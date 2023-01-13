Read full article on original website
Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys
Tom Brady was caught committing a dirty move in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in their NFC Wild Card Playoff game on Monday night. Brady’s Buccaneers were down 24-0 in the third quarter and Brady completed a pass to Chris Godwin that went to the Bucs’ 29. Godwin lost a... The post Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Rob Gronkowski reveals he was close to signing with 1 team
Rob Gronkowski has admitted that he entertained the thought of playing football this season, and he says he even came close to signing with a team before Week 1. That team was not the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Gronkowski was a guest on an episode of the “New Heights with Jason & Travis Kelce” podcast that... The post Rob Gronkowski reveals he was close to signing with 1 team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Breaking: Jaguars Sign Notable Quarterback Following Playoff Win
The Jacksonville Jaguars are adding some quarterback depth just one day after their historic comeback in the AFC's wild card round. Veteran Canadian League football quarterback Nathan Rourke, who set CFL records last season, has announced he will sign with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Rourke ...
Report: 49ers make big decision about Jimmy Garoppolo for playoffs
The San Francisco 49ers are still hoping to get Jimmy Garoppolo back from injury during their playoff run. However, even if he does return, it may not be in the role that was initially envisioned. Garoppolo is aggressively working to return from his broken foot, potentially for the NFC Championship or Super Bowl if the... The post Report: 49ers make big decision about Jimmy Garoppolo for playoffs appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yardbarker
Seahawks reportedly made decision on Geno Smith's future
After an impressive season leading the team to the NFL playoffs, the Seattle Seahawks are expected to make re-signing Geno Smith to a multiyear deal a priority in the offseason. Ahead of the Seattle's playoff matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that the Seahawks have...
How the Vic Fangio News Affects Broncos' Path to Sean Payton
The head-coaching board was reshuffled somewhat for the Denver Broncos.
Dolphins DT Zach Sieler’s wife was in tears after her husband scored an unlikely TD vs. the Bills
One of the more underrated aspects of the playoffs is how family members of players react to monumental moments. There’s almost nothing better than seeing a loved one revel in a big play in a clutch performance, especially when they get emotional. On Sunday afternoon, all chaos broke loose...
NFL mock draft predicts Broncos will trade 1st-round pick for Sean Payton
The Denver Broncos have an in-person interview with ex-New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton scheduled for Tuesday in Los Angeles. Payton is one of the highest-profile coaches available and at least one pundit believes the Broncos are the front runners to hire him. To do so, Denver would have to compensate New Orleans because Payton is still under contract with the Saints for two more seasons.
Texans' divorce with QB Deshaun Watson may affect courting of C.J. Stroud
With the NFL deadline for college underclassmen to declare early for the 2023 NFL draft, one name that remains absent from the list is causing some significant concerns for a couple of teams in dire need of a quarterback in the NFL. Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud has until Monday, Jan....
Michael Vick Wants Lamar Jackson to Play Through Injury
He gave Jackson some tough love during his television appearance.
Even Sean Payton isn’t buying Mike McCarthy’s hot seat rumors with Cowboys
Sean Payton himself doesn’t believe the Dallas Cowboys coaching position will open up this offseason. Earlier this week, Jerry Jones put an instant and emphatic no on whether or not Mike McCarthy would be facing a hot seat this offsason, in particular if the Dallas Cowboys lose to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday Night in the Wild Card round.
Kliff Kingsbury turning down coaching offers?
Former Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury has interest from NFL teams, but that interest apparently is not reciprocated. FOX Sports reporter Peter Schrager reported Saturday that Kingsbury has been contacted by “multiple teams” about becoming an offensive coordinator after the Cardinals fired him on Monday. Kingsbury, however, has made it clear he is not interested.... The post Kliff Kingsbury turning down coaching offers? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yardbarker
REPORT: Atlanta Falcons Request To Interview Packers Coach
The Atlanta Falcons are looking for a defensive coordinator. The Atlanta Falcons are reaching out to find their next defensive coordinator. Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees is retiring from the position after two seasons. According to Matt Urben with USA Today, the Falcons plan to take their time before they hire their next defensive coordinator. They want to look at many candidates. One of those candidates is reportedly a Packers coach.
Breaking: New NFL Team Enters Sean Payton Sweepstakes
A new team has reportedly entered the Sean Payton sweepstakes: the Carolina Panthers. Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Panthers received permission today to interview the longtime football coach. It's an interesting wrinkle in the Sean Payton saga, especially considering one of the ...
Sean Payton going to the Panthers would lead to bad blood, but a better trade return
Now that’s one way to send the New Orleans Saints fanbase into an uproar. The Saints greenlit an interview request from the Carolina Panthers for former head coach Sean Payton, who is still under contract with New Orleans through 2024 after stepping down from his post last year. The Panthers have been meeting with head coach candidates throughout the week after interim coach Steve Wilks led them to a 7-10 finish, having dismissed Matt Rhule midway through the 2022 season.
Lakers Rumors: LA Interested In Trading For Veteran Pistons Frontcourt Pieces
Good news for Lakers fans.
100 day countdown to NFL Draft: What we know so far, what's left unanswered
With the NFL Draft only 100 days away from being set in Kansas City, what has been done so far in preparation for the draft and what still needs to be addressed?
Yardbarker
Ravens Sign Six Players To Futures Deals
Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will give players the opportunity to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp. Thomas, 28, is a former sixth-round pick of the Rams back in 2016. He finished his four-year rookie contract and was testing the open market for the first time in his career when he agreed to a one-year contract with the Bengals.
Sean Payton believes it’s unlikely he becomes next Dallas Cowboys head coach
Sean Payton is the most sought-after of the top NFL coaching candidates in 2023, with multiple teams willing to pay
