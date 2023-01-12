ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Beast

DeSantis Seeks to Permanently Ban Mask and Vaccine Mandates in Florida

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis doubled down on his anti-vaccine stances Tuesday, announcing a series of policy proposals that would permanently prevent public health authorities from instituting outbreak mitigation efforts, including mask or vaccine mandates, passports, and employer vaccination requirements. Previous state policies designed to thwart federal pandemic mitigation efforts—largely expired at this point—are currently set to sunset in June. Speaking at an event called “Permanent Protections Against the Covid-19 Biomedical Security State,” DeSantis said: “When the world lost its mind, Florida was a refuge of sanity, serving strongly as freedom's linchpin. These measures will ensure Florida remains this way and will provide landmark protections for free speech for medical practitioners.” DeSantis’ push also follows a series of statements in support of COVID-19 vaccination efforts by former President Donald Trump, who on Monday night claimed “I saved 100 million lives worldwide” by fast-tracking the development and distribution of the shots. The Florida state legislature is set to vote on DeSantis’ proposal after they return in March.
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Beast

Unsettling Obituary Praises Dad Accused of Killing Wife and Kids

A strange obituary for a Utah dad who allegedly slaughtered his own family in a murder-suicide rampage praised his achievements and said he “cherished” his children, but didn’t mention the killings. Authorities believe Michael Haight, 42, fatally shot his wife, their five children, and his mother-in-law before shooting himself in Enoch on Jan. 4 just weeks after his wife had filed for divorce. But the obituary published in local newspaper The Spectrum praised Haight as someone who “excelled at everything he did.” Referring to the children he had with his slain wife, the piece read: “Each of these children were truly a cherished miracle to them.” “Michael made it a point to spend quality time with each and every one of his children,” it continued. “Michael enjoyed making memories with the family.” The article has reportedly been made private after its initial publication.
ENOCH, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy