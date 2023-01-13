Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three New York Police Departments to Get $1.5 Million in Funding for Federal Pilot ProjectJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Congressman Colin Allred Honors Damar Hamlin's Recovery on House FloorLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Buffalo VA nurses speak out against administration's failure to prepare for the blizzardEdy ZooBuffalo, NY
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin Shows Remarkable Improvement After Suffering Cardiac Arrest on the FieldLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Wichita Falls Sports Complex getting a $3.3 million dollar facelift
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—With spring baseball season just around the corner, the City of Wichita Falls is making some much-needed big improvements to the sports complex over on Sheppard Access Road, after funding was approved by city councilors last fall, work began immediately. Once this project is complete and the baseball and softball tournaments begin, Parks […]
Sewer maintenance to cause detours
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) The Wichita Falls Utilities Department will conduct a scheduled rehabilitation of the city sewer lines within its wastewater collection system next week. The sewer rehab work will be performed in the 1200 block of Seventh Street, west of 7th and Burnett, and will require scheduled closure and detour. Both west and eastbound […]
One reportedly taken to hospital, Wichita Falls PD investigating
*Updated at 12:24 p.m* WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police investigate a shooting on Terrace Avenue near Lucy Park. WFPD worked the scene of a shooting early Sunday morning. According to police, officers responded to Terrace Avenue around 12:50 a.m. Witnesses said they heard multiple gunshots during a party in the 2400 block of […]
WFFD fights fire in home for third time
WICHITA FALL (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Fire Department responded to a familiar house Sunday morning in the 2300 block of Tenth. According to WFFD assistant fire marshal, Jody Ashlock, shortly after midnight, firefighters found heavy fire and smoke coming from the second floor. A second alarm was called to bring in additional resources. A […]
Shooting on Terrace Avenue leaves one 16-year-old injured
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Police Department officers responded to reports of gunshots on 2400 Terrace Sunday around 1 a.m. When officers arrived they found a 16-year-old young man injured with multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to the United Regional Health Care System with a gunshot wound.
Two separate Sunday shootings investigated by WFPD
Officers are investigating two seperate shootings that occured early Sunday morning, January 15, 2023, in Wichita Falls.
Burkburnett man sentenced to prison in “prank” shooting
A young Burkburnett man who told police he was trying to pull a prank and scare his friend with a shotgun has been sentenced to the maximum sentence for manslaughter.
Firefighters respond to house fire on Turkey Ranch Road
WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita West Volunteer Fire Department, Iowa Park VFD, and the Wichita Falls Fire Department responded to 5200 block of Turkey Ranch Road for a structure fire Saturday afternoon. Captain Christopher Bashford with the Wichita West VFD said around 2:30 p.m., firefighters responded to a report of a house on fire. He […]
Emergency crews respond to two motorcycle crash
WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita County emergency responders are on the scene of a reported fatal motorcycle accident on FM 367 near Wellington Road. According to preliminary reports, emergency crews received a report of a two-motorcycle accident shortly after 4 p.m., Sunday. One person was reported as unresponsive, and another had serious injuries. An Air […]
Victim identified in fatal motorcycle crash
WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A Sunday afternoon motorcycle wreck claims the life of a 25-year-old. According to Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Dan Buesing, James Robert Campos of Seymour was pronounced dead at the scene of a motorcycle crash at FM 367 and Wellington Lane. Emergency crews responded to the area around 4 p.m. […]
Woman indicted in starvation case
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls mother is now indicted in a child neglect case in which authorities say her 6-year-old son weighed only 15 pounds because of severe malnutrition. Catherine Jarvey is indicted on two counts–injury to a child and child exploitation. She was arrested last October after police went to a motel […]
Texoma’s Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week January 13, 2023
Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers has released the latest list of Texoma's most wanted fugitives of the week. Please remember that these fugitives should be considered dangerous and possibly armed. Never attempt to apprehend these subjects yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, please call Crime Stoppers 24 hours a day at 940-322-9888 or toll-free at 1-800-322-9888.
Grass fire burns 240 acres, outbuildings; emergency burn ban put in place
Montague County was placed under a burn ban on Wednesday morning as dry conditions and high winds continued to fuel grass fires of all sizes across the area. County Judge Kevin Benton issued the emergency ban at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday after a large wildfire on Tuesday in the area of Upper Montague Road, Allison and Legacy Roads and State Highway 59 covered nearly 250 acres. Nearly 20 fire departments and law enforcement agencies responded.
Convicted forger back in jail for exploitation of elderly
A woman who recently served a four-year prison term is back in jail for alleged financial exploitation of a 76-year-old woman.
Eastern Buffet reopens Thursday after being closed by city
Eastern Buffet reopens Thursday after being closed by city News Staff Fri, 01/13/2023 - 9:19 am (THOMAS WALLNER | THE GRAHAM LEADER) Eastern Buffet in Graham was closed Monday, Jan. 9 by the city of Graham after a complaint was filed regarding bugs in the restaurant. The restaurant followed the city’s compliance requests and was able to reopen Thursday, Jan. 12. ...
