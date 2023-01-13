Read full article on original website
Related
tennismajors.com
Australian Open: Lehecka straight sets Coric to cause first upset on men’s side
Czech Jiri Lehecka caused the first upset on the men’s side of the Australian Open with a straight sets win over 21st seed Borna Coric, of Croatia. Lehecka defeated Coric, the reigning Cincinnati Masters champion, 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 to move into the second round at Melbourne Park on Monday.
tennismajors.com
Nadal admits vulnerability ahead of Australian Open title defence
Rafael Nadal admits his form leaves him vulnerable to an early exit as he begins the defence of his Australian Open title. Twelve months on from his miraculous comeback in the final against Daniil Medvedev, the 36-year-old is the top seed in the absence of the injured Carlos Alcaraz but he has lost six of his past seven matches and faces a tough first-round match against Britain’s Jack Draper on Monday.
tennismajors.com
Badosa and Tomljanovic pull out of Australian Open
The women’s singles draw at the Australian Open saw two big names pull out on Saturday – former world No 2 Paula Badosa and local favourite Ajla Tomljanovic. As a result of their withdrawals, Leolia Jeanjean and Laura Pigossi, two players who lost in the final round of qualifying, move into the main draw as lucky losers.
tennismajors.com
Tsitsipas “worried on Rune burning out”
The Australian Open kicks off on Monday without the world’s top-ranked player Carlos Alcaraz, who is only 19 years old. But there will be another 19-year-old who will be hoping to make his mark on the Grand Slam stage in Melbourne over the next fortnight : Holger Rune. Holger...
tennismajors.com
WTA Adelaide International: Bencic beats Kasatkina to win seventh singles title
Swiss Belinda Bencic, the No 8 seed, defeated Russian Daria Kasatkina, the No 5 seed, in convincing fashion to win the WTA Adelaide International tournament at the Memorial Drive Tennis Park on Saturday. The reigning Olympic singles gold medallist, Bencic needed only one hour and eight minutes to beat Kasatkina...
tennismajors.com
WTA Hobart International: Lauren Davis wins second WTA singles title
American qualifier Lauren Davis won the WTA Hobart International on Saturday with a straight sets win over Italian Elisabetta Cocciaretto at the Domain Tennis Centre. Davis, ranked No 84, needed one hour and 48 minutes to beat Cocciaretto 7-6, 6-2 to claim her second career WTA singles title. 🏆🇺🇸 Second...
tennismajors.com
Sinner first men’s seed to reach second round of Australian Open
Italian Jannik Sinner, the No 15 seed, defeated Great Britain’s Kyle Edmund 6-4, 6-0, 6-2 to move into the second round of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Monday. Sinner, ranked No 16 in the world, will play the winner of the match between Argentinian Tomas Martin Etcheverry and Frenchman Gregoire Barrere next.
tennismajors.com
Ruud, Tsitsipas, and Djokovic could take over Alcaraz as World No.1: here’s how
Carlos Alcaraz may lose the throne while not being able to do a single thing about it! The Spaniard took over as World No.1 in the aftermath of his US Open 2022 triumph but his status as the boss of the Tour could not even last through the first month of this new season. He could be sent out of it right after this Australian Open 2023. Alcaraz, who suffered a right leg injury during his off-season, had to withdraw from the Australian Open and so the 19-year-old will lose the 90 points he won last year thanks to his Melbourne third round. When the Tour leaves Australia, Alcaraz will own 6730 points.
tennismajors.com
Murray eyeing Berrettini upset: “Physically I am well prepared”
Andy Murray says he’s physically better prepared for this year’s Australian Open than at any time since before the hip surgery which saved his career. The Scot, who thought he might have to retire in 2019 when he had a metal hip inserted just after the Australian Open, takes on Matteo Berrettini in the first round, one of the toughest draws he could have had.
tennismajors.com
Major Talk #16 – Gilles Cervara, being on a rope with TNT in the hands
Gilles Cervara has become one of the most recognised coaches in the tennis world today, thanks to his work with the enigmatic Daniil Medvedev, the 2021 US Open champion and former world No 1. After climbing to the pinnacle of the sport last year, the pair had a disappointing latter...
tennismajors.com
Could it be The One for Caroline Garcia?
When one looks at the list of contenders for this Australian Open title, the name of Caroline Garcia has to stand out. She was the incredibly in-form player of the end of 2022, she’s been someone expected to win majors for years and she brings a rare “when she’s on, she can beat anybody anywhere” kind of vibe. Everybody on Tour knows how unplayable she can be. But everybody on Tour also knows she’s still running, at 29 years old, after her first Grand Slam title. And it’s not always a good thing to be perceived as “yes, she’s that good but…”
tennismajors.com
Kyrgios “devastated” as knee injury forces him out of Australian Open
Local favourite Nick Kyrgios has pulled out of the Australian Open due to a knee injury, it was announced on Monday. Kyrgios, a finalist at Wimbledon in July and one of the biggest box-office draws in the sport, has struggled with the injury in recent weeks and had also pulled out of the United Cup event at the beginning of the season.
tennismajors.com
“She’s gone through a lot of pressure” – ahead of their first meeting, Coco Gauff acknowledges the differences between herself and Emma Raducanu
Coco Gauff was just 16 when she watched Emma Raducanu – then 18 – storm to the US Open title in 2021, straight from qualifying. The accomplishment sent the tennis world on fire, and Gauff, already heralded and beset with high expectations, has an appreciation for just how life-changing Raducanu’s New York minute must have been.
tennismajors.com
Australian Open: Raducanu wins to set up blockbuster second round against Gauff
Former US Open champion Emma Raducanu shrugged off injury concerns to beat German Tamara Korpatsch 6-3, 6-2 and reach the second round of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Monday. The 20-year-old had injured her ankle in Adelaide 10 days ago to start her season on an unlucky note....
tennismajors.com
Former French Open champion Krejcikova to meet Burel in second round of Australian Open
Former Roland-Garros champion Barbora Krejcikova reached the second round of the 2023 Australian Open by beating Czech qualifier Sara Bejlek 6-3, 6-1 at Melbourne Park on Monday. Krejcikova, ranked No 23, will face French qualifier Clara Burel next. Burel scored a 6-3, 6-4 win over local wildcard Talia Gibson. A...
Comments / 0