Men’s Basketball: Sensabaugh scores 21, No. 24 Ohio State falls to No. 1 Purdue 71-69The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: ‘He’s a human cheat code’: On collision course with No. 1 Boilermakers, No. 24 Buckeyes look to keep Edey from powering upThe LanternColumbus, OH
Rutgers Defeats Top-Ranked Purdue College Basketball TeamFlurrySportsWest Lafayette, IN
rensselaercentral.com
Girls 7th Grade Basketball falls to Lafayette Central Catholic (A only) 45 – 24
The Lady Bombers were in action tonight as they took on the Lady Knights of Central Catholic at home. The Lady Bombers were out scored by their opponent 45-24. Leading the Lady Bombers on the offensive end was Brynn Webb with 11 points. Kinsley Metzger added 5 points for her team. Hadley Hopp had 4 and Reese Groom and Eva Lapsley added 2 each.
rensselaercentral.com
Boys Varsity Basketball falls to Kouts 55 – 49
The Bombers headed north to challenge the Mustangs and came up short 55-49. The Bombers return to action next Friday at North Judson and Saturday at home against West Central.
Photos: Flory Bidunga leads Kokomo past visiting Harrison in boys basketball
KOKOMO, Ind. – Flory Bidunga, Shayne Spear and Zavion Bellamy stepped up as the Kokomo Wildkats boys basketball team defeated visiting Harrison 74-53 on Friday night. Bidunga recorded a double-double with 22 points and 13 rebounds, while Spear added 20 points and five 3-pointers and ...
fox32chicago.com
Indiana man breaks state fishing record twice in 1 day on Lake Michigan
A man from Indiana broke a state fishing record twice in a single day right before the New Year. Scott Skafar, 48, of Valparaiso, Indiana, went fishing in Porter County on Dec. 30, 2022, where he caught two record-breaking fish from Lake Michigan, according to a press release issued by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources (Indiana DNR) on Wednesday, Jan. 11.
clintoncountydailynews.com
Genda Funeral Home Undergoing Name Change
As announced earlier this year, Genda Funeral Home has recently undergone an ownership change. As a part of this ownership change, new owner Pat Day has updated the branding to reflect the Day name as a part of the business. Genda Funeral Home is becoming Day & Genda Funeral Home...
WNDU
Baby boy dies from injuries suffered in Miami County crash
Elkhart Chapter of Indiana Black Expo to host Career College Fair & Day Party. Over 40 colleges, trade schools, and vendors will be set up for students and parents to get the information they need. Goshen College to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Updated: 5 minutes ago. Featured events...
Food Network crowns the best BBQ joint in Indiana
Barbeque may be a southern tradition, but one Indiana smokehouse slow-cooks with the best of them. Big Hoffa’s has claimed the crown of the best Hoosier barbeque spot according to Food Network’s rundown of the 50 best barbeque joints in every state. Located in Westfield at 800 E. Main Street, Big Hoffa’s is locally owned […]
Driver dies in Tippecanoe County crash early Saturday
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A driver who's believed to have crashed during the early morning hours Saturday was found dead at around 10 a.m. near the crash scene in far eastern Tippecanoe County. Investigators say at around 10 a.m. someone called 911 to report a vehicle in the ravine on...
3 Northwest Indiana teens charged after ‘brutal attack’ on another teen
CROWN POINT, Ind. — Three teens from Northwest Indiana will face charges after what the Lake County Sheriff is calling a “brutal attack” caught on camera and shared among students on social media. Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. said detectives believe the attack happened on Jan. 8 in a restroom at the Lake County […]
Indiana man found guilty in beating death of 3-year-old boy
LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Jurors found a man guilty on all charges in the beating death of a 3-year-old boy in Lafayette. Jermaine Garnes was convicted of murder, neglect resulting in death, aggravated battery resulting in death and battery on a person under 14 resulting in death. Garnes and his girlfriend, Crystal Lynn Cox, were both […]
$150,000 winning Powerball ticket sold in Indiana
The ticket matched four out of five numbers for Dec. 31, which were 18-37-44-50-64 with the Powerball of 11.
Judge denies request from Delphi, Indiana murder suspect
CHICAGO (CBS) – The man accused of murdering two teenage girls in Delphi, Indiana was back in court on Friday.Richard Allen was in shackles as he was brought into the Carroll County Courthouse. Allen's defense team argued for a change of venue, away from Delphi, where the murders took place in 2017.But the judge denied the change of venue request, ruling outside jurors could be brought in from a different part of Indiana.The judge also decided to keep a gag order in place to keep attorneys from publicly discussing the case.The bodies of Abby Williams and Libbey German were found in the woods near the Delphi Historic Trail on Valentine's Day in 2017.
clintoncountydailynews.com
Seven Arrested After Saturation Patrol
Friday evening, troopers from the Lafayette Post conducted a saturation patrol searching for dangerous and impaired drivers. During the patrol, troopers issued 106 warnings, 28 citations, arrested one person for possession of methamphetamine, and arrested six people for operating a vehicle while intoxicated. One of the OWI arrests resulted from the driver being involved in a crash.
Stabbing in Lafayette leads to arrest
A Lafayette man and woman were reportedly randomly stabbed in Centennial Park Tuesday night. The reported victims were a mother and her boyfriend, who were both walking with her children, LPD Lt. Justin Hartman said in an email. The mother was allegedly stabbed in the neck, he said, while her boyfriend was reportedly stabbed in the leg after tackling the attacker to fend him off.
Delphi murder suspect Richard Allen appears in court, mouths 'I love you' to 2 women: report
Delphi murder suspect Richard Allen appeared in a Carroll County courtroom in Indiana on Friday. A judge ruled jurors will be chosen from a different county.
WLFI.com
Prosecutors drop murder charges in plea agreement
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Prosecutors are dropping murder charges against a Lafayette man in connection to the death of a woman on the south side of Lafayette. In exchange, Joshua White will plead guilty to a single felony count of Burglary. White had been charged with 18 counts, including...
WLFI.com
No fatalities in White County house fire, ambulance on scene at silo fire
WHITE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Two active structure fires are being fought Sunday night around 9 p.m. in White County. Dispatch has confirmed to News 18 one fire is happening at Rockland Flooring in Monon. Sheriff Bill Brooks tells News 18 it is a silo fire. He tells News 18 an ambulance is on scene.
Man dies after being struck by van in Kokomo
Police said he was struck on Jan. 6 by a 62-year-old Kokomo man driving a Dodge Caravan.
WISH-TV
Driver dies in overnight crash in Tippecanoe County
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — A man is dead after driving off a county road into a wooded ravine, hitting several trees in Tippecanoe County early Saturday. Just before 10 a.m., police received a 911 call of a report of a vehicle in the ravine on the east side of 900 East. According to the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office, officials located a white 2015 Chevrolet Malibu resting upside down at the bottom of the ravine.
Intruder Shot And Killed During Monticello Break-In
According to our reporting partner at KWWL, a man involved in a home break-in in Monticello died after being shot by the person who lives there earlier this week. According to a report from police, Jones County Dispatch received a call of an in-progress break-in at 309 South Sycamore. The call came in just before 2am on Wednesday (1/11) morning and a Monticello Police officer was dispatched to the scene.
