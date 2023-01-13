Read full article on original website
Related
TODAY.com
Doctor loses 100 pounds, offers tips for weight-loss success
When Dr. Emi Hosoda sees patients struggling to lose weight, she knows what they’re going through. She herself has grappled with obesity, finally losing 100 pounds and keeping it off since about 2020. But it was a difficult road for many years, with a number of factors working against her.
5 Tips For Endless Weight-Loss Motivation
Weight loss can be a challenging journey, and one of the biggest obstacles to overcome is a lack of motivation. It's easy to start off strong, but as the weeks and months go by, it can be difficult to maintain the same level of enthusiasm and determination. In this article, we will share 5 tips that will help you stay motivated and achieve your weight loss goals.
I’m a dietitian and here’s the best diet for your body type – it’s key to weight loss
AS we trudge through January, many people are looking for a new diet or fitness regime to sink their teeth into. But one expert has said that the type of diet you should embark on actually depends on your body type. Dietician Susie Burrell said following a plan that suits...
Weightlifting Your Way to Weight Loss
It may seem counterintuitive, but weightlifting can help you lose weight, especially if you are obese or overweight. Why? Muscle burns more than twice as many calories as fat does. Still, you will not lose weight if you don't also watch your food intake, experts say. THURSDAY, Jan. 12, 2023...
The One Deli Meat You Have To Stop Eating ASAP–It’s Causing Weight Gain!
If you’ve decided that one of your New Year’s Resolutions is to lose weight, you may be in the midst of a range of lifestyle changes–and at the top of that list is probably your diet. Figuring out what you should and shouldn’t eat when it comes to your health (and not to mention sticking to those guidelines) can be a difficult process, especially if you’re used to eating the same things on a regular basis that may not be the best for your body. For example, maybe you frequently make yourself a sandwich made with deli meat for lunch. While a sandwich complete with meat and veggies may seem like a perfectly fine option, health experts warn that many processed lunch meats can be detrimental to your weight loss goals. In fact, there’s one high-sodium meat many agree you should leave out of your sandwich if you’re trying to stay healthy this year: bologna.
The One Healthy Snack You Can Eat Every Day Without Gaining Weight
Wouldn’t we all love to snack to our heart’s desire without worrying about the health risks? Unfortunately, most snacks out there are highly processed and terrible for our overall health–especially if you’re trying to slim down. And if you’re trying to lose weight, you probably know all too well that snacking can be a hard habit to kick. Luckily, believe it or not, there are snacks that are both tasty and healthy. In fact, there’s one crunchy snack that experts say you can eat on a daily basis without being held back from your weight loss goals: nuts!
Why People Who Don’t Eat Enough Of This Vitamin Struggle To Lose Weight
Health weight loss requires several ingredients: a great workout routine, proper sleep, and, of course, a balanced diet. That last part can be tricky to get down. Cutting out high-sugary foods and fatty snacks is typically a no-brainer, but figuring out the right foods to nourish your body isn’t always easy. Overall, ensuring you’re getting the right amounts of essential vitamins and minerals in your diet is crucial. In fact, there’s one vitamin you may not be getting enough of that could be holding you back from your weight loss goals: Vitamin D.
EatingWell
7 Foods You Shouldn't Cut Out if You're Trying to Lose Weight, According to a Dietitian
It's that time of year again when trending diets run amuck. There might be several foods you're mentally putting on a "do not eat" list if you have weight loss goals. But instead of cutting out some of your favorite foods and living in a place of "no", what about embracing the wide variety of foods you can eat in a healthy and balanced eating pattern? Contrary to what you may have heard in the past, these seven foods can help you get there. Not only are they super nutritious, but they all also have research linking them to weight loss and health. And you may be pleasantly surprised to see a few of these foods on the list.
How to restart weight loss after gastric sleeve?
Gastric sleeve weight reduction surgery can be an effective technique to shed a lot of weight and enhance general health. People occasionally experience weight reduction plateaus or weight increases after the surgery, though. Following gastric sleeve surgery, you might find it helpful to restart your weight loss efforts with the following advice:
These Are Actually The Best Low-Carb Foods To Eat For Weight Loss, Nutritionists Say
Making a new year’s resolution to lose weight? You’re not alone. In 2020, according to a survey by YouGov, 37% of the people who made New Year’s resolutions wanted to lose weight while other popular resolutions included exercising more (50%) and eating healthier (43%). But making a resolution is much easier than keeping one. 80% of New Year’s resolutions fail within the first year. In fact, 20% of resolutions are broken within the first week of January alone. But you can keep your weight loss resolution this year, just aim for a low-carb diet!
