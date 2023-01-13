A Texas brewery that canceled an event featuring Kyle Rittenhouse said it has no regrets, even with all the threats they’ve received following the decision. Southern Star Brewing had planned to host a “Rally Against Censorship” on Jan. 26—until they found out Rittenhouse was going to be a “special guest.” “It’s been kind of a shitstorm, but now I’m more certain than ever that I made the right decision,” CEO Dave Fougeron told the Texas Tribune. “We don’t do rallies, we make beer for people who like beer,” the brewery said. Rittenhouse responded on Twitter, saying the brewery was censoring him for not allowing the event. “Our place is super inclusive,” Fougeron said. “We are super pro-veteran, super pro-law enforcement. We’re trying to be good people in the community. We’re friends with our firefighters, with our police department. … We have a lot of gay patrons who come in because it’s a place of inclusivity. It’s crazy that we’re getting threats from people.”Read it at Texas Tribune

