of John Christopher Drive. As the vehicle came to a stop, the three occupants fled […]
Comments / 0