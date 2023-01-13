Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
City Forces Popular Food Truck Venue to Shut DownGreyson FTucson, AZ
In 1996, a 7-year-old girl went roller skating with her friends. She was never seen again. Where is Karen Grajeda?Fatim HemrajTucson, AZ
4th Avenue Burger Joint Has ClosedGreyson FTucson, AZ
Arizona witness videotapes hovering saucer-shaped object over TucsonRoger MarshTucson, AZ
Arizona witness captures tic-tac-shaped object over Air Force BaseRoger MarshTucson, AZ
The Sands of Time
Easter Cemetery - a remnant of early Texas history - right in the middle of a busy shopping parking lot. In 1841, a contract changed Texas forever. A group of American and English investors, headed by William Smalling Peters, signed the first of four empresario land grant contracts to bring settlers to this rugged land.
The Texas Ten Unbreakable Rules Every Texans Must Abide By
I was having dinner Thursday night with my wife and a couple of friends when the conversation turned to rules we Texans follow as if they were law and that we have somehow forgotten to teach our kids. I was curious so I asked, "exactly what rules are you eluding to?"
insidetucsonbusiness.com
American Furniture Warehouse coming to Marana
American Furniture Warehouse is expected to bring its “no-pressure” sales approach to Marana in the second quarter of 2024. Nolan Morrison, with real estate and development at American Furniture Warehouse, said after the town of Marana finishes its final review, he’s hoping to start construction in the next two months.
KCEN TV NBC 6
Democratic leader considers direct payments to Texans
AUSTIN, Texas — State Rep. Trey Martinez Fischer has been traveling to Austin for legislative sessions since he was first elected in 2000. But this year, the San Antonio Democrat tells us, is different than any of those that came before. “This is my 11th term. Every time I...
Texas deli ranked among best places to get pastrami in US: report
There is no doubt that New York is home to some of the best delis you could ever visit, but you don't have to book a vacation trip to the East Coast to get great sandwiches.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Why Texas Is Called the Lone Star State
Texas is a state with a long and rich history of independence. For thousands of years, Americans have lived in the area. It is the second-largest state in the U.S. and is famous for its sunny climate and vast lands. It is the home of many different cultures. The population...
The Pit approved to stay open
The Pit was asked to close earlier this week, but an agreement between the owners and city officials will allow The Pit to stay open.
Best Menudo in the world can be found at this Texas restaurant: report
The weather outside isn't so frightful anymore in the middle of January as it's been pretty warm to start the new year in Texas, but it's certain to cool down again soon and a bowl of Menudo will be there to warm you up and tickle your taste buds.
electrek.co
Tesla secures new 1 million-square-foot building in Texas
Tesla has secured a new 1 million-square-foot building near Brookshire, Texas. It’s not known what it’s for yet, but there’s a rumor that it is for battery storage. Since launching its Gigafactory Texas effort in Austin two years ago and then moving its headquarters to the same location, Tesla has rapidly expanded in the state and has very much become a “Texas company.”
Governor Hobbs hoping to change Arizona’s water use
Arizona needs to cut 21 percent of its water from the Colorado River. Some Tucsonans are harvesting and conserving water in order to help the state's water supply.
citysuntimes.com
Defeating diabetes in Arizona
If it has not already, diabetes is likely to impact someone you love. Prior to the pandemic, diabetes was the seventh-leading cause of death in both our state and the country. According to the Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance Survey, more than 1 out of every 10 adults in Arizona has diabetes. When combined with prediabetes, 1 out of every 4 Arizonans is affected.
biztucson.com
Lifted Trucks Announces New Location in Tucson
Lifted Trucks , the Southwest’s premier custom truck dealership, has announced the recent opening of its Tucson location. In business since 1995, Lifted Trucks has built and sold its one-of-kind inventory to thousands of off-road enthusiasts across the country. The company specializes in lifting and accessorizing pickup trucks, Jeeps and SUVs. In addition to vehicle sales at the dealerships, the Lift Shop also customizes any vehicle their customer’s own.
Texas Brewery Glad It Canceled Rittenhouse Event, Despite Threats
A Texas brewery that canceled an event featuring Kyle Rittenhouse said it has no regrets, even with all the threats they’ve received following the decision. Southern Star Brewing had planned to host a “Rally Against Censorship” on Jan. 26—until they found out Rittenhouse was going to be a “special guest.” “It’s been kind of a shitstorm, but now I’m more certain than ever that I made the right decision,” CEO Dave Fougeron told the Texas Tribune. “We don’t do rallies, we make beer for people who like beer,” the brewery said. Rittenhouse responded on Twitter, saying the brewery was censoring him for not allowing the event. “Our place is super inclusive,” Fougeron said. “We are super pro-veteran, super pro-law enforcement. We’re trying to be good people in the community. We’re friends with our firefighters, with our police department. … We have a lot of gay patrons who come in because it’s a place of inclusivity. It’s crazy that we’re getting threats from people.”Read it at Texas Tribune
Spend The Night Inside An Old Bank At This Cool Texas AirBnB
Remember The Viral Video "Where The Money Reside?" Let Me Refresh Your Memory. Well there's a pretty cool AirBnB located in a small Central Texas town where you can actually spend the night with the family at a place where money "used to" reside: An Old National Bank Building. The...
Umbrella Lady's memorial brings together community
Community members came together on Saturday at Oracle and Rudasill Roads to honor the life of Lydia Reis, also known as the Umbrella Lady.
Bill filed to strengthen Texas’ employment verification process
(The Center Square) – The Texas Public Policy Foundation and a state Republican representative from north Texas are hoping the state legislature will approve stronger E-verify laws after a record nearly 1.8 million illegal foreign nationals were apprehended in Texas in fiscal 2022. As people from over 150 countries...
dallasexaminer.com
Two-year mark of white supremacist insurrection at U.S. Capitol
Our nation’s democracy is still as fragile as ever now two years after the white nationalist violence that transpired at our nation’s Capital on Jan. 6, 2021. The findings of the House Select Committee on Jan. 6 over the course of the last year were invaluable, as they exposed just how entrenched and complicit Donald Trump and far-right figures were in an elaborate plot to cling to power by reversing an entire presidential election.
State of Texas: ‘We’re going to war’—Rules battle highlights fights to come at the Capitol
Some Republicans have argued that since their party has majority control of the House, Democrats should not be given the ability to have the power that comes with chairmanships.
kjzz.org
Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs collected $1.5M from corporations, special interests for inauguration
Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs collected nearly $1.5 million in donations from corporations and other special interests to cover the cost of her inauguration. But the event cost only about $207,000 to put on. And that's going to leave her with a bunch of money she can spend on everything from...
Casinos could get the approval to operate in Texas. Woud you like to see this happen?
Last year Sen. Carol Alvarado, D-Houston, filed Senate Joint Resolution 17, a constitutional amendment to be considered during the 88th Texas legislative session, which, if approved, would allow Texans to vote on the legalization of gambling next November.
