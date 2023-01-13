ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theportlandbeacon.com

Lady Shamrocks top Potterville

The Shamrocks defeated Potterville 60-42 on Thursday night. Natalie Teachworth led with 19 points, 6 rebounds and 5 steals. Rylee Scheurer added 17 points and 8 rebounds. Gracelyn Rockey chipped in with 10 points. Laynie Meredith and Addison Scheurer controlled the pace of the game and each had 7 assists.
POTTERVILLE, MI
theportlandbeacon.com

Isaiah Pelc Named December Student-Athlete of the Month

Isaiah Pelc, a member of the Portland High School wrestling team, has been selected as the Portland Beacon and J-Dubb’s Signature Subs Student-Athlete of the month for December 2022. In his nomination of Pelc, Portland head coach Andy Pulling said, “Isaiah currently is a senior team captain of the...
WILX-TV

Michigan’s rural schools counter slower response times

EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - In an emergency, seconds can be a matter of life and death. Which makes getting to places quickly, like a school, even more important. But that’s a challenge for Michigan’s rural districts where first responders can be several miles away. That’s why many schools are taking it upon themselves to buy time until help can arrive.
EATON RAPIDS, MI
WWMTCw

Scotts Corner Cafe announces closing

SCOTTS, Mich. — Scotts Corner Cafe located in Scotts posted on social media Thursday its closing effective immediately. We can't thank the Scotts, Climax and all surrounding communities enough for welcoming us in with loving arms. Thank you, friends and family, for all the love and support you have given us, it was an honor to serve you. Mark and Bonnie thank you for allowing us to step in and give the community their little cafe for just a bit longer. It was a blessing to our hearts and the communities.
SCOTTS, MI
theportlandbeacon.com

Obituary for Barbara Ann (Gensterblum) Densmore

Barbara Ann Densmore, of Portland, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on January 12, 2023 at the age of 86. She was born in Portland on January 5, 1937 to Peter and Helen (Fernholz) Gensterblum. Barb was a devoted member of St. Patrick Catholic Church and a graduate of St. Patrick High School Class of 1955. She went on to work at the Secretary of State for over 30 years before her retirement. Barb loved spending time with her family and making memories at Cobb Lake. She also enjoyed traveling, winters in Florida, doing puzzles, and the occasional trip to the casino. Barb will be missed by all who knew her.
PORTLAND, MI
Travel Maven

This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Michigan

When it comes to pizza, most people have their go-to place. But, I think we can all agree that some pizzerias simply shine brighter than others. So where can you get the very best pizza? The editors over at Reader's Digest have scoured the country for the best pizza parlor in every state and the winner for Michigan is Grand Rapids' Licari's Sicilian Pizza Kitchen.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Body found in woods near Aquinas College

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A man was found dead Thursday, Jan. 12, in woods near Aquinas College, university officials said. The man, who was not identified, was found by a passerby in a wooded area near Wilcox Park. Grand Rapids police are investigating the incident, the department confirmed.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

The Prison Walls are Coming Down

The razor wire is still atop the chain link fence at Cassidy Lake Correctional Facility, but not for long. Most of the former minimum-security prison buildings have already been razed, and it won’t be long before the former work camp is completely gone. Located five miles northwest of Chelsea,...
CHELSEA, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy