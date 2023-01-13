Read full article on original website
Nominations Open for NAB Leadership Awards
The National Association of Broadcasters Leadership Foundation has opened the nomination and entry process for the 2023 Celebration of Service to America Awards. The competition spotlights excellence in community service by local radio and television stations. Stations and broadcast groups can enter their best community service campaigns from the past...
Stigall Joins Salem
Salem Media Group announced today that “The Chris Stigall Podcast” has officially joined the Salem Podcast Network. The podcast will continue to release one episode each weekday. In addition to hosting the podcast, which launched in 2019, Stigall has hosted “Philadelphia’s Morning Answer” on AM 990, The Answer...
Podbean Hosting Free Event Tomorrow
Tomorrow Podbean will host “Creating a Podcast Network For Your Niche with The Pharmacy Podcast Network ” with guest Todd Eury, CEO of The Pharmacy Podcast Network. The interview will discuss how The Pharmacy Podcast Network started, best practices and tips for starting your own podcast network, how to build audience trust and hone in on your podcast niche.
Tracy Bethea Named PD of WDIA Memphis
IHeartMedia has appointed Tracy Bethea as program director of WDIA (1070 AM), its urban oldies and classic soul station in Memphis. Bethea will be responsible for the station’s music content, marketing, promotions, community events and on-air material. She reports to Sue “Bis Sue” Purnell, the senior vice president of programming at iHeart’s mid-South area.
Hart Named Mid-Day Host at KBCO Denver
IHeartMedia says its Denver-based world-class rock station KBCO (97.3 FM) has hired Robbyn Hart to host mid-days, starting Monday. Hart will host the midday show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays, and will report to program director Scott Arbough. “I am extremely excited to welcome Robbyn Hart back to...
Louisville PD, Host Timothy Gerard Girton Dies at 58
Timothy Gerard Girton, an on-air host and program director for two of Alpha Media’s Louisville stations, died last Monday at the age of 58. The cause of death was not immediately known. His passing was first reported by TV station WDRB (Channel 41, Fox) in an online story. Girton...
