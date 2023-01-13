ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, OR

philomathnews.com

Mid-Valley Women of Christ organize Bible study series

Mid-Valley Women of Christ announced its plans to launch a new communitywide Bible study during the week of Jan. 30 with 17 churches hosting the program, including The Refuge in Philomath. “Encountering God” with Kelly Minter will be a six-week Bible study that unpacks the biblical foundation for sacred habits...
ALBANY, OR
Evan Crosby

10 Portland Employers That Pay Over $40 an Hour

Portland, OR. - The Pacific Northwest has long attracted newcomers seeking a new life and new opportunities, including good-paying jobs. As the second-largest city in the Pacific Northwest after Seattle, Portland is home to a metro area of around 2.5 million residents, as well as a strong, diversified economy.
PORTLAND, OR
hillsboroherald.com

Historic Courthouse Sequoias A Monument To John R Porter

They are among the largest trees in the world, and they stand right here in our historic downtown area. Hillsboro, Oregon, residents from all walks of life have had the awe-inspiring experience of standing under the majestic and massive Courthouse Sequoias on Main Street. On the South entrance to the Washington County Courthouse stand a row of Sequoiadendron giganteum, which are some of the biggest trees in the United States. Their trunks are as wide as school buses, and their canopies are so large that a small city of people could live up there. The largest is close to 155 feet high and has a girth of 32 feet. But who planted them, and how did they get here?
HILLSBORO, OR
Lebanon-Express

Volunteers purposely make a mess in Albany park

Students from a handful of majors at Oregon State University including creative writing, forest engineering, and graphic design all had something in common Saturday morning, Jan. 14:. They got down in the mud together. About 15 students and other volunteers gathered, dripping, under gray skies in Albany where they were...
ALBANY, OR
Lebanon-Express

Meckley named interim head of Lebanon School District

Jennifer Meckley is moving up to the top job in the Lebanon Community School District, at least temporarily. Moving from assistant superintendent to interim superintendent, Meckley has served the district for 26 years, according to a news release stating the district’s school board made the pick during a meeting Thursday, Jan. 12.
LEBANON, OR
theregistryps.com

Northwest Portland’s 20-acre Slabtown Master-Plan Area Nears Completion with 354-Unit Mixed-Use Project

January 12, 2023 (PORTLAND, OR) – Saltwood, a new, two-building, 354-unit, mixed-use project with 17,000 sq. ft. of retail space, moves Northwest Portland’s up-and-coming Slabtown neighborhood one step closer to completion. With the Saltwood project, SERA Architects has now contributed seven full city blocks of new architecture in the Slabtown master-plan area in an ongoing collaboration with the development team.
PORTLAND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ $5.6 million in Oregon lottery prizes have gone unclaimed

You’d think someone would be sprinting to the lottery office to claim a $1 million prize. But more than two months after someone bought that winning ticket in Oregon, nobody has come forward. In fact, there is $5.6 million in unclaimed Oregon lottery prizes sitting out there waiting to...
OREGON STATE
portlandlivingonthecheap.com

Krispy Kreme Friday the 13th Deal

There is no such thing as bad luck at Krispy Kreme! Get a special deal on Friday the 13th. Celebrate the special date with a sweet deal from Krispy Kreme. On Friday, January 13, Krispy Kreme is offering a Lucky $13 Original Glazed Double Dozen deal all day long. Get...
PORTLAND, OR
klcc.org

New Newport dam clears a big hurdle

Leaders from the City of Newport have helped secure $60 million to rebuild its water infrastructure. They’ve known for over a decade the two earthen Big Creek dams would not survive a seismic event. In 2021, the Oregon legislature awarded $14 million for preliminary work on a new concrete...
NEWPORT, OR
opb.org

Superabundant dispatch: The buffalo roam in Oregon’s brome

Editor’s note: OPB’s video series “Superabundant” explores the stories behind the foods of the Pacific Northwest. Now we’re taking the same guiding principles to a new platform: Email. We’ve brought on food writer Heather Arndt Anderson, a Portland-based culinary historian and ecologist, to highlight different aspects of the region’s food ecosystem every week. This week she explores how bison shaped the plains of the Northwest.
OREGON STATE

