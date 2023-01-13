Police in Aurora requested the assistance of the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday night. About 9:30 p.m. deputies helped investigate a physical altercation in the city of Aurora that involved an off-duty Aurora police officer.Deputies responded to the scene in the 15000 block of East Briarwood Circle in Aurora. Witnesses told deputies they observed a male punching a woman several times in the head and face. Deputies arrested Douglas Harroun, 32. He was taken into custody and booked into the Arapahoe County Detention Facility. He remains in custody on $25,000 bond on the felony charge of third-degree assault against an at-risk adult.Harroun has been suspended indefinitely without pay, according to the police department, which is opening an internal affairs investigation.The victim is a 49-year-old female who is physically disabled. She was rushed to the hospital with injuries. Harroun was hired in 2020 and was placed on paid administrative leave after his involvement in a non-fatal shooting while he was on-duty New Year's Eve, according to the department. He was still on administrative leave from that shooting at the time of his arrest following Wednesday's confrontation.

