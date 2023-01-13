Read full article on original website
Related
Trump Says Biden 'Convinced' Putin To Bomb Ukraine In Mar-a-Lago Campaign Speech
He also again insisted violent Capitol rioters were simply "protesting a dishonest election," despite a complete lack of evidence of anything but a legitimate vote.
AOL Corp
President Biden’s billion-dollar commitments to Africa
As the Biden-Harris administration gears up for its first trip to Africa, policy experts analyze the $55 billion investment in initiatives already pledged to the continent. This year, President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and several members of the administration’s cabinet will travel to the African continent for the first time since taking office in 2021. As leaders prepare for the consequential visit to the region, America has already made significant commitments to African nations following last month’s U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit in Washington, D.C.
Biden think tank where secret docs were stashed accused of giving prez, his allies ‘no show’ jobs
WASHINGTON — A conservative group alleges in a new IRS whistleblower complaint that the University of Pennsylvania’s Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement flouted non-profit rules — in part by giving the future president and his allies “no show” jobs, The Post has learned. The center burst into the national spotlight Monday with the revelation that classified documents dating from President Biden’s vice presidency were found at its Washington office, ultimately leading to the appointment of special counsel Robert Hur to determine whether Biden or others in his orbit illegally mishandled records. The America First Legal Foundation, led by former Trump White House official Stephen Miller, submitted an...
Biden wants others to join Illinois in banning assault weapons - White House
WASHINGTON, Jan 11 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden wants other states to join Illinois in banning assault weapons, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Wednesday.
New Polls Showing Major Shift in Presidential Approval Rating
A new poll has found that President Joe Biden's approval rating has risen to its highest point since October of 2021, according to an aggregation of recently released polls.
‘Could hear the president cursing’: Biden furious about border early on in administration
President Joe Biden was reportedly furious about the surge of immigrants illegally crossing the southern border during the first months of his administration, making him angrier than any other policy issue.
'On A Short Fuse': President Joe Biden LASHED OUT At Team Over 'Lack Of Solutions' To Resolve Border Migration Crisis
Joe Biden reportedly lashed out at his own administration over his team’s failure to successfully resolve the border migration crisis during his first year as president, RadarOnline.com has learned.The shocking revelation was made by political writer Chris Whipple in his upcoming book, The Fight of His Life: Inside Joe Biden's White House, which focuses on the 46th president’s chaotic first two years at the White House.According to well-placed sources from inside the Biden Administration, the crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border made President Biden’s “blood boil.” Aside from vaccine misinformation, the migration crisis was the second problem that “most aggravated” Biden.“Meanwhile,...
Biden's whirlwind final days as vice president had aides scrambling to close his White House office
The early days of 2017 were a whirlwind for Vice President Joe Biden: swearing in a new Congress, a surprise Medal of Freedom, a speech at Davos and one final trip to Ukraine.
Putin was so worried about a conflict with the West that he basically ended up starting one, former US Army general says
Putin has had a long-standing "fear" about a "coming war with the West" and that worry "encouraged" him to invade Ukraine, a former US general said.
Top Biden aides worked at think tank where classified documents were found
At least 10 senior Biden administration officials held posts at the Penn Biden Center, President Joe Biden’s think tank, where classified records were discovered last year.
Russia tried to claim months ago it destroyed American-made armored vehicles that the US didn't even offer Ukraine until last week
Russia has been caught repeatedly fabricating kills and victories in its war in Ukraine, which so far has not gone the way Putin planned.
‘When is the FBI going to raid Joe Biden?’ Trump rages after classified Obama-Biden docs found at think tank
Former President and current presidential candidate Donald Trump fumed on Monday evening after a CBS News report said that potentially classified documents were discovered at a Washington DC think tank by President Joe Biden’s personal attorneys. The documents in question came from Mr Biden’s vice presidential office. Mr Biden had an office at the think tank from 2017 to 2020 between his stints in government service. Mr Trump, who is under criminal investigation for his handling of classified documents after leaving the White House two years ago, was none-too-pleased. “When is the FBI going to raid the many homes...
msn.com
Former Russian Commander Warns of 'Civil War' That Will 'Kill' Russia
Former Russian commander Igor Ivanovich Strelkov, also known as Igor Girkin, recently warned of "civil war" in Russia that could result in "millions of casualties" as the country continues to fight in the ongoing war in Ukraine. "There are all kinds of civil wars. There are civil wars that will...
‘The View’ Host Ana Navarro Downplays Biden’s Classified Documents: ‘Nobody Was Missing Them for 7 Years’ (Video)
”Biden could have easily flushed them down the toilet, had his crazy German Shepherd eat them, burnt them in the fireplace – but he didn’t,“ Navarro said. The hosts of “The View” continued defending President Joe Biden Friday after it was revealed that a second batch of classified documents was found in his home. While the women agreed it was wrong of Biden to have had any documents, host Ana Navarro argued that it’s important to realize how old the documents are compared to the ones Trump notoriously had at Mar-a-Lago.
Russian Battalion Only Has 10 Tanks and 30 Soldiers Left: Ukraine
One expert told Newsweek that the report is "plausible" given that the unit took heavy losses at the start of the war.
Why Japan is the latest ally moving Biden’s way
Key countries finally boost defense commitments amid new threats and a new approach from Washington.
Washington Examiner
Joe Biden, 'vacationer in chief'
First, it appeared hard to believe that any president could vacation as much or spend as many nights away from the White House as former President Barack Obama. Then, former President Donald Trump topped him with visits to his resorts in New Jersey and Florida, especially during the traditional summer and Christmas breaks.
White House reveals more documents were discovered at Biden's Delaware home
Additional pages with classified markings were unearthed from President Joe Biden's Delaware residence this week, the White House announced Saturday.
Charges against Hunter Biden could be imminent: Report
Hunter Biden could reportedly soon face charges concerning alleged illegal tax deductions as Republicans continue to investigate President Joe Biden's son and whether the president himself engaged in illegal efforts to profit from his position and protect his son.
Biden currently leads PredictIt’s 2024 presidential general election market
As of January 9, 2023, PredictIt’s 2024 presidential market shows incumbent Joe Biden (D) holding a lead at $0.34, followed by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) at $0.31, and former President Donald Trump (R) at $0.16. No other candidate has more than a $0.10 share price. Trump is the...
Comments / 0