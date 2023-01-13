ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

Woman wanted in connection with Greeley murder, other crimes arrested

Greeley police arrested a woman wanted for murder who allegedly went on a crime spree. Police handcuffed 27-year-old Mary Garcia Friday afternoon following a traffic stop in Evans that led to a chase. Marquez abandoned her vehicle at 11th Avenue and 25th Street and tried to flee on foot but was quickly captured. Police saif Garcia shot and killed Herminia Marquez on the 1100 block of 24th Street in late November. Police said Marquez is also a suspect in in an armed robbery at a Greeley store the day after Christmas and a home-invasion robbery in Greeley on the first day of the New Year. She was also wanted in an attempted purse snatching in which a gun shot was fired.
GREELEY, CO
Police in Aurora requested the assistance of the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday night. About 9:30 p.m. deputies helped investigate a physical altercation in the city of Aurora that involved an off-duty Aurora police officer.Deputies responded to the scene in the 15000 block of East Briarwood Circle in Aurora. Witnesses told deputies they observed a male punching a woman several times in the head and face. Deputies arrested Douglas Harroun, 32. He was taken into custody and booked into the Arapahoe County Detention Facility. He remains in custody on $25,000 bond on the felony charge of third-degree assault against an at-risk adult.Harroun has been suspended indefinitely without pay, according to the police department, which is opening an internal affairs investigation.The victim is a 49-year-old female who is physically disabled. She was rushed to the hospital with injuries. Harroun was hired in 2020 and was placed on paid administrative leave after his involvement in a non-fatal shooting while he was on-duty New Year's Eve, according to the department. He was still on administrative leave from that shooting at the time of his arrest following Wednesday's confrontation.
AURORA, CO
1 dead in shooting at 21st and Lawrence in Denver Ballpark District

A man died after being injured in a shooting at 21st Street and Lawrence Street on Thursday night in Denver's Ballpark District.According to Denver Police Department tweets, officers were at the intersection investigating the shooting around 7:38 p.m.  In an update, DPD confirmed the victim was taken to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead. Anyone with information can contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP(7867).
DENVER, CO
State law leads to violent juvenile offenders being released from youth corrections

An Aurora city councilman says a young girl would still be alive today if not for a state law allowing violent juvenile offenders back on the street.That law capped the number of juvenile detention beds in the state at a time when youth crime is skyrocketing.More than 1,000 teenagers were arrested for violent crimes last year, a 40% increase over 2021. But the Division of Youth Services has only 215 juvenile detention beds statewide. That's led to dangerous kids being released to make room for more dangerous kids. Aurora city councilman Dustin Zvonek, says one of those kids is a 15-year-old,...
AURORA, CO
AURORA, Colo. (AP) — A police officer in suburban Denver is facing a felony charge after allegedly attacking a disabled woman who was walking her dog outside his apartment complex while he was off-duty. Sentinel Colorado reports 32-year-old Douglas Harroun was charged with third-degree assault against an at-risk adult following Wednesday’s encounter. He’s accused of punching the woman in the face and head several times during an argument. The 49-year-old woman has a chronic pain disorder that affects the nerves in half of her body. She was hospitalized with undisclosed injuries, and Harroun has been suspended indefinitely without pay.
DENVER, CO
AURORA, CO

