Portland, MI

Michigan boys hockey top games of the week (Jan. 16-21)

There are plenty of great high school hockey games slated for this week in the state of Michigan. Here are the games that feature teams in Sean Baligian’s latest Top 25 Statewide Rankings. Watch STATE CHAMPS! Hockey Time, every Wednesday at 3:00 p.m. on our STATE CHAMPS! YouTube page....
Michigan Daily

Strong 3-point performance pushes Michigan past Michigan State

After a dominant win over Michigan State, Michigan coach Kim Barnes Arico was asked to comment on her team’s 9-for-20 performance from three-point range. Safe to say, she was pleased. “That’s a pretty good night,” Michigan coach Kim Barnes Arico responded. “I’ll take that any night.”...
MLive.com

Michigan basketball beats sloppy Michigan State at raucous Crisler Center

ANN ARBOR -- In front of a large, enthusiastic crowd mostly wearing maize, Round 1 of the Michigan-Michigan State rivalry went to the home team. The Michigan women’s basketball team beat Michigan State 70-55 on Saturday afternoon at Crisler Center. Michigan’s Leigha Brown led all players with 17 points...
theportlandbeacon.com

Obituary for Barbara Ann (Gensterblum) Densmore

Barbara Ann Densmore, of Portland, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on January 12, 2023 at the age of 86. She was born in Portland on January 5, 1937 to Peter and Helen (Fernholz) Gensterblum. Barb was a devoted member of St. Patrick Catholic Church and a graduate of St. Patrick High School Class of 1955. She went on to work at the Secretary of State for over 30 years before her retirement. Barb loved spending time with her family and making memories at Cobb Lake. She also enjoyed traveling, winters in Florida, doing puzzles, and the occasional trip to the casino. Barb will be missed by all who knew her.
Michigan Capitol Confidential

Don’t California my Michigan

The pleasant peninsula is being pulled in disturbing directions by coastal influences lately, and the results are not pretty. With its newfound love of language policing, Michigan is on the cusp of California. Copying the University of Southern California School of Social Work, two offices of the Michigan health department...
