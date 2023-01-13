Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dallas school puts out call for stand-ins to attend event for young boys without father figures. Hundreds show up!Ash JurbergDallas, TX
The Sands of TimeTrisha FayeSouthlake, TX
Major 41-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall Sold; General Manager Addresses Its FutureJoel EisenbergDallas, TX
'I’ll Never Forgive You. There’s Nothing Worse than a Half-black': Woman publically posts Racist Dad's LetterMaya DeviKeller, TX
Clouded Leopard Nova Found Safe After Intentional Enclosure Tear at Dallas Zoo Sparks Criminal InvestigationSilence DoGoodDallas, TX
Comments / 0