Cease passes on World Baseball Classic -- and here's why
CHICAGO -- Dylan Cease would be a coveted addition to any 2023 World Baseball Classic roster. The 27-year-old White Sox right-hander fanned 453 over 349 2/3 innings covering the last two seasons, posting a 2.20 ERA during the 2022 campaign and finishing second in the American League Cy Young voting. He was on the 50-man WBC interest list for Team USA and Team Israel, with Jewish heritage in his lineage, but in a Tuesday evening Zoom conference, Cease explained why he passed on this special opportunity.
Arenado's agenda with Cards: 'I came here to win'
ST. LOUIS -- On the October day when superstar third baseman Nolan Arenado declined the opt-out clause in his contract -- a move that likely cost him tens of millions of dollars in potential earnings -- so he could remain in St. Louis, veteran Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright looked on from afar and smiled the way a proud dad might.
Yankees' rotation deserves as much hype as lineup
We know the Yankees can always hit, and will almost always hit home runs in big numbers. They’ve hit more home runs than any team in history, they just saw Aaron Judge break the Yankees and the American League home run record with 62 and they led the world in home runs again last season with 254. You always start there with the Yankees, with the best home run numbers. But what if they have the best starting pitching in the league this season?
Pirates agree to deals with pair of top int’l prospects
PITTSBURGH -- The Pirates announced Sunday that they have signed 22 players on the first day of the 2022-23 International Signing Period, a group that includes players from Aruba, Colombia, Cuba, the Dominican Republic, Mexico, South Korea, Uganda and Venezuela. “Our international scouting group will go anywhere in the world...
Flaherty eyes bounceback with offseason work
ST. LOUIS -- Jack Flaherty is often no match for the emotions stirring inside of him, even after purposefully working this offseason to improve his body language, get better control of his moods and mannerisms, as well as to celebrate his emergence from an injury-plagued stretch, rather than dwell on it. Try as he might, the talented Cardinals pitcher still struggles to keep his emotions from leaking outward.
Roundtable: Which HOF snubs would fare better today?
As baseball has evolved through the years, metrics and data not available a generation ago have changed the way teams are built and how players are evaluated. Have Hall of Fame voters adjusted with the times? With the Hall announcement arriving Tuesday, a group of MLB.com reporters gathered to debate which players from generations past might have a better chance for election, or at least received more support, if they were on the ballot today.
Explore Clearwater's BayCare Ballpark
Welcome to Clearwater's BayCare Ballpark, where the sun shines all year long and future Phillies get their start. Begin your day by taking a stroll down America's best beach and end it at the Spring Training home of baseball's oldest continuous one-name, one city franchise. Clearwater Threshers (Single-A affiliate of...
Hendriks has the North Side in his corner, too
CHICAGO -- Jameson Taillon was standing on first base in the fourth inning of his Pirates’ 8-2 loss to the Cubs on Sept. 7, 2017, having singled against Cubs starter Jon Lester at PNC Park, when Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo made an observation leading to one of the “coolest career moments” for the right-handed starter.
These 7 players have a lot to prove in '23
It’s not that long ago when these seven players were among the very best in the baseball world. All-Stars, Cy Young contenders and even an MVP winner – they all appeared to be on the road to superstardom. But so much can change in this game over just...
What trade of team leader means for Marlins
This story was excerpted from Christina De Nicola’s Marlins Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. How does a franchise go about replacing a mainstay?. The Marlins are trying to figure that out after dealing longtime shortstop Miguel...
Rangers land brother of Vlad Jr., plus No. 8 int'l prospect
The Rangers already boasted the younger brother of an All-Star in their Minor League ranks in Luisangel Acuña (brother of Ronald Acuña Jr.), and now they’ve added another after signing outfielder Pablo Guerrero, the son of Hall of Famer Vladimir Guerrero Sr. and younger brother of the Blue Jays’ Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Mets to sign trio of top int'l prospects (sources)
The Mets are excited about their class of international prospects and it could go down as one of the most athletic groups in recent history. According to industry sources, the club has agreed to a deal with catcher Daiverson Gutierrez, the No. 27-ranked prospect on the top 50 international list. They also agreed to deals with outfielder Anthony Baptist, who ranks No. 29, and No. 43 Cristopher Larez.
Rays have deal with No. 12 int'l prospect
ST. PETERSBURG -- The Rays have shown a commitment to acquiring international talent, and their aggressive approach has made them one of the most active and respected teams on the international market. Their method has landed them another interesting piece atop an international signing day class of 24 players. The...
Orioles land No. 20 overall int’l prospect
The Orioles have signed one of the most recognized international prospects in the industry. And they paid a record amount of money to do so. The club on Sunday announced it has agreed to a deal with shortstop Luis Almeyda, who is ranked as the No. 20 overall prospect on the Top 50 international list. According to industry sources, it is a $2.3 million deal, the most given to an international signee in franchise history.
Have Halos done enough this offseason?
ANAHEIM -- The Angels have certainly been busy this offseason, as they’ve made several moves in an attempt to bolster their depth heading into next season. They signed outfielder Brett Phillips to a one-year deal worth $1.2 million last week and have also signed left-hander Tyler Anderson, infielder Brandon Drury and reliever Carlos Estévez to multiyear deals, while also trading for outfielder Hunter Renfroe and infielder Gio Urshela.
Utley is back with the Phils ... kind of
This story was excerpted from Todd Zolecki's Phillies Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Chase Utley is back with the Phillies. Well, kind of. Utley will be in red pinstripes at Phillies Phantasy Camp beginning Wednesday in Clearwater,...
Astros ink 9 int'l prospects, including 2 top hitters
The Astros are looking to add to their history of success on the international market with two more top prospects. Houston announced it has signed nine international free agents, including shortstop Camilo Diaz, who ranks No. 17 on the Top 50 International Prospects list, and outfielder Esmil Valencia, who ranks No. 21.
These are the Reds' options at shortstop
CINCINNATI -- As the Reds prepare for 2023 Spring Training, they have a few spots that appear up for grabs: Left field, center field, third base, the bullpen and the back two spots of the starting rotation all come to mind. None of those battles have piqued my interest more...
Here are the Top 10 RHP prospects for 2023
MLB Pipeline will reveal its 2023 Top 100 Prospects list at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday, Jan. 26, with a one-hour show on MLB Network and MLB.com. Leading up to the release of the Top 100, we'll examine baseball's top 10 prospects at each position. Now, this is a fun...
