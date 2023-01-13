Read full article on original website
thesportspage.blog
Hoops for Harmony: Watch live Shippensburg vs. Landsdowne, Chambersburg vs. Chester
Hoops for Harmony continues Saturday January 14 and Sunday January 15 at Chambersburg Area Senior High School. Games begin at 10:00 a.m. in CASHS Fieldhousr and 10:30 a.m. in the Auxiliary Gym. All games will be streamed on the Roxamore Sports Network. Seventeen games will be played Saturday. Broadcast schedule...
Cedar Cliff kicker Derek Witmer adds college opportunity
Derek Witmer proved that he was one of the best specialists in central Pa. last season, and he has a couple of next-level opportunities to show for it. The Cedar Cliff senior said Satuday that he received an offer to play at Cal U, and he also has opportunities to play at Lock Haven and Hudson Valley Community College.
Jaydon Smith, Jeremiah Snyder pace Carlisle boys hoops past Harrisburg
Jaydon Smith poured in 20 points and Jeremiah Snyder added 19 as the Carlisle boys basketball team defeated Harrisburg, 60-52, in a Mid-Penn Conference Commonwealth Division game. Carlisle improves to 8-6 overall and 2-5 in the Commonwealth Division. Harrisburg falls to 0-10 and 0-8. --
Steel-High boys hoops fall to La Academia Charter despite Alex Erby’s 16 points
Steel-High’s Alex Erby scored 16 points and grabbed 7 rebounds, but it wasn’t enough as the Rollers fell to La Academia Charter of Lancaster Saturday by a score of 52-39. Bamm Appleby added 12 points to the Steel-High attack. The La Academia offense was led by Alex Ermakov with 18 points and Jerry Johnson, Jr. with 14 points.
thesportspage.blog
Fast start leads Shippensburg over Landsdowne
The Shippensburg Greyhounds came out hot putting up 22 points in the first quarter and defeated the Landsdowne (Md.) Vikings 50-38 in the Hoops for Harmony Tournament at Chambersburg Saturday. Quick three pointers from Jackson Stought and Cole Trn gave the Greyhounds a 6-0 lead they continued to build on...
Central Dauphin’s David Chase up to 5 college offers
Things are picking up nicely for Central Dauphin senior David Chase as he looks for his college football home. Chase said Friday that Bloomsburg joined the list of schools offering him an opportunity to play at the next level. Kutztown, Gannon, Wheeling and Lincoln are also on that list. The...
PennLive.com
Matthew DeDonatis powers Hershey boys basketball to decisive 61-36 win over cross-town rival Palmyra
Hershey picked up a convincing 61-36 Mid-Penn Keystone win over cross-town foe Palmyra Friday. Matthew DeDonatis netted 21 points to pace the Trojans. DeDonatis knocked down 15 points from three-point range. Teammate Marcus Sweeney finished the divisional contest with 9 points. Joey Alander, Eamon Callahan, Isaiah Danner, and Cameron Sweeney chipped in 6 points apiece in the victory. Logan Richards tallied 5 points.
12 Mid-Penn field hockey players make Max Field Hockey All-Region team for Pa.
The Mid-Penn swept the PIAA field hockey state champions this past season with Boiling Springs, Mechanicsburg and Lower Dauphin all brining home gold, and the honors continue to roll in for the conference. A dozen Mid-Penn players were named this week when Max Field Hockey released its All-Region team for...
thesportspage.blog
G-A roundup: Northern hands Blue Devil girls 1st loss
Northern York 48, Greencastle-Antrim 43: The Blue Devils streaked to a 22-8 lead after one quarter, but the Polar Bears slowly reeled them in and handed G-A its first loss of the season in a taut Mid Penn Colonial game Friday night in Dillsburg. After the big first period, Greencastle...
Fight breaks out in Frederick County high school during basketball game
FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — A fight broke out in the hallways of a Frederick County school on Friday evening. The Sheriff’s office said that students and adults were both involved in the fight at Tuscarora High School in Frederick. The fight started during a girl’s varsity basketball game. Officials said that students will […]
Hershey’s Marcus Sweeney gets his first college offer
Marcus Sweeney emerged as one of the Mid-Penn’s top two-way players a season ago, and now he has a college offer to show for it. The 6-foot-2, 180-pound Hershey senior said he received an offer Saturday to play at Shippensburg University. “It felt amazing,” Sweeney said. “It felt like...
Carlisle’s Ezeekai Thomas gets his second college opportunity
Ezeekai Thomas said earlier this week that he struggled to remain patient as he looked for his first college football offer. After adding IUP on Thursday, Thomas said he picked up another from Cal U on Saturday. “It was definitely tough,” the Carlisle senior safety said earlier this week of...
thesportspage.blog
McConnellsburg defeats Southern Fulton 32-26
Southern Fulton traveled to McConnellsburg for an ICC clash on Friday evening and were defeated by the Spartans 32-26. The Indians (10-2, 8-1 ICC) trailed until the 4th quarter when they tied the game up but then lost as the final period played out. Coach Jeremy Hann said “We shot...
abc27.com
Franklin County online Pa. Lottery player wins $350K
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A lucky winner in Franklin County won an online prize worth hundreds of thousands of dollars on the online game Mine Blowing Jackpot. According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, a player from Franklin County took home a prize of $357,404.72 on the online game Mine Blowing Jackpot.
abc27.com
Celebrate National Gluten-Free Day with these Midstate restaurants
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Jan. 13 is National Gluten-Free Day and to celebrate, abc27 has compiled a list of some of the top-rated Gluten-Free restaurants throughout the Midstate, according to Yelp. These locations are listed as gluten-free, however, please consult with the restaurant beforehand if you have a severe gluten...
Crash closes I-83 northbound near 19th Street exit in Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A crash involving a tractor trailer has closed a section of Interstate 83 this morning, according to 511PA.com. The crash, which occurred near City Park Drive between Exit 44B: 19th Street and Exit 46A: Interstate 283 South, closed all lanes starting in the early morning hours of Jan. 16.
WGAL
Code Blue Alert to go in effect this weekend for Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A code blue alert will be activated this weekend for Lancaster County. The alert will be in effect on Saturday, Jan. 14, from 3:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. due to cold and windy conditions. The code blue alert will also be in effect from Saturday at 7 p.m. until Sunday at 10 a.m.
7-Eleven in New Cumberland sells $1.66 million lottery ticket
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. — A 7-Eleven store in York County sold a jackpot-winning lottery ticket for the Jan. 12 drawing. The Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 Lotto ticket was worth $1.66 million. The ticket correctly matched all six winning numbers, 2-15-21-38-40-47. The 7-Eleven that sold the ticket, located in New Cumberland,...
abc27.com
Annual ice festival returns to York City
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The annual ice festival, FestiveICE returned to York on Saturday, Jan. 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event was a free community celebration that filled Cherry Lane in Downtown York with music, family fun, and ice carved into amazing sculptures. There were appearances...
Local grocery store closing in Pennsylvania after 24 years
A beloved local grocery store is closing one of its two locations in Pennsylvania next month after serving the community for over 24 years. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, February 11, 2023, the popular local grocery store Weiser's Market will be closing its store located at 805 Main Street in Akron, Pennsylvania, according to a post on the business's Facebook page.
