Lil Uzi Vert loves to get his face pierced. So much so, the Philadelphia rapper recently got six new face piercings. On Friday (Jan. 13), a licensed piercer who goes by @fambie on her Instagram account posted a video of herself performing six dermal piercings on Lil Uzi Vert's face. In the clip, the Philly rapper is all smiles as he allows his face to get punctured and inserted with what looks like small diamond gems. At one point, Uzi is in the chair smiling as the piercer is dabbing blood up with a cotton pad after poking a hole in the rapper's mug. Overall, it looks like Baby Pluto got two facial piercings apiece near both sides of his cheeks.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO