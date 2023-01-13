ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

WELP, We’re Sticking with the Arena “Plan” and it HAS to be Downtown

In a 4-3 split yesterday, El Paso City Council voted to move ahead with the downtown arena that was initially approved by voters in 2012... ELEVEN years ago.
President Biden Announces He Will Visit El Paso This Sunday

Breaking news this morning, President Joe Biden announced he will visit the Borderland this weekend to address immigration issues. The White House announced this morning that President Joe Biden plans to visit the US southern border this weekend while on his way to the North American Leader's Summit in Mexico City, per CNN. While in El Paso, President Biden will meet with local officials and address border security issues. This will be Biden's first visit to El Paso and his first visit to the border since he took office.
The Buzz Adams Morning Show