EatingWell
What Happens to Your Body When You Do Intermittent Fasting
Intermittent fasting has become one of the most buzzed-about diets over the last several years. (The other? Keto, we're looking at you.) In its simplest terms, intermittent fasting—or IF, for short—doesn't sound revolutionary: You designate a certain number of hours per day where you don't eat. But what...
2 Habits Experts Say You Should Break If You Actually Want To Lose Weight
So, you’ve made the decision to make weight loss a priority in the new year–good for you! But as you may know, making the decision is unfortunately only a small portion of the battle. As it turns out, putting in extra effort at the gym and eating more salads may not be enough to reach your goals. If you want to see real progress, you’ll likely have to break some tough habits–especially when it comes to your diet.
The secret weapon of Hollywood's weight loss is a prescription
BEFORE ASKING YOUR DOCTOR FOR THIS AMAZING DRUGS, YOU NEED TO KNOW THIS. However, people like Elon Musk, Kim and Khloe Kardashian, and others have undergone some spectacular weight loss transformations in the previous year. Most Hollywood stars are on rigorous diets and aggressive training regimens. What is their trick? It might be a brand-new diabetes medication that has gained popularity online and in Hollywood.
MedicalXpress
How much weight loss per month is safe?
So, after a month of holiday eating, your pants are too tight and you're desperate to lose the extra weight as quickly as possible, but how much can you lose in a month?. Experts say there is no speedy way to shed pounds. How long does it take to lose...
I’m a scientist – exercise won’t help you lose weight on its own, it’s what you eat that counts
EXERCISE won't help you lose weight and it's what you eat that counts, a scientist has claimed. Professor Tim Spector, a top epidemiologist and dietician, said exercise was "no use on its own" for those wanting to shed a few pounds. Prof Spector, from King's College London, said exercise –...
WRAL
Ditch the diet and try this instead
RALEIGH, N.C. — Every year, millions of Americans commit to dieting in January to lose the weight gained over the holidays and start the new year in a healthy way. As a gastroenterologist and obesity medicine specialist, I’m often asked about which diets I personally recommend this time of year. The short answer is…none.
Most dieters are trying to lose weight ‘in secret’ – over fear of being judged
Secrets, secrets, they’re no fun — especially when you don’t share your diet with someone. A new study found that 57% of dieters have not told anyone about their weight loss attempts, and 35% said they keep their endeavors hushed so no one would know if they failed. Commissioned by Slimming World, a UK based community for diet news and advice, the survey meanwhile showed that nearly one-third are simply too embarrassed to admit their weight concerns, or own up to having a weight problem. Out of 2,000 adults, the average participant polled have attempted to lose weight an average of four times...
studyfinds.org
Best way to recover from an intense workout? Eat a handful of these every day
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — Feeling sore and beat up after a rigorous workout can make the next day or two more difficult to get through. Scientists recommend eating more almonds for gym rats who work out regularly. New research reveals that “weekend warriors,” or people who do their most strenuous physical fitness on the weekends, experience a much easier recovery if they eat almonds every day.
Simplifying Weight Loss: Going Back to the Basics
Well here we are again, another new year and the weight loss industry is still offering all types of miracle cures for people who are overweight. This industry really makes me angry, and not just because it cons people out of their hard earned cash by selling them products that don't work, but because all the information given out in a bid to sell products actually confuses people and leaves them wondering which way to go. Weight loss is not rocket science, it is easy, but all the conflicting information makes people lose sight of the basics.
EatingWell
Celebrities Are Apparently Taking Ozempic, a Drug Intended for Diabetes, to Help Them Lose Weight Rapidly—But Is That Safe?
Every year, we seem to be presented with new solutions for weight loss that promise to help people shed pounds rapidly. From the old-school grapefruit diet to the ever-popular keto diet, there's no shortage of trendy diets to lose weight—especially in Hollywood. But now, instead of hearing about a...
Comments / 0