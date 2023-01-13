Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Men’s Hockey: No. 8 Ohio State earns split in weekend set with No. 6 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 12 Ohio State defeats No. 14 Michigan State 3-1, extends win streak to 4The LanternColumbus, OH
This Might Be the Most Unique Restaurant in All of MichiganTravel MavenLansing, MI
Men’s Ice Hockey: Sadlocha returns to team amid claims of using racial slurs, won’t play against Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From LansingTed RiversLansing, MI
Related
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Michigan
When it comes to pizza, most people have their go-to place. But, I think we can all agree that some pizzerias simply shine brighter than others. So where can you get the very best pizza? The editors over at Reader's Digest have scoured the country for the best pizza parlor in every state and the winner for Michigan is Grand Rapids' Licari's Sicilian Pizza Kitchen.
DBusiness Daily Update: LaFontaine Automotive Group Acquires Grand Rapids Lincoln Dealership, and More
Our roundup of the latest news from metro Detroit and Michigan businesses as well as announcements from government agencies. To share a business or nonprofit story, please send us a […] The post DBusiness Daily Update: LaFontaine Automotive Group Acquires Grand Rapids Lincoln Dealership, and More appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
theportlandbeacon.com
Obituary for Barbara Ann (Gensterblum) Densmore
Barbara Ann Densmore, of Portland, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on January 12, 2023 at the age of 86. She was born in Portland on January 5, 1937 to Peter and Helen (Fernholz) Gensterblum. Barb was a devoted member of St. Patrick Catholic Church and a graduate of St. Patrick High School Class of 1955. She went on to work at the Secretary of State for over 30 years before her retirement. Barb loved spending time with her family and making memories at Cobb Lake. She also enjoyed traveling, winters in Florida, doing puzzles, and the occasional trip to the casino. Barb will be missed by all who knew her.
RECAP: Scores and highlights from Friday Night Blitz
The Rockford girls, Northview boys and Hudsonville hockey team all earned wins tonight in the second week of the winter sports season in 2023
theportlandbeacon.com
Portland Township Recycling set for January 28-29
Portland Township recycling will take place on January 28-29 (always the 4th Saturday) from 9:00 am - 5:00 pm or until the bins are full. Please break down all cardboard boxes. Recycling is located at 1 Industrial Drive, next to Municipal Supply, and is open only to Portland Township residents.
To The Point: Democratic control in Lansing
“To The Point” episode for the weekend of Jan. 14, 2023.
Missing Michigan Mom Of 8 Was Dating Man With ‘Murder-For-Hire’ History
Heather Kelley, a Michigan mom of eight kids has been missing since Saturday, December 10th. From the start, both the Portage Police Department and Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office were involved in the missing person investigation and didn't release much information about the case. They did say they had a...
Four Michigan Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin put together a list of cities with the worst bed bug problems across the country.
thesuntimesnews.com
The Prison Walls are Coming Down
The razor wire is still atop the chain link fence at Cassidy Lake Correctional Facility, but not for long. Most of the former minimum-security prison buildings have already been razed, and it won’t be long before the former work camp is completely gone. Located five miles northwest of Chelsea,...
This Is Where Winning $1 Million Lotto Tickets Were Sold In Michigan Last Year
The Mega Millions jackpot for Friday, January 13th is an estimated $1.35 billion with a cash option payout of $707.9 million. Like most people I've made the tough decision to finally buy a ticket now that it's back over a billion dollars. But with the drawing being on Friday the...
1051thebounce.com
Michigan News Anchor Says Goodbye After 20 Years
When someone has been a local TV anchor for many years, they become part of the community. That person may even feel like family, since you’ve seen them on TV every day for so long. Now, a popular Michigan TV anchor is saying farewell after almost 20 years in...
Do You Know The 5 Most Dangerous Cities Near Grand Rapids?
Every city has its share of crime and Grand Rapids is no different but there are 5 cities near Beer City USA that are far more dangerous. I have been lucky enough to have traveled all over the United States and as far as cities go, Grand Rapids, Michigan, is one of the friendliest cities in the state and country. Grand Rapids is clean, there is a lot to do right in the city's heart, and you feel safe walking downtown in most areas. There are some areas to watch out for and you can find the top 5 most dangerous neighborhoods in GR here.
Homelessness count starting soon in mid-Michigan
BAY CITY, MI — A local group wants to know if you are experiencing homelessness this year. On Wednesday, Jan. 25, the Mid Michigan Community Action Agency, Mid Michigan CAA, is planning on completing a federally mandated-annual survey of homelessness called a point-in-time, or PIT, count. The Department of...
Why are apples left to rot on the ground in orchards after the season is over?
FENNVILLE, Mich. — A viewer reached out to 13 ON YOUR SIDE this week after they noticed apples rotting on the ground at orchards in Sparta. They asked why the orchards don't donate or sell the apples and instead, leave them to waste. We reached out to the apple...
Up North Voice
MSP seeks volunteers to participate in training exercises
REGION – The Michigan State Police (MSP) has created a Civilian Actor Program (CAP) and is soliciting citizen volunteers who want to serve as actors in scenario-based training with members of the 143 rd Trooper Recruit School (TRS) and their instructors. The goal is to create a diverse pool of actors reflective of the communities the MSP serves to provide the most realistic training experience for the recruits.
Popular Grand Rapids BBQ Takeout Joint Shutting its Doors
After six years in business, a popular Grand Rapids BBQ joint is permanently closing. Big Daddy Pete's BBQ at 2921 Eastern Ave SE shared news of the closure to Facebook on January 12, saying,. After six years of providing traditional slow smoked BBQ with a side of good ole hospitality...
Whitecaps announce construction project to ‘completely overhaul’ LMCU Ballpark to grow fan base
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Major improvements are on the horizon for LMCU Ballpark as part of a multi-year project to modernize the venue, reinvesting in the next 30 years of West Michigan Whitecaps baseball. Whitecaps leadership announced plans for a multi-phase construction project Thursday, Jan. 12 to cement it...
MSP looking for volunteers to participate in training exercises with trooper recruits
The MSP has created a Civilian Actor Program, and is asking for citizen volunteers who want to serve as actors in scenario-based training with members of the 143rd Trooper Recruit School (TRS) and their instructors.
GMA
$1 million Powerball winner sets sights on record-breaking Mega Millions drawing
A Michigan woman who won the $1 million Powerball plans to play the historically high Mega Millions.
WWMTCw
Dive team searching for missing Heather Kelley in area near Sprinkle Road
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A dive team is searching an area near Sprinkle Road, close to where Michigan State Police helicopters patrolled for missing Kalamazoo County mother, Heather Kelley. The team began searching around noon Friday near East Michigan Avenue. Kalamazoo County Sheriff Richard Fuller confirmed the search was for...
Comments / 0