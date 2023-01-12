A strange obituary for a Utah dad who allegedly slaughtered his own family in a murder-suicide rampage praised his achievements and said he “cherished” his children, but didn’t mention the killings. Authorities believe Michael Haight, 42, fatally shot his wife, their five children, and his mother-in-law before shooting himself in Enoch on Jan. 4 just weeks after his wife had filed for divorce. But the obituary published in local newspaper The Spectrum praised Haight as someone who “excelled at everything he did.” Referring to the children he had with his slain wife, the piece read: “Each of these children were truly a cherished miracle to them.” “Michael made it a point to spend quality time with each and every one of his children,” it continued. “Michael enjoyed making memories with the family.” The article has reportedly been made private after its initial publication.

ENOCH, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO