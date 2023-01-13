ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, MI

Travel Maven

This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Michigan

When it comes to pizza, most people have their go-to place. But, I think we can all agree that some pizzerias simply shine brighter than others. So where can you get the very best pizza? The editors over at Reader's Digest have scoured the country for the best pizza parlor in every state and the winner for Michigan is Grand Rapids' Licari's Sicilian Pizza Kitchen.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
theportlandbeacon.com

Obituary for Barbara Ann (Gensterblum) Densmore

Barbara Ann Densmore, of Portland, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on January 12, 2023 at the age of 86. She was born in Portland on January 5, 1937 to Peter and Helen (Fernholz) Gensterblum. Barb was a devoted member of St. Patrick Catholic Church and a graduate of St. Patrick High School Class of 1955. She went on to work at the Secretary of State for over 30 years before her retirement. Barb loved spending time with her family and making memories at Cobb Lake. She also enjoyed traveling, winters in Florida, doing puzzles, and the occasional trip to the casino. Barb will be missed by all who knew her.
PORTLAND, MI
theportlandbeacon.com

Portland Township Recycling set for January 28-29

Portland Township recycling will take place on January 28-29 (always the 4th Saturday) from 9:00 am - 5:00 pm or until the bins are full. Please break down all cardboard boxes. Recycling is located at 1 Industrial Drive, next to Municipal Supply, and is open only to Portland Township residents.
PORTLAND, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

The Prison Walls are Coming Down

The razor wire is still atop the chain link fence at Cassidy Lake Correctional Facility, but not for long. Most of the former minimum-security prison buildings have already been razed, and it won’t be long before the former work camp is completely gone. Located five miles northwest of Chelsea,...
CHELSEA, MI
1051thebounce.com

Michigan News Anchor Says Goodbye After 20 Years

When someone has been a local TV anchor for many years, they become part of the community. That person may even feel like family, since you’ve seen them on TV every day for so long. Now, a popular Michigan TV anchor is saying farewell after almost 20 years in...
LANSING, MI
98.7 WFGR

Do You Know The 5 Most Dangerous Cities Near Grand Rapids?

Every city has its share of crime and Grand Rapids is no different but there are 5 cities near Beer City USA that are far more dangerous. I have been lucky enough to have traveled all over the United States and as far as cities go, Grand Rapids, Michigan, is one of the friendliest cities in the state and country. Grand Rapids is clean, there is a lot to do right in the city's heart, and you feel safe walking downtown in most areas. There are some areas to watch out for and you can find the top 5 most dangerous neighborhoods in GR here.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
The Saginaw News

Homelessness count starting soon in mid-Michigan

BAY CITY, MI — A local group wants to know if you are experiencing homelessness this year. On Wednesday, Jan. 25, the Mid Michigan Community Action Agency, Mid Michigan CAA, is planning on completing a federally mandated-annual survey of homelessness called a point-in-time, or PIT, count. The Department of...
MECOSTA COUNTY, MI
Up North Voice

MSP seeks volunteers to participate in training exercises

REGION – The Michigan State Police (MSP) has created a Civilian Actor Program (CAP) and is soliciting citizen volunteers who want to serve as actors in scenario-based training with members of the 143 rd Trooper Recruit School (TRS) and their instructors. The goal is to create a diverse pool of actors reflective of the communities the MSP serves to provide the most realistic training experience for the recruits.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WWMTCw

Dive team searching for missing Heather Kelley in area near Sprinkle Road

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A dive team is searching an area near Sprinkle Road, close to where Michigan State Police helicopters patrolled for missing Kalamazoo County mother, Heather Kelley. The team began searching around noon Friday near East Michigan Avenue. Kalamazoo County Sheriff Richard Fuller confirmed the search was for...
KALAMAZOO, MI

