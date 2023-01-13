ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 1

Related
AL.com

Murder charge, disaster relief, film awards: Down in Alabama

The University of Alabama’s athletics department has announced that Darius Miles is no longer with the men’s basketball team after he was arrested Sunday and charged with capital murder. FEMA announced that President Biden has made federal disaster assistance available for the places in Alabama affected by last...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Washington Examiner

School counselors vs. parents: Even in Alabama, the Left is winning

MOBILE, Alabama — Even in one of the most conservative counties in one of the most conservative states in the union, the public school system is pushing gender-bending ideology and other “ woke ” mandates. If the rot has taken hold even here in southern Alabama, it surely will be difficult to eradicate.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
wdhn.com

Jimmy Holley honored for his 44 years of political service

COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — Coffee County native Jimmy Holley was elected into the Alabama House of Representatives in 1974 where he served until 1994. In 1988 he was elected to serve District 31 in the Alabama State Senate, where he served for 6 terms. Totaling 44 years on the hill.
COFFEE COUNTY, AL
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in Alabama

There are three different types of bears in North America, or different species if you will. Among them, the American black bear is the most common. It is known that historically, black bears roamed throughout a limited region of Alabama. Therefore, over the years, there have been a few pretty interesting bears that have been caught. In fact, one of the largest bears ever caught in Alabama was done so pretty recently.
ALABAMA STATE
birminghamtimes.com

Biden Announces Major Disaster Declaration for Alabama

President Joe Biden on Sunday declared a major disaster in the State of Alabama and ordered Federal aid to supplement state, tribal, and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe storms, straight-line winds, and tornadoes on January 12. Selma sustained heavy damage during Thursday’s severe weather outbreak.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Airgas refuses to supply nitrogen for Alabama executions

One of Alabama’s largest suppliers of gas won’t supply nitrogen to the state’s prison system for nitrogen hypoxia executions. Airgas, which was acquired by French-owned Air Liquide in 2016, is the largest U.S. distribution network in the packaged gas industry. The company has 24 branches in Alabama.
ALABAMA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Four Family Members Among Seven Killed by Alabama Tornado

A violent, deadly tornado that tore through parts of Alabama on Thursday killed four members of the same family, the Autauga County Sheriff's Office said in a press release Saturday. Robert Gardner Jr, 70, and Deanna Marie Corbin, 59, who lived in a home on Sandy Ridge Road in Old Kingston, Alabama, were killed, as well as their relatives Christopher Allen Corbin Jr, 46, and Tessa Celeste Desmet, 21, who lived in another home on the same street. The other three victims were identified as Carmen Cox Autery, 59, Andrea Sue Taylor, 61, and Solomon Antiono Smith, 50. “Please pray for the families that lost loved ones and the ones recovering from injuries received from this tornado,” the sheriff’s statement said. Read it at CNN
ALABAMA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Meet the 5 Largest Landowners in Alabama

Did you know Alabama is full of forests? Indeed, about 69% of Alabama’s land is forest, and private landowners own 93% of the territory. Every year, Alabama’s forests grow by an impressive 2.581 billion cubic feet. That means the state gains over 80,000 acres of forest each year. That’s a lot of trees!
ALABAMA STATE
FOX54 News

Alabama ranked one of the most biodiverse states

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Whether you're an Alabama native or new to the state, you can enjoy Alabama's incredible biodiversity. The state isn't the most diverse in the country overall, but it takes the top prize for certain species. "alabama is actually number five in the united states of overall...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Struggling Alabama schools hope new math coaches will help students

Struggling Alabama elementary schools will look to hire 83 math coaches, using $90,000 in state funding, this year, in a bid to improve low math proficiency rates. Coaching positions will be added to Alabama’s 25% lowest-performing elementary schools. The funding comes from a 2022 law aimed at improving math in the early grades.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

New sushi restaurant now open at The Summit

The first Alabama location of Blue Sushi Sake Grill is now open at The Summit. The restaurant, which boasts sustainably-sourced seafood and meats, is located next to AT&T. Blue Sushi Sake Grill offers a range of maki, sashimi and nigiri, shareable plates, sake, and cocktails, as well as happy hour and daily specials. Blue Sushi Sake Grill is open Monday to Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday from noon to 11 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 9 p.m.
ALABAMA STATE
95.3 The Bear

Take a Look at THE Most Expensive Airbnb in Alabama

Get ready to pay big money to stay at Alabama’s most expensive Airbnb. It’s cute, cute. Also, this pricy Airbnb is not that far from West Alabama. This "most expensive" Airbnb is a Southern Gothic mansion. When you hear the word “gothic” one may think it’s old and scary. However, it is the opposite, you will find it to be charming, updated, magazine-quality stylings with lush gardens. The reviews have given the Airbnb some incredible remarks, click here for the listing.
ALABAMA STATE
wilsonpost.com

Alabama F Darius Miles charged with capital murder

Alabama forward Darius Miles is one of two suspects charged with capital murder in a predawn shooting Sunday near campus that killed a 23-year-old woman. Miles was booked into the Tuscaloosa County Jail on Sunday. The university issued a statement Sunday that the junior backup forward is no longer with the team. Miles, 21, hasn't played since Dec. 20 and was ruled out for the season Saturday with an ankle injury.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Zack Love

Alabama Man Almost Grabs Radioactive Box in Road Thinking it was a 'Yeti Cooler,' Then Drives to Huntsville Hospital

An Alabama man thought he saw what looked like a yellow 'Yeti cooler' on Mooresville Road in Tanner, AL so he stopped to collect it. When he got close enough to read it, he saw the word "radioactive" with the sticker on it and decided to go get checked out at Huntsville Hospital just to be safe. The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) has confirmed that there were two sources of radioactive material in the box. How can this happen in Alabama?
TANNER, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy