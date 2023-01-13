Read full article on original website
Related
The 6 best ab workouts for women looking to strengthen their core, according to a female personal trainer
By utilizing exercises like planks and bicycle crunches, women can target the muscle groups throughout their core to strengthen their abs.
EverydayHealth.com
Does Tai Chi Count as Exercise?
Practicing tai chi can yield many benefits for health and well-being. But does it count as exercise? And what fitness benefits can you expect from doing it regularly?. Americans need 150 minutes of moderate exercise each week, including two days of muscle strengthening, according to recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Depending on the type of tai chi you’re practicing and your individual fitness level, there are cases where tai chi can count towards both of these physical activity benchmarks.
KTEN.com
Benefits of Online Quran Classes for Kids
Originally Posted On: https://quranehakeem.com/benefits-of-online-quran-classes-for-kids/. Online Quran classes for kids are becoming an increasingly popular way for parents to provide their children with a strong foundation in Islam and the Quran. With the convenience and flexibility of learning from home, as well as access to qualified teachers from around the world, online Quran classes offer many benefits for both parents and children.
Stay active in winter with these 10 at-home exercises
Stay active even when the weather report calls for rainy weather. The post Stay active in winter with these 10 at-home exercises appeared first on Long Beach Post.
whereyoulivematters.org
Exercises For Seniors to Improve Their Mobility
Mobility is the ability to move comfortably through deep ranges of motion without pain. Seniors with good mobility can make wide ranges of movement without pain, like squatting down to garden or reaching to change a lightbulb, and often experience decreased joint stiffness and fewer injuries. Moving pain-free should be...
Study: Adding Yoga to a Regular Exercise Routine May Help Improve Cardiovascular Health
Adding yoga to a regular workout routine helps lower systolic blood pressure and resting heart rate in adults with hypertension, a new study found.Researchers discovered that 15 minutes of yoga before cardio, compared to 15 minutes of regular stretching, provided cardiovascular benefits.More research is needed, but researchers say the study provides evidence for yoga as an additional therapeutic option for patients with high blood pressure.Adding yoga to a regular exercise routine may provide better heart health benefits and overall well-being, compared to stretching, new research shows.In a pilot study, published in December in the Canadian Journal of Cardiology, researchers found...
Weightlifting Your Way to Weight Loss
It may seem counterintuitive, but weightlifting can help you lose weight, especially if you are obese or overweight. Why? Muscle burns more than twice as many calories as fat does. Still, you will not lose weight if you don't also watch your food intake, experts say. THURSDAY, Jan. 12, 2023...
dcnewsnow.com
Best exercise bike for seniors
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Exercise bikes are a great way for anyone to get a cardio workout in the comfort and privacy of their home. Because they are low-impact devices, they are preferred by anyone with joint pain, including seniors. Seniors need everything in...
Why food deprivation in childhood is linked to obesity
This article was originally published on The Conversation. As energy prices rise and the cost of living goes up, it is estimated that there are 4 million children from poorer households who have limited or uncertain access to healthy food. My current PhD research is examining how this childhood food...
Mental Health and Fitness: A Formerly Overweight Trainer’s #1 Non-Weight-Loss Reason to Exercise
This Washington, D.C. trainer was once out of work and overweight. Today, he says, "not every day in the gym has to be beast mode" for you to transform how you feel. If you’ve ever gotten into a fitness routine, you’ve probably experienced that exercise is good for your mental health. There’s plenty of research to support your observation: “Virtually any form of exercise, from aerobics to yoga, can act as a stress reliever,” says the Mayo Clinic‘s blog. But when you’re feeling down or stressed from being too busy—the times when we need that energetic uplift the most!—exercise can tumble to the bottom of the priority list.
Does jumping rope burn more calories than running?
Could a jump rope burn more calories than running? Our fitness writer found out.
3 Simple Exercises Trainers Swear By To Get Rid Of Bloating & Fatigue
Unfortunately some days we wake up with painful bloat and fatigue, and when this is the case, one of the best things you can do is get up and moving. There are plenty of ways to get your digestion flowing and help you wake up, from a cup of coffee to a cold shower but one of the best things to do is stretch your body with some soothing yoga poses or go on a brisk walk.
Healthline
6 Minutes of HIIT Exercise May Boost Memory, Study Finds
A new study finds that high-intensity interval exercises can help the brain and potentially protect against conditions like Alzheimer’s disease. Research looking at whether exercise can prevent or slow the progression of Alzheimer’s disease, or boost memory in people with cognitive impairment, has been mixed. Risk factors for...
I’ve Tried To Be A Gym Person, But I Always Come Back To Group Fitness
Group fitness is the only thing that keeps me going. Experts helped me understand why.
KTEN.com
A bizarre 5-second “Himalayan ice hack” discovered last week
Originally Posted On: https://medium.com/@henryguy0900/do-this-before-you-go-to-bed-tonight-cdd6374a2e5e. That instantly turbo-charges your metabolism by 450% or more. All you need is some ice from your freezer, and this alpine secret. It’s more powerful than any diet or exercise plan on earth…. And so easy it’ll feel like you’re cheating at weight loss....
A Few Quick Bursts of Physical Activity Each Day May Lead to a Longer Life, Study Shows
Short bursts of movement during everyday activities, like jogging up a set of stairs, have a significant impact on longevity.Vigorous intermittent lifestyle physical activity—VILPA—has been shown to help reduce the risk of premature death from conditions like cancer and cardiovascular disease.To get the most benefit, add at least three to four one-minute bursts of activity each day. Picking up the pace during everyday activities—climbing the stairs, carrying groceries, vacuuming your home—can help reduce your risk of premature death, particularly from cardiovascular disease, new research shows.The study, published in December in the journal Nature Medicine, found that just three to four...
MindBodyGreen
Why Strength Training Is Essential Through Menopause & Beyond
Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Perimenopause can begin as early as age 35, but for most women, it starts between 40 and 44. It is the several-years-long phase leading up to your menopause (which is technically the day exactly 12 months after your last period; after that, you are in post-menopause). Your ovaries don't just stop production from one day to the next. Instead, you transition slowly from one phase of your life to the other.
labroots.com
Exercise Preserves Physical Fitness During Aging: Scientists Are Beginning to Understand Why
Regular exercise is known to have numerous health benefits for people who are aging. Exercise can help to improve strength, flexibility, and balance, which can, in turn, improve overall physical function. Many of the health problems that seem to come with age can be delayed by exercise. Though the cellular...
The Future of Strength Training
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. Getting stronger is simple: lift heavy stuff, put it down, and repeat. According to a new review led by researchers from the U.S. Army Research Institute of Environmental Medicine, you should use heavy weights that you’re capable of lifting one to five times through a full range of motion, and repeat for two to three sets a few times a week. That’s it. The rest is details.
Comments / 0