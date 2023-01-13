ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Trisha Faye

The Sands of Time

Easter Cemetery - a remnant of early Texas history - right in the middle of a busy shopping parking lot. In 1841, a contract changed Texas forever. A group of American and English investors, headed by William Smalling Peters, signed the first of four empresario land grant contracts to bring settlers to this rugged land.
SOUTHLAKE, TX
insidetucsonbusiness.com

American Furniture Warehouse coming to Marana

American Furniture Warehouse is expected to bring its “no-pressure” sales approach to Marana in the second quarter of 2024. Nolan Morrison, with real estate and development at American Furniture Warehouse, said after the town of Marana finishes its final review, he’s hoping to start construction in the next two months.
MARANA, AZ
KCEN TV NBC 6

Democratic leader considers direct payments to Texans

AUSTIN, Texas — State Rep. Trey Martinez Fischer has been traveling to Austin for legislative sessions since he was first elected in 2000. But this year, the San Antonio Democrat tells us, is different than any of those that came before. “This is my 11th term. Every time I...
TEXAS STATE
eastcoasttraveller.com

Why Texas Is Called the Lone Star State

Texas is a state with a long and rich history of independence. For thousands of years, Americans have lived in the area. It is the second-largest state in the U.S. and is famous for its sunny climate and vast lands. It is the home of many different cultures. The population...
TEXAS STATE
electrek.co

Tesla secures new 1 million-square-foot building in Texas

Tesla has secured a new 1 million-square-foot building near Brookshire, Texas. It’s not known what it’s for yet, but there’s a rumor that it is for battery storage. Since launching its Gigafactory Texas effort in Austin two years ago and then moving its headquarters to the same location, Tesla has rapidly expanded in the state and has very much become a “Texas company.”
BROOKSHIRE, TX
citysuntimes.com

Defeating diabetes in Arizona

If it has not already, diabetes is likely to impact someone you love. Prior to the pandemic, diabetes was the seventh-leading cause of death in both our state and the country. According to the Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance Survey, more than 1 out of every 10 adults in Arizona has diabetes. When combined with prediabetes, 1 out of every 4 Arizonans is affected.
ARIZONA STATE
biztucson.com

Lifted Trucks Announces New Location in Tucson

Lifted Trucks , the Southwest’s premier custom truck dealership, has announced the recent opening of its Tucson location. In business since 1995, Lifted Trucks has built and sold its one-of-kind inventory to thousands of off-road enthusiasts across the country. The company specializes in lifting and accessorizing pickup trucks, Jeeps and SUVs. In addition to vehicle sales at the dealerships, the Lift Shop also customizes any vehicle their customer’s own.
TUCSON, AZ
TheDailyBeast

Texas Brewery Glad It Canceled Rittenhouse Event, Despite Threats

A Texas brewery that canceled an event featuring Kyle Rittenhouse said it has no regrets, even with all the threats they’ve received following the decision. Southern Star Brewing had planned to host a “Rally Against Censorship” on Jan. 26—until they found out Rittenhouse was going to be a “special guest.” “It’s been kind of a shitstorm, but now I’m more certain than ever that I made the right decision,” CEO Dave Fougeron told the Texas Tribune. “We don’t do rallies, we make beer for people who like beer,” the brewery said. Rittenhouse responded on Twitter, saying the brewery was censoring him for not allowing the event. “Our place is super inclusive,” Fougeron said. “We are super pro-veteran, super pro-law enforcement. We’re trying to be good people in the community. We’re friends with our firefighters, with our police department. … We have a lot of gay patrons who come in because it’s a place of inclusivity. It’s crazy that we’re getting threats from people.”Read it at Texas Tribune
TEXAS STATE
dallasexaminer.com

Two-year mark of white supremacist insurrection at U.S. Capitol

Our nation’s democracy is still as fragile as ever now two years after the white nationalist violence that transpired at our nation’s Capital on Jan. 6, 2021. The findings of the House Select Committee on Jan. 6 over the course of the last year were invaluable, as they exposed just how entrenched and complicit Donald Trump and far-right figures were in an elaborate plot to cling to power by reversing an entire presidential election.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy