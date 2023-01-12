ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

WGNtv.com

41-year-old woman dies following South Side shooting

CHICAGO — A woman died following a shooting on the South Side Sunday night. Just after 5:15 p.m., police responded to the 6200 block of South Michigan on the report of a shooting. Police said a 41-year-old woman was shot in the neck and chest. She was transported to...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

6 business burglaries reported on Chicago’s Northwest Side

CHICAGO — Chicago police issued a business alert after six businesses were burglarized early Thursday morning on the northwest side. Police said all of the burglaries happened on the city’s Northwest Side in CPD’s 16th district. In each case, a group of people smashed through front glass doors and took money from cash registers and […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 20, shot and killed near Chicago bus stop

CHICAGO - A man was shot to death near a CTA bus stop early Monday in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood. The 20-year-old was standing near the bus stop around 12:28 a.m. in the 100 block of West 87th Street when a gunman got out of a gray Dodge Durange and started shooting, according to police.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

String of robberies and carjackings has South Side seniors concerned

CHICAGO — Concerns over the safety of senior citizens in Calumet Heights and South Deering have grown after at least a dozen robberies and carjackings that happened in the neighborhoods over a week ago. According to police — in each instance — a group of offenders approach the victims while armed with handguns and demanded […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Police warn of robber on bike targeting people on North Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police are warning about a string of robberies in recent weeks on the North Side, in which a man approached victims on a bicycle.Detectives are investigating three such robberies since Dec. 30:on Dec. 30, around 1:15 a.m., in the 6000 block of North Talman Avenue in West Rogers Park;on Jan. 6, around 3:45 p.m., in the 5900 block of West Peterson Avenue in Jefferson Park;on Jan. 13, around 8:20 p.m., in the 2600 block of West Argyle Street in Lincoln Square.In each of the robberies, a man on a black bicycle rode up to people on the sidewalk, and demanded their property. After the victims handed over their belongings, the robber rode off.Police had only a vague description of the robber.Anyone with information on the robberies is asked to call Area 3 detectives at (312) 744-8263.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

1 Injured in Park Forest Shooting

Police were investigating Sunday after one person was injured in a shooting in south suburban Park Forest, authorities said. In a Facebook post at around 4:48 p.m., the Park Forest Police Department said it was investigating a shooting that took place in the 100 block of Warwick Street near Westwood Court. Authorities said at least one person was shot and taken to a trauma center in critical condition.
PARK FOREST, IL
fox32chicago.com

Five juveniles arrested in Chicago after allegedly carjacking a brand new Mercedes in Des Plaines

DES PLAINES, Illinois - Police said five juveniles were arrested in Chicago for carjacking a 2023 Mercedes from a hotel parking lot in Des Plaines on Sunday. Police said the carjacking happened at the Wyndham Hotel, 1450 East Touhy, around 5 a.m. The 37-year-old driver told police that two of the carjackers pointed a gun at her and took her 2023 Mercedes GLE53.
DES PLAINES, IL
CBS Chicago

Along DuSable Lake Shore Drive, a second loss for grieving woman

CHICAGO (CBS) – On DuSable Lake Shore Drive, a car slammed into a pole and took it out, but it's what else was a casualty that was a real gut punch to a Chicago woman.CBS 2's Noel Brennan had the story on what seems to be a cursed spot on the road.That's especially true during rush hour and especially for those trying to cross the busy road on foot or bike. Last year, there was a deadly crash at the spot and last month, that same loss was felt all over again.Before they picked a home, Jaime Bolognone and Gerardo...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago tire shop robbed, customer carjacked

CHICAGO - Another Chicago carjacking, another group of teenage suspects responsible. This one was unusual in that the robbery victim wasn’t just the car owner, but also robbed was Angel’s Tire Shop, where the car owner had come to get a flat fixed. "They told us to put...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman, 25, shot while sitting in car on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO - A woman was wounded and hospitalized in a shooting Sunday night in the Chatham neighborhood. The 25-year-old was sitting in a vehicle around 7:50 p.m. in the 7900 block of South Lafayette Avenue when someone in a dark-colored sedan started shooting, police said. The woman suffered a gunshot...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

South Side crime: Man found fatally shot in car

CHICAGO - A man was found unresponsive inside a car on Chicago's South Side Sunday morning. Police say the 54-year-old victim was found shot in the chest and right shoulder in the 400 block of East 82nd Street around 11:45 a.m. in Chatham. He was transported to University of Chicago...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

40 years later, gangland murder of Allen Dorfman in Lincolnwood remains unsolved

LINCOLNWOOD, Ill. (CBS) -- This week marks 40 years since one of the most brazen and still-unsolved murders in Chicago history.Allen Dorfman, an insurance salesman with close ties to the Chicago mob, was gunned down outside the old Purple Hyatt Hotel in Lincolnwood in broad daylight on Jan. 20, 1983, 40 years ago this coming Friday.Insiders said organized crime figures feared Dorfman might rat-out mob higher-ups after being convicted himself.On Monday night, CBS 2's Chris Tye took a closer look at the still-unanswered questions in Dorfman's murder.Dorfman, 60 at the time, controlled the Amalgamated Insurance Agency – which processed insurance...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police warn of ruse burglaries targeting the elderly

CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning elderly residents on the Northwest Side of recent ruse burglaries targeting them. In each incident, police say an offender would approach the victim and engage them in conversation about home repairs or problems with their water. Then, while the victim is distracted, a second offender enters their home and steals jewelry and money.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Man critically hurt in crash involving school bus, another vehicle on Northwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man is in critical condition after a crash involving a school bus near Edgebrook Woods.Chicago fire Department says it happened just after 6 a.m. near Caldwell and Devon. Some parts of Devon are still closed while investigators are out there.Firefighters had to pull a man from a heavily damaged vehicle.Two other vehicles were involved including a school bus and a car that ended up on the side of the road.The school bus was unoccupied at the time of the crash. 
CHICAGO, IL

