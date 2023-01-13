Read full article on original website
Related
Radio Ink
The Truth About Perceptions in Sales
(By Alec Drake) We traditionally lean on product facts and benefits in sales to support value and associated pricing. Those product facts belong to you; unless the prospect takes ownership, they can lose their importance. The prospect owns perceptions, and if we can better influence perceptions, our value and resulting prices can lead to more agreement. How can we impact perceptions to improve appreciation for our value and support product pricing?
Comments / 0