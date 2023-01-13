Read full article on original website
Football Star Hospitalized After Being Forced To Retire Due to Heart Ailment
The life of a professional footballer in the English Premier League was forever changed last year when he was forced to retire from the game that he grew up playing, making it to the top levels of the sport, at the young age of 24. He had reached top levels of success, leaving his native Zambia to play in the top league in the world.
Four observations: Bucks steamroll Pacers in second half; Indiana loses fourth straight
MILWAUKEE -- The Pacers dropped their fourth straight game 132-119 to the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday at Fiserv Forum in a Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day matinee. The Pacers fall to 23-22, sitting in eighth place in the Eastern Conference. The Bucks improve to 28-16, leapfrogging Brooklyn for the moment for second in the East.
Bucs activate C Ryan Jensen from IR for NFC wild-card game
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers activated center Ryan Jensen from injured reserve to the active roster ahead of their NFC wild-card playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night. Jensen missed the entire regular season after hurting his left knee on the second day of...
Spirit sign D Sam Stabb to three-year deal
Defender Sam Stabb signed a new three-year contract through 2025 with the Washington Spirit on Monday after the club already
Wild sign Matt Boldy to $49M, 7-year contract extension
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Wild have signed forward Matt Boldy to a seven-year, $49 million contract extension. General manager Bill Guerin announced the deal Monday. Boldy will count $7 million against the salary cap through 2029-30 on the deal that kicks in next season.
Lonzo Ball says he still hopes to play for Bulls this season
PARIS (AP) — Chicago guard Lonzo Ball has not abandoned hopes of playing this season, even though he’s still experiencing discomfort in his surgically repaired left knee. Ball has been able to do some on-court work, a major step forward in the process. But it’s now been more than a full year since his last NBA game, and he said Monday that there’s no return date in sight at this point.
Bills, Bengals look shaky in wins, set up rematch
The Bengals-Bills rematch coming next week almost didn’t happen. Both teams squeaked past undermanned opponents on Sunday, beating backup quarterbacks to advance to the AFC divisional round.
Villanova 77, Georgetown 73
GEORGETOWN (5-14) Akok 2-5 0-0 4, Wahab 3-4 0-0 6, Murray 2-8 6-9 10, Riley 8-12 0-0 18, Spears 8-13 3-3 19, Mozone 3-7 0-0 9, Ezewiro 1-1 2-2 4, Bristol 1-2 1-2 3. Totals 28-52 12-16 73.
Portland 140, Dallas 123
DALLAS (123) Bullock 4-9 0-0 10, Wood 8-22 6-7 23, Powell 4-6 2-2 10, Dinwiddie 7-15 12-14 28, Ntilikina 1-5 0-0 2, Bertans 4-7 0-0 11, Pinson 1-3 0-0 3, Hardy 8-17 6-9 25, Lawson 2-2 1-1 6, Wright IV 2-3 0-0 5. Totals 41-89 27-33 123.
Denver 119, Orlando 116
ORLANDO (116) Banchero 5-9 6-6 18, F.Wagner 7-16 3-4 19, Carter Jr. 3-10 2-2 8, Fultz 8-10 3-6 20, G.Harris 2-4 0-0 5, Bol 8-12 1-1 17, M.Wagner 2-6 4-5 8, Ross 3-6 0-0 7, Bamba 0-0 0-0 0, Anthony 1-7 5-6 7, Suggs 2-4 3-4 7. Totals 41-84 27-34 116.
Philadelphia 113, L.A. Lakers 112
PHILADELPHIA (113) Harris 7-13 1-1 15, Tucker 1-2 0-0 3, Embiid 12-21 9-12 35, Harden 9-15 2-2 24, Melton 0-3 0-0 0, Niang 3-7 0-0 8, Harrell 1-2 0-0 2, Milton 3-8 0-0 8, Thybulle 1-1 0-0 2, Maxey 6-13 3-4 16. Totals 43-85 15-19 113.
