Washington State

President Biden’s billion-dollar commitments to Africa

As the Biden-Harris administration gears up for its first trip to Africa, policy experts analyze the $55 billion investment in initiatives already pledged to the continent. This year, President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and several members of the administration’s cabinet will travel to the African continent for the first time since taking office in 2021. As leaders prepare for the consequential visit to the region, America has already made significant commitments to African nations following last month’s U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit in Washington, D.C.
Biden think tank where secret docs were stashed accused of giving prez, his allies ‘no show’ jobs

WASHINGTON — A conservative group alleges in a new IRS whistleblower complaint that the University of Pennsylvania’s Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement flouted non-profit rules — in part by giving the future president and his allies “no show” jobs, The Post has learned. The center burst into the national spotlight Monday with the revelation that classified documents dating from President Biden’s vice presidency were found at its Washington office, ultimately leading to the appointment of special counsel Robert Hur to determine whether Biden or others in his orbit illegally mishandled records. The America First Legal Foundation, led by former Trump White House official Stephen Miller, submitted an...
'On A Short Fuse': President Joe Biden LASHED OUT At Team Over 'Lack Of Solutions' To Resolve Border Migration Crisis

Joe Biden reportedly lashed out at his own administration over his team’s failure to successfully resolve the border migration crisis during his first year as president, RadarOnline.com has learned.The shocking revelation was made by political writer Chris Whipple in his upcoming book, The Fight of His Life: Inside Joe Biden's White House, which focuses on the 46th president’s chaotic first two years at the White House.According to well-placed sources from inside the Biden Administration, the crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border made President Biden’s “blood boil.” Aside from vaccine misinformation, the migration crisis was the second problem that “most aggravated” Biden.“Meanwhile,...
‘When is the FBI going to raid Joe Biden?’ Trump rages after classified Obama-Biden docs found at think tank

Former President and current presidential candidate Donald Trump fumed on Monday evening after a CBS News report said that potentially classified documents were discovered at a Washington DC think tank by President Joe Biden’s personal attorneys. The documents in question came from Mr Biden’s vice presidential office. Mr Biden had an office at the think tank from 2017 to 2020 between his stints in government service. Mr Trump, who is under criminal investigation for his handling of classified documents after leaving the White House two years ago, was none-too-pleased. “When is the FBI going to raid the many homes...
Former Russian Commander Warns of 'Civil War' That Will 'Kill' Russia

Former Russian commander Igor Ivanovich Strelkov, also known as Igor Girkin, recently warned of "civil war" in Russia that could result in "millions of casualties" as the country continues to fight in the ongoing war in Ukraine. "There are all kinds of civil wars. There are civil wars that will...
‘The View’ Host Ana Navarro Downplays Biden’s Classified Documents: ‘Nobody Was Missing Them for 7 Years’ (Video)

”Biden could have easily flushed them down the toilet, had his crazy German Shepherd eat them, burnt them in the fireplace – but he didn’t,“ Navarro said. The hosts of “The View” continued defending President Joe Biden Friday after it was revealed that a second batch of classified documents was found in his home. While the women agreed it was wrong of Biden to have had any documents, host Ana Navarro argued that it’s important to realize how old the documents are compared to the ones Trump notoriously had at Mar-a-Lago.
Joe Biden, 'vacationer in chief'

First, it appeared hard to believe that any president could vacation as much or spend as many nights away from the White House as former President Barack Obama. Then, former President Donald Trump topped him with visits to his resorts in New Jersey and Florida, especially during the traditional summer and Christmas breaks.
