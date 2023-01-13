A Sheriff in Louisiana has been eradicating documents related to the purported misbehavior of deputies over the years. – by Richard A. Webster, Verite

Read full article on original website
A sheriff in Louisiana has been destroying records of deputies’ alleged misconduct for years
The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office in Louisiana has been unlawfully destroying its deputies' disciplinary records for at least 10 years, according to records provided by state officials responsible for overseeing the retention of records by state, parish and local agencies. The finding comes at a time when the sheriff's office...
NOLA.com
Federal gun prosecutions surge in response to New Orleans crime
On Dec. 12, a woman walked into the 8th District police station in the French Quarter to report that her ex-boyfriend had threatened to kill her on a 2 a.m. drive into New Orleans East. “Love kills,” Kody Severin said as he pointed a gun at her face, she told...
NOPD responds to second shooting in Tremé area, first shooting 30 minutes prior
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two men wounded in the Tremé area on Sunday (Jan. 15th).
Chalmette woman injured following hit-and-run
A Chalmette woman is recovering from injuries she sustained in a hit-and-run last month involving a car that was reportedly stolen.
calcasieu.info
A Louisiana Felon Has Been Sentenced to Ten Years in Prison After Being Spotted with a Firearm by Police
A Louisiana Felon Has Been Sentenced to Ten Years in Prison After Being Spotted with a Firearm by Police. New Orleans, Louisiana – A Louisiana felon has been sentenced to ten years in prison for two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm. On Friday, January...
fox8live.com
Guard attacked at Orleans juvenile center, key card stolen in detainee’s failed escape attempt
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An adult inmate housed at the city’s Juvenile Justice Intervention Center attacked a guard and stole a key card in an attempt to escape the detention center, New Orleans police said Sunday (Jan. 15). The offender’s name was not disclosed, nor was the condition of...
Louisiana man found with 33 guns in storage unit, sentenced to over 6 years
A Louisiana man who was found with 33 firearms in Feb. 2022, has been sentenced to over six years in prison.
theadvocate.com
Letters: Thanks to the men who steered lost woman in the right direction
Three men I did not previously know demonstrated to me recently why the people of Louisiana are the best in the world. I just moved here from California, made a wrong turn, then wound up driving across the scariest bridge I've ever seen. I panicked, knowing I'd never make it back over to get home. I was really panicked.
NOLA.com
They hired him to settle their Hurricane Ida claims. He kept their payouts, police say.
Louisiana State Police arrested an insurance adjuster Thursday on charges of pocketing more than $592,000 that he obtained on behalf of seven Hurricane Ida victims in Orleans, St. Charles, St. John the Baptist and Tangipahoa parishes. Police said the state Insurance Department tipped them in August to misconduct by Andrew...
WDSU
NOPD searching for person of interest in Central City homicide
New Orleans police are seeking the public's assistance in locating a man wanted as a person of interest in an ongoing homicide investigation. Issac Sabatier, 38, is being sought in connection with a homicide that occurred on Dec. 22 at the 2700 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. According...
WWL-TV
NOPD: Man unloading lumber carjacked near Pontchartrain Park
NEW ORLEANS — A man was carjacked near Pontchartrain Park on Friday, according to the New Orleans Police Department. Police say it happened around 4:23 p.m. near the intersection of Debore and Mithra Streets. Investigators say a man was removing lumber from his truck when he heard it start....
WDSU
Police investigate a 'medical call' on Chef Menteur Highway
New Orleans police are investigating a 'medical' call on the 1300 block of Chef Menteur Highway. EMS is currently on the scene treating the victims. No other information is available at this time. This 'medical' call was originally reported by NOPD as a double shooting. Original reports show that a...
NOLA.com
New Orleans police respond to deadly shooting on Esplanade Avenue
A man died Sunday night after police found him lying on the ground near the corner of Esplanade Avenue and North Derbigny Street, his body riddled with bullets. New Orleans police said the shooting occurred a bit before 7:00 p.m. New Orleans EMS took the man to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
fox8live.com
Man shot multiple times in Treme, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was shot multiple times Sunday (Jan. 15) night in the Treme, according to information from the NOPD. Police say it happened at Esplanade Ave. and North Roman. The victim received aid from EMS on the scene. Reports of a shooting came in around 6:58...
NOLA.com
Talking Business: Stirling's incoming CEO Townsend Underhill wants the north shore to embrace growth
In his 16 years with Covington-based real estate firm Stirling, Townsend Underhill has helped grow the firm — known as Stirling Properties until late last year — from brokering deals and developing commercial properties into asset management and project financing for clients. Today, Stirling is one of the...
WDSU
NOPD recovers 2 stolen cars, arrests 3 accused suspects
New Orleans police report that two stolen vehicles have been recovered, and three accused suspects have been arrested. According to police, police attempted to pull over two suspicious cars at the 4300 block of Chef Menteur Highway. Three suspects in the vehicles fled on foot. A short chase shortly followed,...
fox8live.com
Carjacking victim dragged, cyclist shot in leg in New Orleans’ latest violent crimes
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A carjacking victim was dragged down a street and a man riding a bicycle was shot in the leg by a gunman in a passing car Friday (Jan. 13), in the latest manifestations of New Orleans’ wanton violent crime. New Orleans police said unknown juveniles...
Man accused of 18 storage unit burglaries in Louisiana, arrested
A man has been arrested following a sting of storage unit burglaries in Louisiana.
NOPD investigates shooting in Tremé, man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man wounded in the Tremé area on Sunday (Jan. 15th).
Shooting on Chef, female victim suffering from gunshot wound
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that wounded two victims on Sunday (Jan. 15th). Detectives say the shooting happened in the in the 1300 block of Chef Menteur Highway around 12:30 p.m. When officers arrived on the scene they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the […]
