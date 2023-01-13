ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chatham, NJ

Leskauskas Drops in Career-High 29 Points as Chatham Boys Basketball Wins 7th Straight, 62-45, on Road vs. Parsippany Hills

By Ed Barmakian
 3 days ago

MORRIS PLAINS, NJ -- The more points the Chatham boys basketball team can score in the first half, the better the prospects of a Cougar victory.

That's been the case lately during Chatham's seven-game winning streak as the Cougars have been able to wear other teams down with their high-pressure, transition game and pull away in the second half.

Such was the case on Thursday night when senior Ryan Leskauskas scored a career-high 29 points and senior teammate Tim Platek put up 16 points in Chatham's 62-45 road win vs. Parsippany Hills.

Leskauskas scored 16 points and Platek netted nine points when Chatham moved to a 31-20 lead in the first half. The two combined for 45 points to equal the point total of the Vikings and scored 72% of Chatham's points overall.

Tim Platek and Ryan Leskauskas talk about the Chatham win

Chatham (8-2) closed the first half with an 8-0 run that gave it a 31-20 lead at the break. Leskauskas started the run by sinking both ends of a one-and-one situation with 1:15 left. Platek nailed a 3-pointer with 36 seconds left and then passed to Leskauskas, who hit a 3-pointer from the corner in the closing seconds (see below).

The two picked up where they left off at the start of the second half, with Platek dropping in a 3-pointer just 19 seconds into the action. Leskauskas followed with a drive to the basket for two points (see below) and a 36-20 advantage.

Freshman guard Mike MacAniff, who ended with six points, contributed a foul-line jumper in the final minute of the third quarter (see below) to help Chatham take a 42-32 lead into the final period.

The Cougars put the game away by scoring the first nine points of the fourth quarter for a 51-32 advantage.

Leskauskas started it with a 3-pointer from the left corner and Nick Cutlip scored his first points of the game by finishing in transition off pass from Leskauskas. Platek followed by converting an offensive board into two points before senior Jack MacAniff scored off a pass from Cutlip.

"I think our effort was good, our performance wasn't great," Todd Ervin, Chatham coach, said.  "We're getting in good shape and trying to play fast. You could see it kind of wore them down.

"We're getting a lot of points off of our defense. Offensively, we missed about 40 layups. I'd like to see us take care of the ball and finish better around the basket."

COUGAR NOTES: Ryan Leskauskas became the single-game high scorer in his family when he sank two foul shots with 2:06 left in the fourth quarter to give him 29 points and surpass older brother E.J.'s career-high of 28 points. E.J. scored his 28 points in a 62-54 loss to Morristown on Jan. 8, 2020 ... the Cougars are 8-0 this season when they score at least 56 points ... Chatham was 10 for 14 from the foul line, led by Leskauskas, who hit 7 of 8 free throws ... Par Hills hit 9 of 11 fouls ... Tim Platek's 16 points for Chatham put him one point away from equaling his season total of 106 he had last season in 19 games ... freshman guard Ryan Leach made his first start of the season, taking over at point guard for Danny Morton, who didn't dress because of an injury ... Chatham tries for its eighth in a row when Morristown (6-4) visits for a 7 p.m. game Saturday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nwZQo_0kDKcI5k00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G03uK_0kDKcI5k00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27y1cj_0kDKcI5k00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ArEL2_0kDKcI5k00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QdCNc_0kDKcI5k00

Comments / 0

 

