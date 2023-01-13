Advisory: Evacuation Warnings Upgraded to Evacuation Orders for areas of Carmel River Effective Immediately | Advertencias de evacuación se elev …. Dear Nixle User,The Monterey County Sheriff’s Office has upgraded Evacuation Warnings to Evacuation Orders for low-lying areas of the Carmel River effective immediately and until further notice. The Evacuation Order includes the following areas of the Carmel River North of Klondike Canyon Rd/Carmel Valley Rd and South of Rancho San Carlos Rd. If you are in an Evacuation Order Zone quickly and calmly evacuate. Check with your neighbors to ensure they have been made aware of this alert. If you have large animals or need extra time to evacuate, now is the time to do so. Monitor local media, social media, and Nixle alerts for updates. Call 2-1-1 for information. Call 9-1-1 only if you have a life-threatening emergency. If you need animal sheltering, call the SPCA at 831-373-2631. For the SPCA after hours line call 831-646-5534 An Emergency Shelter is available for residents in the Monterey Room at Monterey County Fairgrounds located at 2004 Fairground Rd, Monterey, CA. A Temporary Evacuation Point is located at the Carmel Valley Library from 8am-5pm. To view an Evacuation Map: bit.ly/3Za0Xc0.

MONTEREY COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO