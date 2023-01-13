Read full article on original website
philomathnews.com
Mid-Valley Women of Christ organize Bible study series
Mid-Valley Women of Christ announced its plans to launch a new communitywide Bible study during the week of Jan. 30 with 17 churches hosting the program, including The Refuge in Philomath. “Encountering God” with Kelly Minter will be a six-week Bible study that unpacks the biblical foundation for sacred habits...
yachatsnews.com
Decades after lobbying for Oregon Farm Bureau, new executive director returns to lead it
SALEM — One of Greg Addington’s first jobs out of college involved driving around the state talking with farmers and ranchers on behalf of the Oregon Farm Bureau. Now, nearly 30 years later, he’s returned to lead it. In November, Addington, 53, began his new job as...
$100 million Portland Museum of Art expansion to be built from mass timber
A rendering of the winning Portland Museum of Art proposal, which will built primarily out of mass timber. Credit: LEVER Architecture with Scott Simons and Unknown Studio, Chris-Newell-Akomawt Educational Initiative, Openbox, Once-Future Office, Atelier Ten, and Studio Pacifica. Editor’s Note: The following story first appeared in The Maine Monitor’s free...
10 Portland Employers That Pay Over $40 an Hour
Portland, OR. - The Pacific Northwest has long attracted newcomers seeking a new life and new opportunities, including good-paying jobs. As the second-largest city in the Pacific Northwest after Seattle, Portland is home to a metro area of around 2.5 million residents, as well as a strong, diversified economy.
hillsboroherald.com
Historic Courthouse Sequoias A Monument To John R Porter
They are among the largest trees in the world, and they stand right here in our historic downtown area. Hillsboro, Oregon, residents from all walks of life have had the awe-inspiring experience of standing under the majestic and massive Courthouse Sequoias on Main Street. On the South entrance to the Washington County Courthouse stand a row of Sequoiadendron giganteum, which are some of the biggest trees in the United States. Their trunks are as wide as school buses, and their canopies are so large that a small city of people could live up there. The largest is close to 155 feet high and has a girth of 32 feet. But who planted them, and how did they get here?
Lebanon-Express
Volunteers purposely make a mess in Albany park
Students from a handful of majors at Oregon State University including creative writing, forest engineering, and graphic design all had something in common Saturday morning, Jan. 14:. They got down in the mud together. About 15 students and other volunteers gathered, dripping, under gray skies in Albany where they were...
Marion County man gets gift card with 0 balance
Over the holidays Dale Schaecher received a $40 debit card as a gift. But when he got the card he said the balance was zero.
Oregon lawmakers set to begin session focused on housing, homelessness, semiconductors, behavioral health and education
Oregon lawmakers will return to Salem on Tuesday to begin a nearly six-month session that Democratic legislative leaders and Gov. Tina Kotek hope will set the state on a path to build more housing, reduce homelessness, boost the semiconductor industry and improve mental health and addiction services. Lawmakers will also...
9-year-old Salem student publishes his first horror book
Hudson received a bit of help from his mother, Courtney Siemens, but it was mostly a one-man — or one-boy — show.
Lebanon-Express
Meckley named interim head of Lebanon School District
Jennifer Meckley is moving up to the top job in the Lebanon Community School District, at least temporarily. Moving from assistant superintendent to interim superintendent, Meckley has served the district for 26 years, according to a news release stating the district’s school board made the pick during a meeting Thursday, Jan. 12.
theregistryps.com
Northwest Portland’s 20-acre Slabtown Master-Plan Area Nears Completion with 354-Unit Mixed-Use Project
January 12, 2023 (PORTLAND, OR) – Saltwood, a new, two-building, 354-unit, mixed-use project with 17,000 sq. ft. of retail space, moves Northwest Portland’s up-and-coming Slabtown neighborhood one step closer to completion. With the Saltwood project, SERA Architects has now contributed seven full city blocks of new architecture in the Slabtown master-plan area in an ongoing collaboration with the development team.
WOWK
New ‘Goonies’ house owner: ‘This was a purchase to preserve a landmark’
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – About 10 years ago, Behman Zakeri stepped into the “Goonies” house in Astoria and told the owner he’d like to buy the home someday. Now he’s made that dream a reality. On Wednesday, the Kansas City native closed on the property....
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ $5.6 million in Oregon lottery prizes have gone unclaimed
You’d think someone would be sprinting to the lottery office to claim a $1 million prize. But more than two months after someone bought that winning ticket in Oregon, nobody has come forward. In fact, there is $5.6 million in unclaimed Oregon lottery prizes sitting out there waiting to...
portlandlivingonthecheap.com
Krispy Kreme Friday the 13th Deal
There is no such thing as bad luck at Krispy Kreme! Get a special deal on Friday the 13th. Celebrate the special date with a sweet deal from Krispy Kreme. On Friday, January 13, Krispy Kreme is offering a Lucky $13 Original Glazed Double Dozen deal all day long. Get...
klcc.org
New Newport dam clears a big hurdle
Leaders from the City of Newport have helped secure $60 million to rebuild its water infrastructure. They’ve known for over a decade the two earthen Big Creek dams would not survive a seismic event. In 2021, the Oregon legislature awarded $14 million for preliminary work on a new concrete...
Portland police considering moving headquarters to Old Town
The Portland Police Bureau confirmed it's in preliminary discussions of possibly relocating its headquarters to a large building in the city's Old Town neighborhood which has dealt with growing crime over recent years.
KATU.com
Priced-out Oregon tenant pushing state lawmakers to close loopholes to rent cap laws
SALEM, Ore. — A Sherwood resident is calling on state lawmakers to close loopholes in Oregon’s rent cap laws after she says she was priced out of her home. Like many Oregonians during the pandemic, Jessica Israel and her family ran into some hard times. “My husband had...
opb.org
Superabundant dispatch: The buffalo roam in Oregon’s brome
Editor’s note: OPB’s video series “Superabundant” explores the stories behind the foods of the Pacific Northwest. Now we’re taking the same guiding principles to a new platform: Email. We’ve brought on food writer Heather Arndt Anderson, a Portland-based culinary historian and ecologist, to highlight different aspects of the region’s food ecosystem every week. This week she explores how bison shaped the plains of the Northwest.
February is the last month for emergency SNAP benefits in Oregon
Oregonians who receive SNAP benefits should be prepared for the emergency benefits to end after February.
Woman arrested for outburst at Wyden town hall; Senator addresses infrastructure, mental health, Russia’s war
U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden's Washington County town hall on Thursday, Jan. 12, was mostly civil, covering roads and bridges, social media and the war in Ukraine, save one woman's outburst that saddled her with a few misdemeanors.
