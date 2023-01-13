Read full article on original website
Future and Zaytoven Drop Beast Mode Mixtape – Today in Hip-Hop
XXL celebrates 50 years of hip-hop with this moment:. Jan. 15, 2015: From late 2014 to early 2015, Future was in a Michael Jordan zone. In a six-month period, the Atlanta rapper dropped three mixtapes that had the internet going nuts. They were Monster, 56 Nights and the Zaytoven-assisted Beast Mode mixtape, which was released on Jan. 15, 2015.
Update: Stephen King Tweets Hilarious Apology To Upstate NY Town
The feud is over! Master of horror Stephen King has extended an olive branch to the residents of one Upstate New York town that he poked fun at on Twitter last week. Of course, since this is Stephen King we’re talking about, his apology isn’t all nice – but it is hilarious.
People Think Lil Durk Disses Gunna In New Song Clip – Listen
A Lil Durk song snippet has everyone thinking that the Chicago rapper is dissing Gunna. On Saturday (Jan. 14), a video surfaced of a Lil Durk song snippet that seemingly features him dissing Gunna for taking a plea deal in the YSL racketeering case. Many people believe that Gunna snitched on YSL to gain his freedom, which the Atlanta rapper and his attorney vehemently denied in a statement.
Woman Sings Future’s ‘March Madness’ at Her Boyfriend’s Funeral
Future's 2015 hit song "March Madness" is definitely a fan favorite among his supporters and one Hendrix fan loved the Tarentino-produced track so much that his girlfriend sang the song at his funeral. On Tuesday (Jan. 10), video of a woman doing just that went viral on social media. In...
6ix9ine Posts Address Online, Shares Video With $1 Million on Him
6ix9ine continues to get more brazen in his attempts to prove no harm will come to him as a result of cooperating with the government to help take down his former associates in the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods gang. Yesterday (Jan. 15), 6ix9ine shared a video on his Instagram page...
Future Wears Masked Cap in Club, Social Media Has Hilarious Reactions
A video of Future in the club wearing a masked cap is going viral, with social media users sharing hilarious reactions to the fashion-forward head cover. On Jan. 14, Future's The Big Party Tour stopped in Atlanta for a show at State Farm Arena. Following the show, Future was videoed at an afterparty wearing tons of bling and rocking a strange looking head garment. The headpiece features a brim, but also has aspects of a winter bubble coat with a wraparound mask. The hat is actually a Burberry oversized puffer cap by Ricardo Tisci, which goes for around $500.
Lil Uzi Vert Gets Six New Face Piercings
Lil Uzi Vert loves to get his face pierced. So much so, the Philadelphia rapper recently got six new face piercings. On Friday (Jan. 13), a licensed piercer who goes by @fambie on her Instagram account posted a video of herself performing six dermal piercings on Lil Uzi Vert's face. In the clip, the Philly rapper is all smiles as he allows his face to get punctured and inserted with what looks like small diamond gems. At one point, Uzi is in the chair smiling as the piercer is dabbing blood up with a cotton pad after poking a hole in the rapper's mug. Overall, it looks like Baby Pluto got two facial piercings apiece near both sides of his cheeks.
School in Upstate NY Shocked by a Movie Star ‘Mystery Reader’ !
Inviting a "mystery reader" into a school can be a lot of fun; it breaks up the day and gives teachers and students something to look forward to. Sometimes the guest is a local celebrity, a doctor, maybe a first responder, an athlete, or perhaps even a parent - all great choices, btw! But sometimes, this happens...
Funk Flex Says He Will Play 6ix9ine Songs Again Because More Rappers Are Snitching
Funkmaster Flex says that he's more than willing to play 6ix9ine songs again because according to him, more rappers are snitching. On Monday (Jan. 16), legendary Hot 97 DJ, Funkmaster Flex, hit up Instagram to let his nearly 3 million followers know that he is no longer refusing to play 6ix9ine songs as the result of the "Gummo" spitter cooperating with law enforcement back in 2019. Flex explained that in his opinion, plenty of current rappers who've come before and after 6ix9ine have created a whole wave of snitches, and cooperating with authorities has become a common trend within hip-hop.
Kanye West Marries Yeezy Designer Bianca Censori – Report
Kanye West has reportedly tied the knot with Yeezy designer Bianca Censori. Ye has been mostly out of the public eye in the past few weeks. In the past several days, he's been spotted with Yeezy designer Bianca Censori. According to a TMZ report published on Friday (Jan. 13), the two are a couple and recently got hitched. The celebrity news site reports West and Censori recently tied the knot in a private ceremony, though it does not appear that they've made things legally official by getting a marriage certificate.
