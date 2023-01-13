Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Men’s Hockey: No. 8 Ohio State earns split in weekend set with No. 6 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 12 Ohio State defeats No. 14 Michigan State 3-1, extends win streak to 4The LanternColumbus, OH
This Might Be the Most Unique Restaurant in All of MichiganTravel MavenLansing, MI
Men’s Ice Hockey: Sadlocha returns to team amid claims of using racial slurs, won’t play against Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Mason Lions Host Couple Who Hiked Appalachian TrailMason 48854Mason, MI
Related
theportlandbeacon.com
Lady Shamrocks top Potterville
The Shamrocks defeated Potterville 60-42 on Thursday night. Natalie Teachworth led with 19 points, 6 rebounds and 5 steals. Rylee Scheurer added 17 points and 8 rebounds. Gracelyn Rockey chipped in with 10 points. Laynie Meredith and Addison Scheurer controlled the pace of the game and each had 7 assists.
RECAP: Scores and highlights from Friday Night Blitz
The Rockford girls, Northview boys and Hudsonville hockey team all earned wins tonight in the second week of the winter sports season in 2023
theportlandbeacon.com
Isaiah Pelc Named December Student-Athlete of the Month
Isaiah Pelc, a member of the Portland High School wrestling team, has been selected as the Portland Beacon and J-Dubb’s Signature Subs Student-Athlete of the month for December 2022. In his nomination of Pelc, Portland head coach Andy Pulling said, “Isaiah currently is a senior team captain of the...
WILX-TV
Michigan’s rural schools counter slower response times
EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - In an emergency, seconds can be a matter of life and death. Which makes getting to places quickly, like a school, even more important. But that’s a challenge for Michigan’s rural districts where first responders can be several miles away. That’s why many schools are taking it upon themselves to buy time until help can arrive.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and you like having pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Michigan that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
WWMTCw
Scotts Corner Cafe announces closing
SCOTTS, Mich. — Scotts Corner Cafe located in Scotts posted on social media Thursday its closing effective immediately. We can't thank the Scotts, Climax and all surrounding communities enough for welcoming us in with loving arms. Thank you, friends and family, for all the love and support you have given us, it was an honor to serve you. Mark and Bonnie thank you for allowing us to step in and give the community their little cafe for just a bit longer. It was a blessing to our hearts and the communities.
theportlandbeacon.com
Obituary for Barbara Ann (Gensterblum) Densmore
Barbara Ann Densmore, of Portland, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on January 12, 2023 at the age of 86. She was born in Portland on January 5, 1937 to Peter and Helen (Fernholz) Gensterblum. Barb was a devoted member of St. Patrick Catholic Church and a graduate of St. Patrick High School Class of 1955. She went on to work at the Secretary of State for over 30 years before her retirement. Barb loved spending time with her family and making memories at Cobb Lake. She also enjoyed traveling, winters in Florida, doing puzzles, and the occasional trip to the casino. Barb will be missed by all who knew her.
Michigan witness says incoming fireball stopped and hovered before shooting back up
A Michigan witness at Flint reported watching and photographing a fireball-shaped object that stopped and hovered and reversed direction at 5:30 p.m. on November 20, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Michigan
When it comes to pizza, most people have their go-to place. But, I think we can all agree that some pizzerias simply shine brighter than others. So where can you get the very best pizza? The editors over at Reader's Digest have scoured the country for the best pizza parlor in every state and the winner for Michigan is Grand Rapids' Licari's Sicilian Pizza Kitchen.
This Is Where Winning $1 Million Lotto Tickets Were Sold In Michigan Last Year
The Mega Millions jackpot for Friday, January 13th is an estimated $1.35 billion with a cash option payout of $707.9 million. Like most people I've made the tough decision to finally buy a ticket now that it's back over a billion dollars. But with the drawing being on Friday the...
Grand Rapids, Michigan... The Dark Secrets Lurking Beneath
Grand Rapids, Michigan may seem like a quaint and peaceful city on the surface, but there are dark secrets lurking beneath. From haunted houses to mysterious disappearances, here are some of the most shocking things that most people don't know about Grand Rapids.
Missing Michigan Mom Of 8 Was Dating Man With ‘Murder-For-Hire’ History
Heather Kelley, a Michigan mom of eight kids has been missing since Saturday, December 10th. From the start, both the Portage Police Department and Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office were involved in the missing person investigation and didn't release much information about the case. They did say they had a...
Body found in woods near Aquinas College
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A man was found dead Thursday, Jan. 12, in woods near Aquinas College, university officials said. The man, who was not identified, was found by a passerby in a wooded area near Wilcox Park. Grand Rapids police are investigating the incident, the department confirmed.
$1 million Powerball winner sets sights on record-breaking Mega Millions drawing
A Michigan woman who won the $1 million Powerball plans to play the historically high Mega Millions.
Unconventional local restaurant opens new location in Michigan this week
A local restaurant serving up some "unconventional" menu combinations recently opened a new location in Michigan. Read on to learn more. If you ever dreamed of putting Cool Ranch Dorritos on a cheeseburger, you must give Taystee's Burgers a try.
Becoming a Millionaire in Grand Rapids, Michigan
Becoming a millionaire in Grand Rapids, Michigan, like any other city, requires a combination of hard work, smart financial decisions, and a bit of luck. However, with the right mindset and approach, anyone can achieve this goal.
'I'm shocked that he survived'; Michigan man exceeds expectations in his recovery after motorcycle accident
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Muskegon County man is back at work after a devastating motorcycle crash less than a year ago. In Michigan, motorcycle-involved crashes are up about 20 percent in 2021 from the year before. Fatalities have increased about nine percent as well. Sean Campbell only has...
Fourth-grade teacher at Kalamazoo school placed on administrative leave
On Wednesday, the principal of Parkwood-Upjohn Elementary School sent a message to parents, explaining that fourth-grade teacher Joel Osborn would not be teaching for the foreseeable future.
Four Michigan Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin put together a list of cities with the worst bed bug problems across the country.
thesuntimesnews.com
The Prison Walls are Coming Down
The razor wire is still atop the chain link fence at Cassidy Lake Correctional Facility, but not for long. Most of the former minimum-security prison buildings have already been razed, and it won’t be long before the former work camp is completely gone. Located five miles northwest of Chelsea,...
Comments / 0