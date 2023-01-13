Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
Asian Markets Mostly Lower Amid Weak China Data
(RTTNews) - Asian stock markets slipped in to the red on Tuesday, despite the positive cues from European markets overnight, as traders reacted to weak fourth-quarter economic data emerging from China, which reported its second-lowest annual economic growth in almost 50 years. Traders are also assessing stubborn inflation, possible recession and the growth outlook for the markets. Asian markets closed mostly higher on Monday.
Futures slip ahead of Goldman, MS earnings as China data hits sentiment
Jan 17 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures started the week lower ahead of quarterly results from Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley, with downbeat economic data from China denting investor sentiment globally on Tuesday.
NASDAQ
3 Fantastic Stocks That Could Soar in the Coming Bull Market
Are you looking to make some serious cash in the next bull market? Look no further! Three experienced Motley Fool contributors have teamed up to outline their best stock ideas for the upcoming bounce. Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU), and LendingClub (NYSE: LC) are three outstanding...
NASDAQ
Singapore Bourse May Add To Friday's Winnings
(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market has alternated between positive and negative finishes through the last seven trading days since the end of the two-day slide in which it had slipped almost 10 points or 0.3 percent. The Straits Times Index now rests just above the 3,270-point plateau and it's expected to bounce higher again on Monday.
NASDAQ
3 Explosive Growth Stocks to Buy Now That Could Rocket Higher in 2023
If you're looking for stocks that can deliver explosive gains, the healthcare sector has you covered, Doximity (NYSE: DOCS), TransMedics (NASDAQ: TMDX) , and InMode (NASDAQ: INMD) are leading the niche markets where they earn a living, but the stock market doesn't seem to appreciate their strengths. Large available markets...
NASDAQ
3 Dirt Cheap Stocks to Buy in January
Every cloud has a silver lining. While the stock market has performed abysmally over the past 12 months, there are plenty of stocks available at steep discounts. Three Motley Fool contributors were asked to identify dirt cheap stocks to buy in January. Here's why they chose Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE: TEVA), and Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX).
NASDAQ
3 Bear Market Tech Stocks Most Likely to Make a Comeback
Last year was a stinker for the stock market, and tech stocks were some of the worst performers. Numerous stocks within the sector finished 2022 down more than 50%. However, investors need to remember that it's rare for the U.S. stock market to decline in back-to-back years. What's more, almost everyone expects a rebound to happen sooner or later -- it's just a matter of when.
NASDAQ
Is Clorox an Excellent Defensive Dividend Stock to Buy?
Clorox (NYSE: CLX) offers investors steady dividend payments along with a potential for capital gains. Let's take a closer look at this defensive stock. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Jan. 11, 2023. The video was published on Jan. 13, 2023. 10 stocks we like better than Clorox.
NASDAQ
Got $1,000? Here's How to Turn That Into a Passive Income Stream in 2023
The old saying it takes money to make money is true for passive income. While there are some ways to make passive income without an upfront investment, these options either require lots of time and effort or that you take on a lot of risks. For those without the time and a high-risk tolerance, the easiest way to start collecting passive income is to invest some of your active earnings into an income-producing investment.
NASDAQ
2 High-Growth Stocks That Are on Sale Now
Growth stocks were hit hard in the market sell-off last year, but history shows that growing companies are where you want to invest your money for the long haul. Stocks can decline for various reasons in the short term, but in the long run, stock prices follow companies' growth. If...
NASDAQ
3 Growth Stocks Poised for Huge Gains in 2023
Pharmaceutical companies Bayer (OTC: BAYR.Y), Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY), and AstraZeneca (NASDAQ: AZN) had big years last year, bucking the rest of the market, and each stock saw share gains over the past year. All three companies have new drugs that were either recently launched or are likely to get...
NASDAQ
EMERGING MARKETS-Indonesian rupiah, Thai baht lead Asian FX up on cooling U.S. inflation
Jan 16 (Reuters) - The Indonesian rupiah and Thai baht led gains among Asian peers on Monday as sentiment remained upbeat on signs of tapering in inflation and consequent hopes the Federal Reserve would slow its pace of interest rate rises. The rupiah IDR= marked its highest level since Sept,...
NASDAQ
3 Stocks That Could Create Lasting Generational Wealth
Country music singer Garth Brooks once said that he had more money than his great-grandchildren would be able to spend. Most people won't amass that kind of fortune during their lives. But it's not out of the question that you could make enough money to pass down to your descendants....
NASDAQ
These 3 Tech Stocks Are Building the Future
Amid the so-called "tech wreck" of 2022 lay some companies with compelling products and bright futures. Among them, CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD), Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), and Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) are all still growing revenues at an impressive pace. Yet despite that, their shares have lost between half and two-thirds of their value. Here is how they are positioning themselves to lead the next decade in tech.
NASDAQ
Validea's Top Ten Healthcare Stocks Based On Joseph Piotroski - 1/15/2023
The following are the top rated Healthcare stocks according to Validea's Book/Market Investor model based on the published strategy of Joseph Piotroski. This value-quant strategy screens for high book-to-market stocks, and then separates out financially sound firms by looking at a host of improving financial criteria. EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS INC (EBS)...
NASDAQ
3 of the Fastest-Growing Tech Stocks on the Planet Are Screaming Buys in a Bear Market
The Nasdaq-100 technology index is off to a green start in 2023, jumping 5% so far. But after its 33% decline in 2022, the index still has some work to do to claw its way out of bear market territory. It's easy to get caught up in the broader market's gyrations, but investing is more about the health of the underlying businesses you invest in.
NASDAQ
Should iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) Be on Your Investing Radar?
The iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) was launched on 05/22/2000, and is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Large Cap Value segment of the US equity market. The fund is sponsored by Blackrock. It has amassed assets over $25.92 billion, making it...
NASDAQ
INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares fall as foreign outflows persist, oil weighs
BENGALURU, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Indian shares ended lower in a volatile session on Monday, weighed down by continued foreign investor selling and higher oil prices, which offset healthy earnings from HDFC Bank. The Nifty 50 index .NSEI closed 0.34% lower at 17,894.85, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN fell...
NASDAQ
2 Beaten-Down Cathie Wood Stocks That Could Be Bargain Buys for 2023
Investors follow Cathie Wood because her favorite buys have led to big gains. Wood's flagship Ark Innovation ETF soared more than 500% from its 2014 debut through 2020. The famous investor's performance has suffered as of late because her picks tend to be cutting-edge growth companies -- which many have fled during the market downturn.
NASDAQ
Should You Invest in the Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (PSCT)?
Launched on 04/07/2010, the Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (PSCT) is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to provide a broad exposure to the Technology - Broad segment of the equity market. An increasingly popular option among retail and institutional investors, passively managed ETFs offer low costs, transparency,...
Comments / 0