Who Is Kanye West’s Reported New Wife Bianca Censori?
Kanye West is allegedly a married man. According to reports, the Chicago rapper-producer purportedly had a private wedding ceremony with his new ladylove, Bianca Censori. But who is this mystery woman?. According to a TMZ report, published on Friday (Jan. 13), Kanye West and Bianca Censori, who is the "Head...
Here Are the XXL Awards 2023 Nominees and New Board Members
The XXL Awards 2023 launch today (Jan. 16) with the reveal of the nominees in all 12 categories. Artists nominated have been selected by the XXL staff. Over the next week, 11 of the award winners will be determined by the XXL Awards Board, which is now made up of 214 label executives, A&Rs, marketing experts, managers, promoters, producers, DJs, publicists, select veteran artists and more. The 12th award, The People’s Champ, will be picked by the public. Fans can cast a vote once an hour from now until Sun. Jan 22 at 11:59 p.m. EST. The winners for all 12 categories will be announced on Jan. 30 on XXLMag.com.
Ab-Soul Opens Up About New Album, Asking for Help and Kendrick Lamar Leaving TDE
Six years between albums has provided Ab-Soul with the kind of self-reflection necessary for growth. Now he's back to restore the feeling of great lyricism while sharing his testimony. Interview: Aleia Woods. Editor’s Note: This story will appear in the Winter 2022 issue of XXL Magazine, on stands now.
The 13 Best New Hip-Hop Songs This Week
Week in and week out, there are plenty of brand-new rap songs, no matter the time of year. It can be really difficult to stay aware of what's out and also what's hot, so XXL decided to make things much easier for you. Instead of sorting out nearly everything that released this week, we've narrowed it down to strictly the best of the week, saving you plenty of time.
Boldy James Hospitalized After Two-Car Accident in Detroit
Boldy James is currently hospitalized after being involved in a car accident in his hometown of Detroit this week. According to a statement from Boldy James' rep, the 40-year-old rapper was involved in a two-car accident on Monday (Jan. 9). Boldy was rushed to a nearby hospital where he underwent surgery to repair a broken vertebrae in his neck and orthopedic injuries. He's currently in stable condition.
Videos Surface of Big Scarr’s Friend, Family Filming Music Video at His Funeral While Wearing His 1017 Chains
Videos have surfaced of Big Scarr's friends and family shooting a music video at his funeral while wearing the late rapper's 1017 chains. Big Scarr was laid to rest on Jan. 7 in Memphis following a home going service with artists like NLE Choppa and 1017's BigWalkDog in attendance. Footage of a music video reportedly being filmed on location has since spread online. In one clip posted to YouTube, Scarr frequent collaborator Quezz Ruthless is surrounded by several people all wearing dark clothing and filming a video for a song that appears to be a tribute to their late friend.
Lil Gotit Warns Against People Posting About Lil Keed After Gunna Returns to Social Media With Keed Tribute Post
Lil Gotit has posted a warning telling people not to share social media posts about his late brother Lil Keed, in the wake of Gunna sharing a tribute post to the late YSL rapper on Twitter. On Wednesday (Jan. 11), Lil Gotit went Live on Instagram to address the issue....
Tory Lanez’s Dad Says Their Family Forgives Megan Thee Stallion
Tory Lanez's dad continues to be vocal in the wake of his son being convicted in the 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. Now, the rap-crooner's father is revealing that their family has forgiven Megan. On Thursday (Jan. 12), Sonstar Peterson shared a lengthy video on social media weighing in...
Meek Mill Reacts to Speculation He’s Shading Lori Harvey About Her New Relationship With Actor Damson Idris
Meek Mill is shooting down speculation that he threw shade at Lori Harvey about her new relationship with actor Damson Idris. The situation sparked on Friday (Jan. 13), when Meek Mill posted the tweet "Y’all let that gal f#%k anybody." The post is actually a line from PartyNextDoor's new single "Her Old Friends."
Donald Glover Confirms He’s Not Done Making Music as Childish Gambino
After saying he would be retiring the Childish Gambino alias a few years back, Donald Glover has confirmed he will continue to work under the moniker for the foreseeable future. On Tuesday (Jan. 10), Gambino was preset at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly...
