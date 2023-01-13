Read full article on original website
thecomeback.com
Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news
The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
Yardbarker
Seahawks reportedly made decision on Geno Smith's future
After an impressive season leading the team to the NFL playoffs, the Seattle Seahawks are expected to make re-signing Geno Smith to a multiyear deal a priority in the offseason. Ahead of the Seattle's playoff matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that the Seahawks have...
Yardbarker
Bears could land Michael Pittman; haul of picks from Colts
Rumor has come out in the past week that the Indianapolis Colts are considering sending wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. to the Chicago Bears with picks for the number one overall pick. After the Colts wasted big bucks on veteran and career-choker Matt Ryan, they are desperate to draft their next guy in 2023.
Football Star Hospitalized After Being Forced To Retire Due to Heart Ailment
The life of a professional footballer in the English Premier League was forever changed last year when he was forced to retire from the game that he grew up playing, making it to the top levels of the sport, at the young age of 24. He had reached top levels of success, leaving his native Zambia to play in the top league in the world.
Yardbarker
Lamar Jackson Trade: NFC Team 'Front-Runner' for MVP QB?
JAN 6 LAMAR JACKSON TRADE? The expiring contract of Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is an issue ... and the complication is exacerbated the knee injury that has seen him miss the last six games ... including the 24-17 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. With the offseason underway,...
Yardbarker
Watch: Shedeur, Deion Sanders' son, launches a football 'over them mountains'
Napoleon Dynamite's uncle, Rico, once made a bet that he could throw a football "over them mountains". He was, of course, embellishing a bit and romanticizing his apparently stellar high school football career, but there is one real-life quarterback at least who'd be able to take Rico up on his bet.
Yardbarker
Ravens Sign Six Players To Futures Deals
Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will give players the opportunity to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp. Thomas, 28, is a former sixth-round pick of the Rams back in 2016. He finished his four-year rookie contract and was testing the open market for the first time in his career when he agreed to a one-year contract with the Bengals.
Yardbarker
REPORT: Atlanta Falcons Request To Interview Packers Coach
The Atlanta Falcons are looking for a defensive coordinator. The Atlanta Falcons are reaching out to find their next defensive coordinator. Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees is retiring from the position after two seasons. According to Matt Urben with USA Today, the Falcons plan to take their time before they hire their next defensive coordinator. They want to look at many candidates. One of those candidates is reportedly a Packers coach.
Yardbarker
Atlanta Hawks Waiving Former 6th-Overall Pick
On Friday night, the Atlanta Hawks defeated the Indiana Pacers 113-111 on the road in Indianapolis. They are now 20-22 in 42 games, which has them as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference. On Saturday, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reports that the team is waiving Jarrett...
Yardbarker
Vikings radio announcer obliterated WR Jalen Reagor over mistake
Sunday’s NFC wild-card game between the New York Giants and Minnesota Vikings was tight, and looked like it had the potential to swing on just about any given play. Perhaps that is why Vikings radio broadcaster Paul Allen was so upset with one play made by Minnesota punt returner Jalen Reagor.
Yardbarker
Giants Add Former All-ACC Running Back To Wild Card Roster
The Giants added a former All-ACC RB for Sunday’s roster. The New York Giants will have a former All-ACC running back as a potential option in the backfield for the Wild Card round. The Giants were making a few roster decisions ahead of their matchup against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday. The Giants were dealing with injuries in practice, but they appear to have good news on offensive lineman Evan Neal, as the team did not elevate a lineman.
Yardbarker
Commanders Already Showing Interest In Trade For Derek Carr
The Washington Commanders are one of the teams that will be taking a ride on the quarterback carousel again this upcoming off-season. In 2022, the carousel landed on Carson Wentz, as they acquired him from the Indianapolis Colts for draft capital. Any Colts fan could have told the Commanders that...
Yardbarker
Jim Harbaugh makes major announcement about his coaching future
“I just got off the phone with Coach Harbaugh and Jim shared with me the great news that he is going to remain as the Head Coach of the Michigan Wolverines,” Ono said in a statement. “That is fantastic news that I have communicated to our Athletic Director Warde Manuel.”
Yardbarker
Pathetic Penalty That Attributed To Steelers Missing Playoffs Results In A Fine After Week 18
The Pittsburgh Steelers had an incredible turnaround to their season. Their season started out 2-6 prior to the bye week and led almost everyone to write the team off. However, after the bye, they rebounded to an astonishing 7-2 and nearly made the playoffs. The Steelers did what they needed to do and won their last several games. They also needed help in the form of a Buffalo Bills and New York Jets win. The Bills won, but the Miami Dolphins managed to kick a last-second field goal to beat the Jets eliminating the Steelers from playoff contention. That field goal was made possible by a controversial play call that gave the Dolphins a first down on the final drive.
Yardbarker
Ed Donatell Cost The Vikings Their Season And What Kevin O’Connell Said About His Future
The Vikings had another early playoff exit yet again and it was all because of their defense. Minnesota fell to the Giants 31-24 in the wildcard round of the playoffs. What has been the biggest problem for the Vikings was their defense, whiched ranked 31st in the league. Led by Ed Donatell, the team gave up a ton of yards and points. In games against teams like the Giants and Patriots they made mediocre quarterbacks look like all-stars. It was horrendous all season long.
Yardbarker
Eagles WR A.J. Brown's good fortune 'strikes' again
A.J. Brown is on a roll. First, he broke the Eagles’ single-season receiving record for 1,496 yards. Then, his team clinched the division and the top seed in the NFC. Then, he went bowling. Recently, a video surfaced showing Brown and his teammates at a local bowling alley. In...
Yardbarker
Analyst on Brock Purdy's performance: 'Playoff football never looked easier'
As NFL Network and Fox Sports NFL analyst Brian Baldinger recently pointed out, the 49ers offense was good with Garoppolo running the show, but Purdy has elevated the unit to another level. “There’s no doubt that the talent and the scheme is brilliant, but this guy Brock Purdy is making...
Yardbarker
Giants players celebrate win over Vikings by dancing in locker room
The New York Giants on Sunday pulled off a big 31-24 win over the Minnesota Vikings in the wild card round of the playoffs, and they celebrated accordingly. Giants receiver Isaiah Hodgins had a monster game with 8 catches for 105 yards and a touchdown in his team’s victory.
Yardbarker
When the Chicago Bulls pissed off Michael Jordan in his first game against his former team
As everybody knows, an angry Michael Jordan is a dangerous man. The Chicago Bulls learned that the hard way when they faced him head-on for the first time since he left the team. Jordan had signed to play for the Washington Wizards in 2001, and on January 4, 2002, he faced off against the team he helped lead to six NBA titles and worldwide fame.
NC State basketball opponent scouting report: Georgia Tech
NC State basketball 14-4 overall and 4-3 in the ACC and facing a quick turnaround after an emotional overtime home win over ranked Miami on Saturday afternoon. The win has the Pack at No. 26 in the updated Associated Press ranking. NC State is back on the road for a two-game road-stretch this week, starting Tuesday evening at Georgia Tech.
