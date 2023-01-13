Read full article on original website
Men’s Hockey: No. 8 Ohio State earns split in weekend set with No. 6 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 12 Ohio State defeats No. 14 Michigan State 3-1, extends win streak to 4The LanternColumbus, OH
This Might Be the Most Unique Restaurant in All of MichiganTravel MavenLansing, MI
Men’s Ice Hockey: Sadlocha returns to team amid claims of using racial slurs, won’t play against Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From LansingTed RiversLansing, MI
statechampsnetwork.com
Michigan boys hockey top games of the week (Jan. 16-21)
There are plenty of great high school hockey games slated for this week in the state of Michigan. Here are the games that feature teams in Sean Baligian’s latest Top 25 Statewide Rankings. Watch STATE CHAMPS! Hockey Time, every Wednesday at 3:00 p.m. on our STATE CHAMPS! YouTube page....
Michigan State basketball falls to Purdue, 64-63: Game thread recap
Michigan State Spartans (12-5, 4-2 Big Ten) vs. Purdue Boilermakers (16-1, 5-1) When: 2:30 p.m. Monday. Where: Breslin Center, East Lansing. TV: Fox. ...
927thevan.com
Friday’s High School Basketball Scores; Hope, GVSU Hold Hoops Twin Bills on Saturday
UNDATED (WHTC-AM/FM, Jan. 13, 2023) – In high school basketball action along the Lakeshore on Friday night, these scores:. On Saturday afternoon, Fennville’s boys are at Hamilton. The next prep hoops broadcasts on our stations are on Monday evening around 6:40 PM, when Saugatuck’s girls entertain Allegan on...
RECAP: Scores and highlights from Friday Night Blitz
The Rockford girls, Northview boys and Hudsonville hockey team all earned wins tonight in the second week of the winter sports season in 2023
Michigan Daily
Strong 3-point performance pushes Michigan past Michigan State
After a dominant win over Michigan State, Michigan coach Kim Barnes Arico was asked to comment on her team’s 9-for-20 performance from three-point range. Safe to say, she was pleased. “That’s a pretty good night,” Michigan coach Kim Barnes Arico responded. “I’ll take that any night.”...
MSU women’s basketball coach Suzy Merchant prepares for showdown with U-M
MSU women’s basketball coach Suzy Merchant has always been loyal to the green and white.
Detroit News
Grand Valley State football coach Matt Mitchell steps down, joins Wisconsin staff
Matt Mitchell, Grand Valley State's head football coach for 13 years who racked up the second-most wins in program history behind only Brian Kelly, announced Sunday night that he is stepping down. Mitchell, in a press release, said he was pursuing other coaching opportunities. A Grand Valley State spokesman confirmed...
MLive.com
Michigan basketball beats sloppy Michigan State at raucous Crisler Center
ANN ARBOR -- In front of a large, enthusiastic crowd mostly wearing maize, Round 1 of the Michigan-Michigan State rivalry went to the home team. The Michigan women’s basketball team beat Michigan State 70-55 on Saturday afternoon at Crisler Center. Michigan’s Leigha Brown led all players with 17 points...
Michigan has some of the best resort golf courses in America
We've long known Michigan is a fantastic golf destination featuring numerous options for great vacation getaways and stay-and-play resorts. So it was no surprise to see 11 Michigan resort courses make Golfweek's ranking of the Top 200 resort courses in the U.S., published last week. The country's big hitters lead...
saturdaytradition.com
Tom Izzo compliments Illinois, notes 'addition by subtraction' regarding recent success
Illinois basketball has looked like a different team as of late. The Fighting Illini downed Michigan State Friday night at home and have now won 3 straight games over the Spartans, Wisconsin and Nebraska. Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo noted why he thinks the Illini have been able to turn a corner as of late.
theportlandbeacon.com
Obituary for Barbara Ann (Gensterblum) Densmore
Barbara Ann Densmore, of Portland, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on January 12, 2023 at the age of 86. She was born in Portland on January 5, 1937 to Peter and Helen (Fernholz) Gensterblum. Barb was a devoted member of St. Patrick Catholic Church and a graduate of St. Patrick High School Class of 1955. She went on to work at the Secretary of State for over 30 years before her retirement. Barb loved spending time with her family and making memories at Cobb Lake. She also enjoyed traveling, winters in Florida, doing puzzles, and the occasional trip to the casino. Barb will be missed by all who knew her.
Here Are the Michigan Stores That Sold $1,000,000 Tickets in 2022
Yet again, lottery fever is taking over Michigan - and the entire country. With the current Mega Millions jackpot over $1 billion, it's not just the diehards trying to win the big bucks - it's casual gamblers too. We all daydream about being the one who's got the sole winning...
DBusiness Daily Update: LaFontaine Automotive Group Acquires Grand Rapids Lincoln Dealership, and More
Our roundup of the latest news from metro Detroit and Michigan businesses as well as announcements from government agencies. To share a business or nonprofit story, please send us a […] The post DBusiness Daily Update: LaFontaine Automotive Group Acquires Grand Rapids Lincoln Dealership, and More appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Great Lakes perch from Bergers Family Restaurant
FRANKENLUST TWP, MI — Bergers Family Restaurant, located on Westside Saginaw Road in Bay County, is known near and far for its fried perch and other Great Lakes fish dinners. Bruce Berger, fourth-generation owner, said fish dinners, especially the fried Great Lakes perch, are what Bergers customers love best.
Why are apples left to rot on the ground in orchards after the season is over?
FENNVILLE, Mich. — A viewer reached out to 13 ON YOUR SIDE this week after they noticed apples rotting on the ground at orchards in Sparta. They asked why the orchards don't donate or sell the apples and instead, leave them to waste. We reached out to the apple...
Michigan Capitol Confidential
Don’t California my Michigan
The pleasant peninsula is being pulled in disturbing directions by coastal influences lately, and the results are not pretty. With its newfound love of language policing, Michigan is on the cusp of California. Copying the University of Southern California School of Social Work, two offices of the Michigan health department...
Retirement community offers dying veteran a place to stay
A dying veteran in need of hospice care will be closer to home.
Whitecaps announce construction project to ‘completely overhaul’ LMCU Ballpark to grow fan base
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Major improvements are on the horizon for LMCU Ballpark as part of a multi-year project to modernize the venue, reinvesting in the next 30 years of West Michigan Whitecaps baseball. Whitecaps leadership announced plans for a multi-phase construction project Thursday, Jan. 12 to cement it...
Live Mega Millions numbers for 01/13/23; jackpot worth $1.35 billion
LANSING, MI -- One of the largest lottery jackpots ever could be won tonight as the estimated grand prize for the Mega Millions drawing on Friday, Jan. 13 is worth $1.35 billion. The cash option for tonight’s drawing is worth $707.9 million. At $1.35 billion, the current jackpot is...
Snowmobilers: How far north you have to go to find good snow base
While it may not seem really wintry, snow data shows you don’t have to get out of Michigan to find snowmobiling conditions. Right now it comes down to you’ll have to cross the Mackinac Bridge to find enough snow for snowmobiling. Here are the current snow cover amounts...
