Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: Jail alternatives improve lives for homeless, mentally illDavid HeitzPueblo, CO
Denver's 'Healer Messiah'Rick ZandDenver, CO
Aurora mayor wants to repeal 'call for the question'David HeitzAurora, CO
Denver to settle police lawsuit for $160,000, pays $3.6 million in settlements in 2022David HeitzDenver, CO
Denver Spent $500K to Bus Migrants Out of StateTom HandyDenver, CO
Related
1310kfka.com
Woman wanted in connection with Greeley murder, other crimes arrested
Greeley police arrested a woman wanted for murder who allegedly went on a crime spree. Police handcuffed 27-year-old Mary Garcia Friday afternoon following a traffic stop in Evans that led to a chase. Marquez abandoned her vehicle at 11th Avenue and 25th Street and tried to flee on foot but was quickly captured. Police saif Garcia shot and killed Herminia Marquez on the 1100 block of 24th Street in late November. Police said Marquez is also a suspect in in an armed robbery at a Greeley store the day after Christmas and a home-invasion robbery in Greeley on the first day of the New Year. She was also wanted in an attempted purse snatching in which a gun shot was fired.
Denver PD investigating death ‘believed to be a homicide’
The Denver Police Department was investigating a death Saturday evening in the 1600 block of South Hazel Court that was "believed to be a homicide," police said.
Police investigate homicide in southwest Denver; suspect arrested
Police in Denver are investigating a homicide in the southwest part of the city Saturday evening. A 22-year-old suspect has been arrested.
Murder suspect connected to a series of crimes arrested following pursuit
A police pursuit ended in Greeley with the arrest of a murder suspect, who police say is connected to a series of crimes after the shooting death of a woman in November.
Homicide suspected after man found dead in Greeley park
The Greeley Police Department is investigating a homicide after a 32-year-old man was found dead in Ramsier Park.
Arrest made after man found stabbed to death in Denver park
A 22-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the discovery of a stabbing victim who died in Denver's Mar Lee neighborhood on Saturday.
Speed, alcohol suspected in fatal crash in Loveland; suspect driver not injured
A suspected DUI crash south of Boyd Lake in Loveland ended with one person dead and two seriously injured on Saturday evening.
Body discovered at Colorado park, homicide investigation underway
An investigation is underway after the body of a 32-year-old man was discovered at Ramsier Park in Greeley on Saturday, according to officials from the Greeley Police Department. At around 1:30 AM on Saturday, police began receiving reports of a "downed person" on the south side of the park, in...
Police investigate homicide after man’s body found in Greeley park
Police in Greeley are investigating a homicide after a man’s body was found by officers inside a park in the city early Saturday morning.
Aurora businesses struggling months after explosion at nearby apartments
The Saturday lunch rush that once filled the business at the Parkside Eatery in Aurora has been slower than usual, more than four months after an explosion at a nearby apartment complex.
Juvenile suspect arrested after murder of juvenile female
Denver Police arrested a juvenile male suspect in connection to the Wednesday murder of a juvenile female victim. At 6:20 p.m. Wednesday, the victim was inside a vehicle and stopped in the 5400 block of North Atchison Way in Denver when the suspect approached the vehicle and shot the victim once.
Off-duty Aurora police officer arrested on suspicion of felony assault
Police in Aurora requested the assistance of the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday night. About 9:30 p.m. deputies helped investigate a physical altercation in the city of Aurora that involved an off-duty Aurora police officer.Deputies responded to the scene in the 15000 block of East Briarwood Circle in Aurora. Witnesses told deputies they observed a male punching a woman several times in the head and face. Deputies arrested Douglas Harroun, 32. He was taken into custody and booked into the Arapahoe County Detention Facility. He remains in custody on $25,000 bond on the felony charge of third-degree assault against an at-risk adult.Harroun has been suspended indefinitely without pay, according to the police department, which is opening an internal affairs investigation.The victim is a 49-year-old female who is physically disabled. She was rushed to the hospital with injuries. Harroun was hired in 2020 and was placed on paid administrative leave after his involvement in a non-fatal shooting while he was on-duty New Year's Eve, according to the department. He was still on administrative leave from that shooting at the time of his arrest following Wednesday's confrontation.
Second crash occurs nearby while police clear initial crash in Arvada
A motorcycle and a vehicle collided Sunday afternoon while police were already clearing a non-injury crash nearby.
1 dead in shooting at 21st and Lawrence in Denver Ballpark District
A man died after being injured in a shooting at 21st Street and Lawrence Street on Thursday night in Denver's Ballpark District.According to Denver Police Department tweets, officers were at the intersection investigating the shooting around 7:38 p.m. In an update, DPD confirmed the victim was taken to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead. Anyone with information can contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP(7867).
Wanted man arrested in Greeley after multi-agency vehicle pursuit
Police arrested a wanted man Thursday after a vehicle pursuit that began in Evans ended in Greeley, the Greeley Police Department said.
State law leads to violent juvenile offenders being released from youth corrections
An Aurora city councilman says a young girl would still be alive today if not for a state law allowing violent juvenile offenders back on the street.That law capped the number of juvenile detention beds in the state at a time when youth crime is skyrocketing.More than 1,000 teenagers were arrested for violent crimes last year, a 40% increase over 2021. But the Division of Youth Services has only 215 juvenile detention beds statewide. That's led to dangerous kids being released to make room for more dangerous kids. Aurora city councilman Dustin Zvonek, says one of those kids is a 15-year-old,...
FOX 28 Spokane
Colorado police officer accused of attacking disabled woman
AURORA, Colo. (AP) — A police officer in suburban Denver is facing a felony charge after allegedly attacking a disabled woman who was walking her dog outside his apartment complex while he was off-duty. Sentinel Colorado reports 32-year-old Douglas Harroun was charged with third-degree assault against an at-risk adult following Wednesday’s encounter. He’s accused of punching the woman in the face and head several times during an argument. The 49-year-old woman has a chronic pain disorder that affects the nerves in half of her body. She was hospitalized with undisclosed injuries, and Harroun has been suspended indefinitely without pay.
Large stash of drugs, $400,000 in stolen artwork recovered by police from Colorado hotel room
Colorado police recovered $400,000 in stolen paintings, including a piece by Elaine de Kooning, famous for her abstract portraits of President John F. Kennedy, and four landscapes.
Juvenile arrested in connection to 16-year-old’s murder
Police said a juvenile male was arrested and is being held for investigation of first-degree murder for a deadly shooting on Wednesday night.
KDVR.com
Off-duty officer accused of punching physically disabled neighbor
The Aurora Police Department said an off-duty officer was involved in a fight and arrested on Wednesday night. Off-duty officer accused of punching physically disabled …. The Aurora Police Department said an off-duty officer was involved in a fight and arrested on Wednesday night. Beautiful weekend in the 50s. The...
Comments / 8