The Lady Bombers were in action tonight as they took on the Lady Knights of Central Catholic at home. The Lady Bombers were out scored by their opponent 45-24. Leading the Lady Bombers on the offensive end was Brynn Webb with 11 points. Kinsley Metzger added 5 points for her team. Hadley Hopp had 4 and Reese Groom and Eva Lapsley added 2 each.

LAFAYETTE, IN ・ 12 HOURS AGO