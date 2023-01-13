ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

theburn.com

New in NoVa: KPOT entering Northern Virginia market

A new Korean BBQ and hot pot restaurant chain is making its first moves into the greater Northern Virginia market. It’s called KPOT and they are working on initial locations in Falls Church and Woodbridge. KPOT blends two popular trends in Asian cuisine at the moment — the Korean...
WOODBRIDGE, VA
luxury-houses.net

Authentic Williamsburg Style Home in Idyllic Setting Lists for $2.975M in Great Falls, VA

The Home in Great Falls is an unique and beautiful home with exceptional custom millwork and craftmanship, now available for sale. This home located at 111 Commonage Dr, Great Falls, Virginia; offering 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with 5,234 square feet of living spaces. Call Dianne Van Volkenburg – Long & Foster Real Estate, Inc. – (Phone: 703-757-3222) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Great Falls.
GREAT FALLS, VA
ffxnow.com

Newly detected beech leaf disease threatens one of the county’s most common trees

A new tree disease has been detected in Fairfax County, threatening one of the region’s most common trees. County officials have confirmed, in the fall, they found that a number of American beech trees in three parks in Fairfax County were infected with beech leaf disease (BLD). The parks include Burke Lake Park, Hemlock Overlook Park near Clifton, and Fairfax Station’s Fountainhead Park.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

Fairfax Co. Police: Man leaving restaurant finds car and 5-year-old stepdaughter gone

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police continue to search for a suspect after a 5-year-old girl was abducted during a car theft in Fairfax County Sunday. According to a release from the Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD), a man pulled into a shopping center in the 6200 block of Little River Turnpike in Lincolnia around 6:30 p.m. He left the car running with his 5-year-old stepdaughter inside while he walked into a restaurant to pick up food.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
theburn.com

Ted’s Bulletin aiming for February opening at One Loudoun

Loudoun County’s first Ted’s Bulletin location is under construction at One Loudoun in Ashburn and now we know that they are aiming to open in February if everything comes together on schedule. The word came via a social media post this week sharing some artist renderings of the...
ASHBURN, VA
rew-online.com

Enterprise Community Development Closes on Purchase of Parkside Terrace Apartments

Enterprise Community Development, Inc. closed on the purchase last month of Parkside Terrace Apartments, a community of 87 garden-style apartment units in the Washington, D.C. suburbs of Silver Spring, Maryland. Enterprise Community Development plans to preserve the community as affordable housing for residents earning up to 60 percent of the area median income (AMI).
SILVER SPRING, MD
WUSA9

Police search for stolen car in Fairfax Co.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Officers from the Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD) are investigating after a car was stolen with a 5-year-old girl inside. The car was stolen in the 6200 block of Little River Turnpike and is described to be a 2012 green Honda Accord with a Maryland license plate reading 94667CJ, according to officials. The car also has a black hood with front and back end damage.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Washington Examiner

Virginia's 'equity' rot in schools is finally being addressed

The rot of “equity” runs deep in northern Virginia, and it has done so entirely unchecked until now. Four more high schools in Fairfax admitted to withholding notifications from students that they won National Merit awards, bringing the total up to seven. That makes up 25% of high schools in the county. In neighboring Loudoun County, 14 out of 17 high schools also delayed notifying students of their awards.
VIRGINIA STATE
WJLA

Fairfax Co. police investigate rash of calls for stolen, damaged vehicles

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Fairfax County Police responded to a rash of at least five calls involving stolen and recovered or damaged vehicles across neighboring communities in Lorton overnight Friday into Saturday, according to the agency. Mattie Wimberly lives in one of the affected neighborhoods. Her car was...
arlingtonmagazine.com

What to Eat During Winter Restaurant Week

Let the dining extravaganza begin! Winter Restaurant Week runs Jan. 16-22 across the DMV, with more than 50 participating restaurants in Northern Virginia alone, where you’ll find special, discounted menus and beverages. Consider this your cue to book dinner at that new hot spot you’ve been eyeing, grab take out at your neighborhood go-to or stop in for a mid-week lunch with friends. Here’s a taste of what’s cooking.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
theburn.com

Zoe’s Kitchen closes its doors at One Loudoun

The Zoe’s Kitchen restaurant at One Loudoun has closed its doors after nearly nine years in the center. We’re told its last day was yesterday — Sunday, January 15. The restaurant — situated in a corner unit near the Trader Joe’s grocery store — originally opened in 2014.
ASHBURN, VA

