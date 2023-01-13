Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlingheadlines.com
Kurt Angle Talks Stephanie McMahon Stepping Down, Gives Thoughts On Tony Khan Potentially Buying WWE
Kurt Angle sings the praises of Stephanie McMahon but does question why she recent stepped down from her position in WWE. The Olympic Hero spoke about this topic on the latest edition of his Kurt Angle Show podcast, which also saw the former world champion weigh in on the rumor that AEW President Tony Khan might be a potential buyer for WWE now that it looks to be sold. Highlights can be found below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Kurt Angle Thought AEW Star Would Be With WWE For Life
Kurt Angle gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show. During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer admitted he never thought he’d see Jericho leave WWE. “I thought Chris Jericho was gonna be a WWE lifer,” Angle said. “I never thought he’d...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Matt Hardy Explains Why WWE Didn’t Turn John Cena Heel After He Became Top Star
The latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy featured Matt and co-host Jon Alba discussing the career of John Cena. Hardy shared his thoughts on why WWE didn’t turn Cena heel when he was a top star despite mixed crowd reactions. “There’s some times in WWE where...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Latest Update On When Cody Rhodes Will Return, Rhodes Reportedly Training At The WWE PC
Cody Rhodes is nearing his return for WWE. The American Nightmare has been out of action since last summer due to a torn pectoral injury, one that required surgery and has forced him to sit on the sidelines for the last few months. However, a positive update has been released.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Kofi Kingston Comments On Stephanie McMahon Stepping Down From WWE Co-CEO Role, How Stephanie Is The Lifeblood Of WWE
WWE superstar Kofi Kingston recently spoke with SHAK Wrestling about a wide range of topics, which included the former world champion weighing in on Stephanie McMahon’s decision to step down from her role as Co-CEO, what that resignation means, and how important Stephanie is to the company and the talent backstage. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Jade Cargill Becomes Longest Reigning Champion In AEW History
Jade Cargill continues to smash records in AEW. The Baddies leader reached 373 days as TBS champion, making her the longest reigning champion in AEW history after surpassing Hikaru Shida at 372. Cargill signed with AEW back in 2020 and was the inaugural TBS champion. Aside from her title reign,...
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Monday Night RAW Results 1/16/2023
– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens live on the USA Network with the standard intro video. We’re now live from the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio as the pyro goes off. Kevin Patrick welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves. Patrick hypes tonight’s Six-Way main event to determine the new #1 contender to WWE United States Champion Austin Theory – Seth Rollins vs. Baron Corbin vs. Dolph Ziggler vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Finn Balor vs. The Miz.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Dominik Mysterio Reveals He Wasn’t Under Contract With WWE When Wrestling Debut Match At SummerSlam 2020
WWE star Dominik Mysterio from the Judgement Day was the latest guest on Konnan’s Keepin It 100 podcast to discuss a wide range of topics, including his thoughts on his debut for the company back in 2020, and how he wasn’t officially under contract until well after that match. Highlights can be found below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Gunther Hopeful For Match With Finn Balor, Reveals Other Dream Opponents
Gunther is hopeful for many matchups in WWE, especially with some top-tier opponents. The Ring General and current reigning Intercontinental Champion spoke with the San Antonio Express-News about this subject, which saw him shout out the likes of Finn Balor, AJ Styles, and John Cena. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Kofi Kingston On Whether He Was Worried He Would Offend Jamaican Fans When He Had His Fake Accent In WWE
Kofi Kingston has had quite an illustrious career with WWE, but there was a time when the former world champion spoke with a fake Jamaican accent, a gimmick he eventually dropped in a famous segment that also featured Triple H. Kingston discussed his old accent during an interview with SHAK...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Jim Ross Explains Why He Didn’t Like Working In The Ring
Jim Ross recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Grilling JR podcast. During it, the AEW announcer talked about not liking to do angles in the ring while in WWE as he wanted to just be an announcer on camera:. “Hot shotting. it was hot shotting in...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Kaun On His Pairing With Liona, Talks The Formation Of The Embassy
ROH star Kaun recently joined the AEW Unrestricted podcast to discuss his pairing with Liona and getting paired with The Embassy, which has made their presence known for the ROH and AEW brand. Highlights from the interview are below. On meeting Liona for the first time:. It’s kind of funny...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Opening Betting Odds For Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens At WWE Royal Rumble
Roman Reigns will defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Title against Kevin Owens at the upcoming WWE Royal Rumble event. The early betting odds are out for the match and lists Reigns as the -2000 favorite to retain the match, while Owens is the +700 underdog, according to Betonline.com. Updated WWE...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Tony Khan Talks How He Can Balance Working On AEW, Jacksonville Jaguars and Fulham FC At The Same Time
Tony Khan spoke in an interview with The Rich Eisen Show (via Wrestling Inc) about how he can balance his time between AEW, the Jacksonville Jaguars, and Fulham FC. For the AEW President, it all comes down to being able to multitask. Here is what he had to say:. “I...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Maria Kanellis Explains Why She Chose To Sign With AEW Over WWE
Maria Kanellis spoke with Steve Fall’s Ten Count for WrestlingNews.co where she discussed a wide range of topics including why she signed with AEW. Here are the highlights:. “I think AEW is the best situation for my family right now. The schedule is the best. I love growing and building with companies. I mean, I worked for Ring of Honor and rebuilt the women’s division last year with Bobby Cruise. So like, building is really interesting to me, and I think that for us, it’s just the best schedule we can possibly have with two kiddos.”
wrestlingheadlines.com
Frankie Kazarian Says He’s Just Getting Started After Signing With IMPACT: “Thank You All For Your Love and Support”
This past Friday’s IMPACT Hard To Kill pay-per-view saw a ton of newsworthy events, like Santino Marella becoming the new Director of Authority and Mickie James recapturing the IMPACT Knockouts Championship. Another big moment saw Frankie Kazarian announce that he had signed a full-time deal with IMPACT and will...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Tony Schiavone Explains Why Chris Jericho Is A Great Leader
On the latest episode of the “WHW” podcast, Tony Schiavone discussed a wide range of topics. During it, the AEW announcer gave high praise to Chris Jericho and discussed why he thinks the former World Heavyweight Champion is a great leader. “I have so much time for Chris...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Eric Bischoff: ‘Vince McMahon Will Do What’s Best For Business’
Eric Bischoff gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his 83 Weeks Podcast. During it, Bischoff discussed Vince McMahon’s return as the Chairman of the WWE Board Of Directors to explore a potential company sale and help the company as they negotiate its next TV deal.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Spoiler Notes on Uncle Howdy and Nikki Cross
– Uncle Howdy was scheduled for tonight’s WWE RAW as of Sunday’s creative, according to Fightful Select. That does not necessarily mean Howdy will appear as they have been bringing his materials even when he’s not used live on air. Howdy made a brief RAW appearance last week to taunt Alexa Bliss.
wrestlingheadlines.com
List Of Attendance Figures For This Week’s WWE and AEW TV Events
WWE Raw – Legacy Arena Birmingham, AL– 7,088 sold. AEW Dynamite – Kia Forum in Inglewood, CA – 9,636 sold. WWE SmackDown – Resch Center in Green Bay, WI – 5,902 sold.
Comments / 0