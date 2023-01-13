ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monticello, IN

Girls 7th Grade Basketball falls to Lafayette Central Catholic (A only) 45 – 24

The Lady Bombers were in action tonight as they took on the Lady Knights of Central Catholic at home. The Lady Bombers were out scored by their opponent 45-24. Leading the Lady Bombers on the offensive end was Brynn Webb with 11 points. Kinsley Metzger added 5 points for her team. Hadley Hopp had 4 and Reese Groom and Eva Lapsley added 2 each.
LAFAYETTE, IN
fox32chicago.com

Indiana man breaks state fishing record twice in 1 day on Lake Michigan

A man from Indiana broke a state fishing record twice in a single day right before the New Year. Scott Skafar, 48, of Valparaiso, Indiana, went fishing in Porter County on Dec. 30, 2022, where he caught two record-breaking fish from Lake Michigan, according to a press release issued by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources (Indiana DNR) on Wednesday, Jan. 11.
VALPARAISO, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Genda Funeral Home Undergoing Name Change

As announced earlier this year, Genda Funeral Home has recently undergone an ownership change. As a part of this ownership change, new owner Pat Day has updated the branding to reflect the Day name as a part of the business. Genda Funeral Home is becoming Day & Genda Funeral Home...
FRANKFORT, IN
WNDU

Baby boy dies from injuries suffered in Miami County crash

Elkhart Chapter of Indiana Black Expo to host Career College Fair & Day Party. Over 40 colleges, trade schools, and vendors will be set up for students and parents to get the information they need. Goshen College to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Updated: 5 minutes ago. Featured events...
MIAMI COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Food Network crowns the best BBQ joint in Indiana

Barbeque may be a southern tradition, but one Indiana smokehouse slow-cooks with the best of them. Big Hoffa’s has claimed the crown of the best Hoosier barbeque spot according to Food Network’s rundown of the 50 best barbeque joints in every state. Located in Westfield at 800 E. Main Street, Big Hoffa’s is locally owned […]
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Indiana man found guilty in beating death of 3-year-old boy

LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Jurors found a man guilty on all charges in the beating death of a 3-year-old boy in Lafayette. Jermaine Garnes was convicted of murder, neglect resulting in death, aggravated battery resulting in death and battery on a person under 14 resulting in death. Garnes and his girlfriend, Crystal Lynn Cox, were both […]
LAFAYETTE, IN
CBS Chicago

Judge denies request from Delphi, Indiana murder suspect

CHICAGO (CBS) – The man accused of murdering two teenage girls in Delphi, Indiana was back in court on Friday.Richard Allen was in shackles as he was brought into the Carroll County Courthouse. Allen's defense team argued for a change of venue, away from Delphi, where the murders took place in 2017.But the judge denied the change of venue request, ruling outside jurors could be brought in from a different part of Indiana.The judge also decided to keep a gag order in place to keep attorneys from publicly discussing the case.The bodies of Abby Williams and Libbey German were found in the woods near the Delphi Historic Trail on Valentine's Day in 2017.
DELPHI, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Seven Arrested After Saturation Patrol

Friday evening, troopers from the Lafayette Post conducted a saturation patrol searching for dangerous and impaired drivers. During the patrol, troopers issued 106 warnings, 28 citations, arrested one person for possession of methamphetamine, and arrested six people for operating a vehicle while intoxicated. One of the OWI arrests resulted from the driver being involved in a crash.
LAFAYETTE, IN
The Exponent

Stabbing in Lafayette leads to arrest

A Lafayette man and woman were reportedly randomly stabbed in Centennial Park Tuesday night. The reported victims were a mother and her boyfriend, who were both walking with her children, LPD Lt. Justin Hartman said in an email. The mother was allegedly stabbed in the neck, he said, while her boyfriend was reportedly stabbed in the leg after tackling the attacker to fend him off.
LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

Prosecutors drop murder charges in plea agreement

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Prosecutors are dropping murder charges against a Lafayette man in connection to the death of a woman on the south side of Lafayette. In exchange, Joshua White will plead guilty to a single felony count of Burglary. White had been charged with 18 counts, including...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WISH-TV

Driver dies in overnight crash in Tippecanoe County

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — A man is dead after driving off a county road into a wooded ravine, hitting several trees in Tippecanoe County early Saturday. Just before 10 a.m., police received a 911 call of a report of a vehicle in the ravine on the east side of 900 East. According to the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office, officials located a white 2015 Chevrolet Malibu resting upside down at the bottom of the ravine.
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
Q107.5

Intruder Shot And Killed During Monticello Break-In

According to our reporting partner at KWWL, a man involved in a home break-in in Monticello died after being shot by the person who lives there earlier this week. According to a report from police, Jones County Dispatch received a call of an in-progress break-in at 309 South Sycamore. The call came in just before 2am on Wednesday (1/11) morning and a Monticello Police officer was dispatched to the scene.
MONTICELLO, IN

