Love bluesy, heavy rock & roll? You need to hear this new Alabama band
Never stop a song unless you’re getting shot at. Jake Standridge’s dad, who played bass in country and Southern rock cover bands, used to tell him that all the time. How to handle things if things went sideways onstage at a gig. “You know, be professional,” Standridge says...
Murder charge, disaster relief, film awards: Down in Alabama
The University of Alabama’s athletics department has announced that Darius Miles is no longer with the men’s basketball team after he was arrested Sunday and charged with capital murder. FEMA announced that President Biden has made federal disaster assistance available for the places in Alabama affected by last...
Washington Examiner
School counselors vs. parents: Even in Alabama, the Left is winning
MOBILE, Alabama — Even in one of the most conservative counties in one of the most conservative states in the union, the public school system is pushing gender-bending ideology and other “ woke ” mandates. If the rot has taken hold even here in southern Alabama, it surely will be difficult to eradicate.
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall urges feds to reverse decision on abortion pills
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall joins chief legal officers from 21 other states in a letter to the head of the Food and Drug Administration, slamming a federal rule change that makes it easier to get abortion pills. The letter to FDA Commissioner Robert Califf follows the Jan. 3 finalization...
wdhn.com
Jimmy Holley honored for his 44 years of political service
COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — Coffee County native Jimmy Holley was elected into the Alabama House of Representatives in 1974 where he served until 1994. In 1988 he was elected to serve District 31 in the Alabama State Senate, where he served for 6 terms. Totaling 44 years on the hill.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in Alabama
There are three different types of bears in North America, or different species if you will. Among them, the American black bear is the most common. It is known that historically, black bears roamed throughout a limited region of Alabama. Therefore, over the years, there have been a few pretty interesting bears that have been caught. In fact, one of the largest bears ever caught in Alabama was done so pretty recently.
birminghamtimes.com
Biden Announces Major Disaster Declaration for Alabama
President Joe Biden on Sunday declared a major disaster in the State of Alabama and ordered Federal aid to supplement state, tribal, and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe storms, straight-line winds, and tornadoes on January 12. Selma sustained heavy damage during Thursday’s severe weather outbreak.
Airgas refuses to supply nitrogen for Alabama executions
One of Alabama’s largest suppliers of gas won’t supply nitrogen to the state’s prison system for nitrogen hypoxia executions. Airgas, which was acquired by French-owned Air Liquide in 2016, is the largest U.S. distribution network in the packaged gas industry. The company has 24 branches in Alabama.
Four Family Members Among Seven Killed by Alabama Tornado
A violent, deadly tornado that tore through parts of Alabama on Thursday killed four members of the same family, the Autauga County Sheriff's Office said in a press release Saturday. Robert Gardner Jr, 70, and Deanna Marie Corbin, 59, who lived in a home on Sandy Ridge Road in Old Kingston, Alabama, were killed, as well as their relatives Christopher Allen Corbin Jr, 46, and Tessa Celeste Desmet, 21, who lived in another home on the same street. The other three victims were identified as Carmen Cox Autery, 59, Andrea Sue Taylor, 61, and Solomon Antiono Smith, 50. “Please pray for the families that lost loved ones and the ones recovering from injuries received from this tornado,” the sheriff’s statement said. Read it at CNN
a-z-animals.com
Meet the 5 Largest Landowners in Alabama
Did you know Alabama is full of forests? Indeed, about 69% of Alabama’s land is forest, and private landowners own 93% of the territory. Every year, Alabama’s forests grow by an impressive 2.581 billion cubic feet. That means the state gains over 80,000 acres of forest each year. That’s a lot of trees!
Alabama ranked one of the most biodiverse states
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Whether you're an Alabama native or new to the state, you can enjoy Alabama's incredible biodiversity. The state isn't the most diverse in the country overall, but it takes the top prize for certain species. "alabama is actually number five in the united states of overall...
Struggling Alabama schools hope new math coaches will help students
Struggling Alabama elementary schools will look to hire 83 math coaches, using $90,000 in state funding, this year, in a bid to improve low math proficiency rates. Coaching positions will be added to Alabama’s 25% lowest-performing elementary schools. The funding comes from a 2022 law aimed at improving math in the early grades.
‘Unending torture’: Following rule change, Alabama governor to decide how long state can attempt executions
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Only a clock stopped the execution of Kenneth Eugene Smith. Now, just over a month later, time may no longer be a burden for Alabama officials tasked with ending the life of its citizens. A change to court rules has now given Alabama’s governor the power to decide how long the […]
New sushi restaurant now open at The Summit
The first Alabama location of Blue Sushi Sake Grill is now open at The Summit. The restaurant, which boasts sustainably-sourced seafood and meats, is located next to AT&T. Blue Sushi Sake Grill offers a range of maki, sashimi and nigiri, shareable plates, sake, and cocktails, as well as happy hour and daily specials. Blue Sushi Sake Grill is open Monday to Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday from noon to 11 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 9 p.m.
Take a Look at THE Most Expensive Airbnb in Alabama
Get ready to pay big money to stay at Alabama’s most expensive Airbnb. It’s cute, cute. Also, this pricy Airbnb is not that far from West Alabama. This "most expensive" Airbnb is a Southern Gothic mansion. When you hear the word “gothic” one may think it’s old and scary. However, it is the opposite, you will find it to be charming, updated, magazine-quality stylings with lush gardens. The reviews have given the Airbnb some incredible remarks, click here for the listing.
Devastating Alabama tornadoes leave residents ‘really concerned about what happens next’ in Selma
Zakiya Sankara-Jabar’s cellphone buzzed relentlessly as a deadly storm system that spawned tornadoes throughout the U.S. South laid waste to relatives’ homes and churches across a part of Alabama known as the Black Belt. Text messages and calls from loved ones, many of them hysterical, provided her with...
Perry County commissioner indicted on voter fraud calls prosecutor a ‘buffoon,’ Merrill a ‘womanizer’
Perry County Commission Chairman Albert Turner Jr., indicted this week on voter fraud charges, is lashing out at the outgoing district attorney who secured the indictment and Alabama’s secretary of state. Turner, in a lengthy Facebook post, described 4th Judicial Circuit District Attorney Michael Jackson as “ousted” and said...
wilsonpost.com
Alabama F Darius Miles charged with capital murder
Alabama forward Darius Miles is one of two suspects charged with capital murder in a predawn shooting Sunday near campus that killed a 23-year-old woman. Miles was booked into the Tuscaloosa County Jail on Sunday. The university issued a statement Sunday that the junior backup forward is no longer with the team. Miles, 21, hasn't played since Dec. 20 and was ruled out for the season Saturday with an ankle injury.
Alabama Man Almost Grabs Radioactive Box in Road Thinking it was a 'Yeti Cooler,' Then Drives to Huntsville Hospital
An Alabama man thought he saw what looked like a yellow 'Yeti cooler' on Mooresville Road in Tanner, AL so he stopped to collect it. When he got close enough to read it, he saw the word "radioactive" with the sticker on it and decided to go get checked out at Huntsville Hospital just to be safe. The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) has confirmed that there were two sources of radioactive material in the box. How can this happen in Alabama?
