ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chambersburg, PA

Comments / 0

Related
PennLive.com

Cedar Cliff kicker Derek Witmer adds college opportunity

Derek Witmer proved that he was one of the best specialists in central Pa. last season, and he has a couple of next-level opportunities to show for it. The Cedar Cliff senior said Satuday that he received an offer to play at Cal U, and he also has opportunities to play at Lock Haven and Hudson Valley Community College.
CAMP HILL, PA
thesportspage.blog

Fast start leads Shippensburg over Landsdowne

The Shippensburg Greyhounds came out hot putting up 22 points in the first quarter and defeated the Landsdowne (Md.) Vikings 50-38 in the Hoops for Harmony Tournament at Chambersburg Saturday. Quick three pointers from Jackson Stought and Cole Trn gave the Greyhounds a 6-0 lead they continued to build on...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Matthew DeDonatis powers Hershey boys basketball to decisive 61-36 win over cross-town rival Palmyra

Hershey picked up a convincing 61-36 Mid-Penn Keystone win over cross-town foe Palmyra Friday. Matthew DeDonatis netted 21 points to pace the Trojans. DeDonatis knocked down 15 points from three-point range. Teammate Marcus Sweeney finished the divisional contest with 9 points. Joey Alander, Eamon Callahan, Isaiah Danner, and Cameron Sweeney chipped in 6 points apiece in the victory. Logan Richards tallied 5 points.
HERSHEY, PA
thesportspage.blog

G-A roundup: Northern hands Blue Devil girls 1st loss

Northern York 48, Greencastle-Antrim 43: The Blue Devils streaked to a 22-8 lead after one quarter, but the Polar Bears slowly reeled them in and handed G-A its first loss of the season in a taut Mid Penn Colonial game Friday night in Dillsburg. After the big first period, Greencastle...
DILLSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Hershey’s Marcus Sweeney gets his first college offer

Marcus Sweeney emerged as one of the Mid-Penn’s top two-way players a season ago, and now he has a college offer to show for it. The 6-foot-2, 180-pound Hershey senior said he received an offer Saturday to play at Shippensburg University. “It felt amazing,” Sweeney said. “It felt like...
HERSHEY, PA
thesportspage.blog

McConnellsburg defeats Southern Fulton 32-26

Southern Fulton traveled to McConnellsburg for an ICC clash on Friday evening and were defeated by the Spartans 32-26. The Indians (10-2, 8-1 ICC) trailed until the 4th quarter when they tied the game up but then lost as the final period played out. Coach Jeremy Hann said “We shot...
MCCONNELLSBURG, PA
abc27.com

Franklin County online Pa. Lottery player wins $350K

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A lucky winner in Franklin County won an online prize worth hundreds of thousands of dollars on the online game Mine Blowing Jackpot. According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, a player from Franklin County took home a prize of $357,404.72 on the online game Mine Blowing Jackpot.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Celebrate National Gluten-Free Day with these Midstate restaurants

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Jan. 13 is National Gluten-Free Day and to celebrate, abc27 has compiled a list of some of the top-rated Gluten-Free restaurants throughout the Midstate, according to Yelp. These locations are listed as gluten-free, however, please consult with the restaurant beforehand if you have a severe gluten...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

7-Eleven in New Cumberland sells $1.66 million lottery ticket

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. — A 7-Eleven store in York County sold a jackpot-winning lottery ticket for the Jan. 12 drawing. The Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 Lotto ticket was worth $1.66 million. The ticket correctly matched all six winning numbers, 2-15-21-38-40-47. The 7-Eleven that sold the ticket, located in New Cumberland,...
NEW CUMBERLAND, PA
abc27.com

Annual ice festival returns to York City

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The annual ice festival, FestiveICE returned to York on Saturday, Jan. 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event was a free community celebration that filled Cherry Lane in Downtown York with music, family fun, and ice carved into amazing sculptures. There were appearances...
YORK, PA
Kristen Walters

Local grocery store closing in Pennsylvania after 24 years

A beloved local grocery store is closing one of its two locations in Pennsylvania next month after serving the community for over 24 years. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, February 11, 2023, the popular local grocery store Weiser's Market will be closing its store located at 805 Main Street in Akron, Pennsylvania, according to a post on the business's Facebook page.
AKRON, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy