ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Texoma's Homepage

Sewer maintenance to cause detours

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) The Wichita Falls Utilities Department will conduct a scheduled rehabilitation of the city sewer lines within its wastewater collection system next week. The sewer rehab work will be performed in the 1200 block of Seventh Street, west of 7th and Burnett, and will require scheduled closure and detour. Both west and eastbound […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

WFFD fights fire in home for third time

WICHITA FALL (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Fire Department responded to a familiar house Sunday morning in the 2300 block of Tenth. According to WFFD assistant fire marshal, Jody Ashlock, shortly after midnight, firefighters found heavy fire and smoke coming from the second floor. A second alarm was called to bring in additional resources. A […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Shooting on Terrace Avenue leaves one 16-year-old injured

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Police Department officers responded to reports of gunshots on 2400 Terrace Sunday around 1 a.m. When officers arrived they found a 16-year-old young man injured with multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to the United Regional Health Care System with a gunshot wound.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Firefighters respond to house fire on Turkey Ranch Road

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita West Volunteer Fire Department, Iowa Park VFD, and the Wichita Falls Fire Department responded to 5200 block of Turkey Ranch Road for a structure fire Saturday afternoon. Captain Christopher Bashford with the Wichita West VFD said around 2:30 p.m., firefighters responded to a report of a house on fire. He […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Emergency crews respond to two motorcycle crash

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita County emergency responders are on the scene of a reported fatal motorcycle accident on FM 367 near Wellington Road. According to preliminary reports, emergency crews received a report of a two-motorcycle accident shortly after 4 p.m., Sunday. One person was reported as unresponsive, and another had serious injuries. An Air […]
WICHITA COUNTY, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Victim identified in fatal motorcycle crash

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A Sunday afternoon motorcycle wreck claims the life of a 25-year-old. According to Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Dan Buesing, James Robert Campos of Seymour was pronounced dead at the scene of a motorcycle crash at FM 367 and Wellington Lane. Emergency crews responded to the area around 4 p.m. […]
SEYMOUR, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Woman indicted in starvation case

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls mother is now indicted in a child neglect case in which authorities say her 6-year-old son weighed only 15 pounds because of severe malnutrition. Catherine Jarvey is indicted on two counts–injury to a child and child exploitation. She was arrested last October after police went to a motel […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
NewsTalk 1290

Texoma’s Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week January 13, 2023

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers has released the latest list of Texoma's most wanted fugitives of the week. Please remember that these fugitives should be considered dangerous and possibly armed. Never attempt to apprehend these subjects yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, please call Crime Stoppers 24 hours a day at 940-322-9888 or toll-free at 1-800-322-9888.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
bowienewsonline.com

Grass fire burns 240 acres, outbuildings; emergency burn ban put in place

Montague County was placed under a burn ban on Wednesday morning as dry conditions and high winds continued to fuel grass fires of all sizes across the area. County Judge Kevin Benton issued the emergency ban at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday after a large wildfire on Tuesday in the area of Upper Montague Road, Allison and Legacy Roads and State Highway 59 covered nearly 250 acres. Nearly 20 fire departments and law enforcement agencies responded.
MONTAGUE COUNTY, TX
Graham Leader

Eastern Buffet reopens Thursday after being closed by city

Eastern Buffet reopens Thursday after being closed by city News Staff Fri, 01/13/2023 - 9:19 am   (THOMAS WALLNER | THE GRAHAM LEADER) Eastern Buffet in Graham was closed Monday, Jan. 9 by the city of Graham after a complaint was filed regarding bugs in the restaurant. The restaurant followed the city’s compliance requests and was able to reopen Thursday, Jan. 12. ...
GRAHAM, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy