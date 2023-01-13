Eddie Edwards Says He’s Interested In Pro Wrestling NOAH Return, Looks Back On First World Title Reign With IMPACT

We noted earlier this month how Karen Jarrett made a series of tweets where she lashed out at her ex-husband, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle, apparently for his deleted reaction to a line from a rap that AEW World Tag Team Champion Max Caster performed on AEW Dynamite. Karen ended up accusing Angle of being involved with Kelly Kelly while they were married, and this led to a response from Kelly. Caster also replied to Karen, and Karen’s husband, AEW star Jeff Jarrett, responded as well. You can click here for the full story on Karen’s tweets and the responses from Kelly and Caster, and you can click here for Jarrett’s response on his podcast.

