Badosa and Tomljanovic pull out of Australian Open
The women’s singles draw at the Australian Open saw two big names pull out on Saturday – former world No 2 Paula Badosa and local favourite Ajla Tomljanovic. As a result of their withdrawals, Leolia Jeanjean and Laura Pigossi, two players who lost in the final round of qualifying, move into the main draw as lucky losers.
Tennis-Stosur to retire after Australian Open
Jan 14 (Reuters) - Former U.S. Open champion Sam Stosur on Saturday said she will retire from the sport following this month's Australian Open, 21 years after her first appearance at Melbourne Park.
WTA Hobart International: Lauren Davis wins second WTA singles title
American qualifier Lauren Davis won the WTA Hobart International on Saturday with a straight sets win over Italian Elisabetta Cocciaretto at the Domain Tennis Centre. Davis, ranked No 84, needed one hour and 48 minutes to beat Cocciaretto 7-6, 6-2 to claim her second career WTA singles title. 🏆🇺🇸 Second...
WTA Adelaide International: Bencic beats Kasatkina to win seventh singles title
Swiss Belinda Bencic, the No 8 seed, defeated Russian Daria Kasatkina, the No 5 seed, in convincing fashion to win the WTA Adelaide International tournament at the Memorial Drive Tennis Park on Saturday. The reigning Olympic singles gold medallist, Bencic needed only one hour and eight minutes to beat Kasatkina...
Australian Open: Raducanu wins to set up blockbuster second round against Gauff
Former US Open champion Emma Raducanu shrugged off injury concerns to beat German Tamara Korpatsch 6-3, 6-2 and reach the second round of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Monday. The 20-year-old had injured her ankle in Adelaide 10 days ago to start her season on an unlucky note....
Former French Open champion Krejcikova to meet Burel in second round of Australian Open
Former Roland-Garros champion Barbora Krejcikova reached the second round of the 2023 Australian Open by beating Czech qualifier Sara Bejlek 6-3, 6-1 at Melbourne Park on Monday. Krejcikova, ranked No 23, will face French qualifier Clara Burel next. Burel scored a 6-3, 6-4 win over local wildcard Talia Gibson. A...
Nadal admits vulnerability ahead of Australian Open title defence
Rafael Nadal admits his form leaves him vulnerable to an early exit as he begins the defence of his Australian Open title. Twelve months on from his miraculous comeback in the final against Daniil Medvedev, the 36-year-old is the top seed in the absence of the injured Carlos Alcaraz but he has lost six of his past seven matches and faces a tough first-round match against Britain’s Jack Draper on Monday.
Tsitsipas “worried on Rune burning out”
The Australian Open kicks off on Monday without the world’s top-ranked player Carlos Alcaraz, who is only 19 years old. But there will be another 19-year-old who will be hoping to make his mark on the Grand Slam stage in Melbourne over the next fortnight : Holger Rune. Holger...
Auckland Open: Gasquet comes from behind to win 16th ATP singles title
Frenchman Richard Gasquet came from 4-1 down in the deciding set to beat second seed Cameron Norrie and win the ASB Tennis Centre in Auckland on Saturday. The 36-year-old former Top 10 player eventually won 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 in two hours and 27 minutes to win his 16th career ATP singles title.
Australian Open: Third seed Pegula first to reach second round
American Jessica Pegula, the No 3 seed, became the first player to reach the second round of the Australian Open by beating Romanian Jaqueline Cristian 6-0, 6-1 at Melbourne Park on Monday. Pegula, ranked No 3, needed only 59 minutes for the win and improved to 5-1 for the year,...
Murray eyeing Berrettini upset: “Physically I am well prepared”
Andy Murray says he’s physically better prepared for this year’s Australian Open than at any time since before the hip surgery which saved his career. The Scot, who thought he might have to retire in 2019 when he had a metal hip inserted just after the Australian Open, takes on Matteo Berrettini in the first round, one of the toughest draws he could have had.
Chinese history in Melbourne: Shang becomes first man from his country to win main draw match at Australian Open
Chinese qualifier Juncheng Shang scripted history for his country at the Australian Open, by becoming the first male player from his country to win a main draw singles match at the first Grand Slam of the season. Shang, aged 17 and a former junior world No 1, edged out German...
Kyrgios on being among favourites for Australian Open title: “It’s a good feeling”
A confident Nick Kyrgios says he feels privileged to be talked up as a potential Australian Open champion. The 27-year-old stepped up a level in 2022, reaching his first Grand Slam final at Wimbledon, the quarter-finals at the US Open and won his seventh career title in Washington. And though...
Ruud, Tsitsipas, and Djokovic could take over Alcaraz as World No.1: here’s how
Carlos Alcaraz may lose the throne while not being able to do a single thing about it! The Spaniard took over as World No.1 in the aftermath of his US Open 2022 triumph but his status as the boss of the Tour could not even last through the first month of this new season. He could be sent out of it right after this Australian Open 2023. Alcaraz, who suffered a right leg injury during his off-season, had to withdraw from the Australian Open and so the 19-year-old will lose the 90 points he won last year thanks to his Melbourne third round. When the Tour leaves Australia, Alcaraz will own 6730 points.
“She’s gone through a lot of pressure” – ahead of their first meeting, Coco Gauff acknowledges the differences between herself and Emma Raducanu
Coco Gauff was just 16 when she watched Emma Raducanu – then 18 – storm to the US Open title in 2021, straight from qualifying. The accomplishment sent the tennis world on fire, and Gauff, already heralded and beset with high expectations, has an appreciation for just how life-changing Raducanu’s New York minute must have been.
Kyrgios “devastated” as knee injury forces him out of Australian Open
Local favourite Nick Kyrgios has pulled out of the Australian Open due to a knee injury, it was announced on Monday. Kyrgios, a finalist at Wimbledon in July and one of the biggest box-office draws in the sport, has struggled with the injury in recent weeks and had also pulled out of the United Cup event at the beginning of the season.
