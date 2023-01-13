Read full article on original website
Jade Cargill Becomes Longest Reigning Champion In AEW History
Jade Cargill continues to smash records in AEW. The Baddies leader reached 373 days as TBS champion, making her the longest reigning champion in AEW history after surpassing Hikaru Shida at 372. Cargill signed with AEW back in 2020 and was the inaugural TBS champion. Aside from her title reign,...
Kurt Angle Talks Stephanie McMahon Stepping Down, Gives Thoughts On Tony Khan Potentially Buying WWE
Kurt Angle sings the praises of Stephanie McMahon but does question why she recent stepped down from her position in WWE. The Olympic Hero spoke about this topic on the latest edition of his Kurt Angle Show podcast, which also saw the former world champion weigh in on the rumor that AEW President Tony Khan might be a potential buyer for WWE now that it looks to be sold. Highlights can be found below.
Kurt Angle Thought AEW Star Would Be With WWE For Life
Kurt Angle gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show. During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer admitted he never thought he’d see Jericho leave WWE. “I thought Chris Jericho was gonna be a WWE lifer,” Angle said. “I never thought he’d...
Latest Update On When Cody Rhodes Will Return, Rhodes Reportedly Training At The WWE PC
Cody Rhodes is nearing his return for WWE. The American Nightmare has been out of action since last summer due to a torn pectoral injury, one that required surgery and has forced him to sit on the sidelines for the last few months. However, a positive update has been released.
Dominik Mysterio Reveals He Wasn’t Under Contract With WWE When Wrestling Debut Match At SummerSlam 2020
WWE star Dominik Mysterio from the Judgement Day was the latest guest on Konnan’s Keepin It 100 podcast to discuss a wide range of topics, including his thoughts on his debut for the company back in 2020, and how he wasn’t officially under contract until well after that match. Highlights can be found below.
Football Star Hospitalized After Being Forced To Retire Due to Heart Ailment
The life of a professional footballer in the English Premier League was forever changed last year when he was forced to retire from the game that he grew up playing, making it to the top levels of the sport, at the young age of 24. He had reached top levels of success, leaving his native Zambia to play in the top league in the world.
Matt Hardy Explains Why WWE Didn’t Turn John Cena Heel After He Became Top Star
The latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy featured Matt and co-host Jon Alba discussing the career of John Cena. Hardy shared his thoughts on why WWE didn’t turn Cena heel when he was a top star despite mixed crowd reactions. “There’s some times in WWE where...
Candice Michelle Thinks A Royal Rumble Return Could Be Possible This Year Since It Takes Place In Texas
Candice Michelle is open to a WWE return, especially if it happens at the Royal Rumble. The former women’s champion spoke about this topic during her recent interview with Ring The Belle, where she reminded fans that this year’s Rumble takes place in her home state of Texas. Michelle also clarifies that she’s wanted to make a return on various occasions, but WWE just hasn’t called. Highlights are below.
Molly Holly Opens Up On Her Relationship With William Regal
WWE producer Molly Holly was a guest on Highspots’ “Sign-It-Live” where she signed autographs and took fan questions. During it, Holly opened up about her relationship with William Regal and how he helped her at the start of her career. She was questioned about the limited time...
WWE Monday Night RAW Results 1/16/2023
– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens live on the USA Network with the standard intro video. We’re now live from the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio as the pyro goes off. Kevin Patrick welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves. Patrick hypes tonight’s Six-Way main event to determine the new #1 contender to WWE United States Champion Austin Theory – Seth Rollins vs. Baron Corbin vs. Dolph Ziggler vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Finn Balor vs. The Miz.
Jim Cornette on Weighs In on Karen Jarrett’s Recent Social Media Statements, Kurt Angle and Kelly Kelly, Max Caster
We noted earlier this month how Karen Jarrett made a series of tweets where she lashed out at her ex-husband, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle, apparently for his deleted reaction to a line from a rap that AEW World Tag Team Champion Max Caster performed on AEW Dynamite. Karen ended up accusing Angle of being involved with Kelly Kelly while they were married, and this led to a response from Kelly. Caster also replied to Karen, and Karen’s husband, AEW star Jeff Jarrett, responded as well. You can click here for the full story on Karen’s tweets and the responses from Kelly and Caster, and you can click here for Jarrett’s response on his podcast.
Tony Schiavone Explains Why Chris Jericho Is A Great Leader
On the latest episode of the “WHW” podcast, Tony Schiavone discussed a wide range of topics. During it, the AEW announcer gave high praise to Chris Jericho and discussed why he thinks the former World Heavyweight Champion is a great leader. “I have so much time for Chris...
Maria Kanellis Believes AEW Could Easily Run An All-Women’s Show With Their Expanded Roster
Maria Kanellis is once again eyeballing an all-women’s event, this time with the talented women in AEW. The AEW star and member of The Kingdom discussed this topic with WrestlingNews.Co, where she broke down the depth of the roster, and what an all-women’s event could look like for them. Highlights from the interview are below.
Kofi Kingston On Whether He Was Worried He Would Offend Jamaican Fans When He Had His Fake Accent In WWE
Kofi Kingston has had quite an illustrious career with WWE, but there was a time when the former world champion spoke with a fake Jamaican accent, a gimmick he eventually dropped in a famous segment that also featured Triple H. Kingston discussed his old accent during an interview with SHAK...
Lineup For Tonight’s NJPW Strong
NJPW has announced the full lineup for the latest edition of Strong on NJPW World. The show will air tonight at 8 p.m. Eastern time on NJPW World and is available on-demand shortly after airing. Here is the full lineup:. Jeff Cobb vs. Bad Dude Tito. Eddie Kingston, Homicide &...
List Of Attendance Figures For This Week’s WWE and AEW TV Events
WWE Raw – Legacy Arena Birmingham, AL– 7,088 sold. AEW Dynamite – Kia Forum in Inglewood, CA – 9,636 sold. WWE SmackDown – Resch Center in Green Bay, WI – 5,902 sold.
Triple H and Kevin Dunn Host WWE Talent Meeting Before RAW
WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H hosted a talent meeting before tonight’s RAW in Cincinnati, along with Executive Vice President of Talent Dan Ventrella, and Executive Producer & Chief of Global Television Distribution Kevin Dunn. The meeting began shortly after 3pm ET, according to Fightful Select, and involved staff...
Swerve Strickland Sheds More Light On His Formation Of The Mogul Affiliates
Swerve Strickland is interested in keeping things a mystery, especially why he formed AEW’s newest faction, Mogul Affiliates. Swerve spoke about this topic in the latest edition of The Cruz Show, where he broke down why he decided to pair up with Parker Boudreaux and Granden Goetzman (character name unknown) and betray his former tag partner, Keith Lee. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
Kaun On His Pairing With Liona, Talks The Formation Of The Embassy
ROH star Kaun recently joined the AEW Unrestricted podcast to discuss his pairing with Liona and getting paired with The Embassy, which has made their presence known for the ROH and AEW brand. Highlights from the interview are below. On meeting Liona for the first time:. It’s kind of funny...
IMPACT Confirms Santino Marella Signing
IMPACT Wrestling has confirmed that Santino Marella has signed with the company. As noted, Marella appeared at Friday’s Hard To Kill to fill the Director Of Authority role following Bully Ray’s recent attack on Scott D’Amore. PW Insider had initially revealed that Marella had signed, but today is the first confirmation from the promotion themselves.
