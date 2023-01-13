ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Larry Brown Sports

Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys

Tom Brady was caught committing a dirty move in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in their NFC Wild Card Playoff game on Monday night. Brady’s Buccaneers were down 24-0 in the third quarter and Brady completed a pass to Chris Godwin that went to the Bucs’ 29. Godwin lost a... The post Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TAMPA, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Rob Gronkowski reveals he was close to signing with 1 team

Rob Gronkowski has admitted that he entertained the thought of playing football this season, and he says he even came close to signing with a team before Week 1. That team was not the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Gronkowski was a guest on an episode of the “New Heights with Jason & Travis Kelce” podcast that... The post Rob Gronkowski reveals he was close to signing with 1 team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TAMPA, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Report: 49ers make big decision about Jimmy Garoppolo for playoffs

The San Francisco 49ers are still hoping to get Jimmy Garoppolo back from injury during their playoff run. However, even if he does return, it may not be in the role that was initially envisioned. Garoppolo is aggressively working to return from his broken foot, potentially for the NFC Championship or Super Bowl if the... The post Report: 49ers make big decision about Jimmy Garoppolo for playoffs appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Yardbarker

Seahawks reportedly made decision on Geno Smith's future

After an impressive season leading the team to the NFL playoffs, the Seattle Seahawks are expected to make re-signing Geno Smith to a multiyear deal a priority in the offseason. Ahead of the Seattle's playoff matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that the Seahawks have...
SEATTLE, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL mock draft predicts Broncos will trade 1st-round pick for Sean Payton

The Denver Broncos have an in-person interview with ex-New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton scheduled for Tuesday in Los Angeles. Payton is one of the highest-profile coaches available and at least one pundit believes the Broncos are the front runners to hire him. To do so, Denver would have to compensate New Orleans because Payton is still under contract with the Saints for two more seasons.
DENVER, CO
Larry Brown Sports

Kliff Kingsbury turning down coaching offers?

Former Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury has interest from NFL teams, but that interest apparently is not reciprocated. FOX Sports reporter Peter Schrager reported Saturday that Kingsbury has been contacted by “multiple teams” about becoming an offensive coordinator after the Cardinals fired him on Monday. Kingsbury, however, has made it clear he is not interested.... The post Kliff Kingsbury turning down coaching offers? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yardbarker

REPORT: Atlanta Falcons Request To Interview Packers Coach

The Atlanta Falcons are looking for a defensive coordinator. The Atlanta Falcons are reaching out to find their next defensive coordinator. Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees is retiring from the position after two seasons. According to Matt Urben with USA Today, the Falcons plan to take their time before they hire their next defensive coordinator. They want to look at many candidates. One of those candidates is reportedly a Packers coach.
ATLANTA, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sean Payton going to the Panthers would lead to bad blood, but a better trade return

Now that’s one way to send the New Orleans Saints fanbase into an uproar. The Saints greenlit an interview request from the Carolina Panthers for former head coach Sean Payton, who is still under contract with New Orleans through 2024 after stepping down from his post last year. The Panthers have been meeting with head coach candidates throughout the week after interim coach Steve Wilks led them to a 7-10 finish, having dismissed Matt Rhule midway through the 2022 season.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Yardbarker

Ravens Sign Six Players To Futures Deals

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will give players the opportunity to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp. Thomas, 28, is a former sixth-round pick of the Rams back in 2016. He finished his four-year rookie contract and was testing the open market for the first time in his career when he agreed to a one-year contract with the Bengals.
BALTIMORE, MD

