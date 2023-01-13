This Washington, D.C. trainer was once out of work and overweight. Today, he says, "not every day in the gym has to be beast mode" for you to transform how you feel. If you’ve ever gotten into a fitness routine, you’ve probably experienced that exercise is good for your mental health. There’s plenty of research to support your observation: “Virtually any form of exercise, from aerobics to yoga, can act as a stress reliever,” says the Mayo Clinic‘s blog. But when you’re feeling down or stressed from being too busy—the times when we need that energetic uplift the most!—exercise can tumble to the bottom of the priority list.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 4 DAYS AGO