Migraines, water and tax revenue | What you need to know about the battle over data centers in Prince William Co.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — As society becomes more dependent on technology and the internet, more data is being processed than ever before. In order to keep websites, apps and search engines running 24/7 companies have become more reliant on data centers throughout the country. However, residents in one...
New in NoVa: KPOT entering Northern Virginia market
A new Korean BBQ and hot pot restaurant chain is making its first moves into the greater Northern Virginia market. It’s called KPOT and they are working on initial locations in Falls Church and Woodbridge. KPOT blends two popular trends in Asian cuisine at the moment — the Korean...
Nearly a dozen vehicles targeted by thieves near busy C&O Canal trail
POTOMAC, Md. — Officers with the United States Park Police are investigating a string of vehicle break-ins near a popular area along the C&O Canal. Ten vehicles were targeted by thieves between Great Falls Maryland Park and the Old Angler's Inn parking area on Saturday, according to USPP. One...
Authentic Williamsburg Style Home in Idyllic Setting Lists for $2.975M in Great Falls, VA
The Home in Great Falls is an unique and beautiful home with exceptional custom millwork and craftmanship, now available for sale. This home located at 111 Commonage Dr, Great Falls, Virginia; offering 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with 5,234 square feet of living spaces. Call Dianne Van Volkenburg – Long & Foster Real Estate, Inc. – (Phone: 703-757-3222) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Great Falls.
Newly detected beech leaf disease threatens one of the county’s most common trees
A new tree disease has been detected in Fairfax County, threatening one of the region’s most common trees. County officials have confirmed, in the fall, they found that a number of American beech trees in three parks in Fairfax County were infected with beech leaf disease (BLD). The parks include Burke Lake Park, Hemlock Overlook Park near Clifton, and Fairfax Station’s Fountainhead Park.
Fairfax Co. Police: Man leaving restaurant finds car and 5-year-old stepdaughter gone
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police continue to search for a suspect after a 5-year-old girl was abducted during a car theft in Fairfax County Sunday. According to a release from the Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD), a man pulled into a shopping center in the 6200 block of Little River Turnpike in Lincolnia around 6:30 p.m. He left the car running with his 5-year-old stepdaughter inside while he walked into a restaurant to pick up food.
Ted’s Bulletin aiming for February opening at One Loudoun
Loudoun County’s first Ted’s Bulletin location is under construction at One Loudoun in Ashburn and now we know that they are aiming to open in February if everything comes together on schedule. The word came via a social media post this week sharing some artist renderings of the...
'Maniacal focus on equal outcomes': Youngkin blasts FCPS for paying $450K for equity coach
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Seven high schools in Fairfax County have now admitted they didn’t tell students of their prestigious national merit recognition in time for important college scholarship and admissions deadlines. The high schools include Annandale High School, West Potomac High School, John R. Lewis High...
Enterprise Community Development Closes on Purchase of Parkside Terrace Apartments
Enterprise Community Development, Inc. closed on the purchase last month of Parkside Terrace Apartments, a community of 87 garden-style apartment units in the Washington, D.C. suburbs of Silver Spring, Maryland. Enterprise Community Development plans to preserve the community as affordable housing for residents earning up to 60 percent of the area median income (AMI).
Chronic wasting disease detected in deer in Fairfax County
This is the first time the disease has been detected in an animal in Fairfax County.
Virginia's 'equity' rot in schools is finally being addressed
The rot of “equity” runs deep in northern Virginia, and it has done so entirely unchecked until now. Four more high schools in Fairfax admitted to withholding notifications from students that they won National Merit awards, bringing the total up to seven. That makes up 25% of high schools in the county. In neighboring Loudoun County, 14 out of 17 high schools also delayed notifying students of their awards.
Fairfax Co. police investigate rash of calls for stolen, damaged vehicles
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Fairfax County Police responded to a rash of at least five calls involving stolen and recovered or damaged vehicles across neighboring communities in Lorton overnight Friday into Saturday, according to the agency. Mattie Wimberly lives in one of the affected neighborhoods. Her car was...
Tenants at Vienna apartment complex frustrated after water damages, weeks of alleged inaction
VIENNA, Va. (DC News Now) — A week after frustrated tenants at a Northern Virginia high-rise apartment shared their frustration with DC News Now following what they described as a water pipe break, we checked in to see if any progress has been made. In a follow-up interview with two of the same tenants who […]
Police: Suspects robbed employees outside Prince William business
Police in Prince William County are looking for a group of men who they say robbed a business' employees at gunpoint while they were outside.
Prince William Police looking for SUV taken in armed carjacking
It was determined that the victim, who was working as an Uber driver, had stopped to pick up a customer when an unknown masked man with a firearm opened the driver's side door of his SUV. As the victim got out, the masked man got in, followed by two others, and drove away.
What to Eat During Winter Restaurant Week
Let the dining extravaganza begin! Winter Restaurant Week runs Jan. 16-22 across the DMV, with more than 50 participating restaurants in Northern Virginia alone, where you’ll find special, discounted menus and beverages. Consider this your cue to book dinner at that new hot spot you’ve been eyeing, grab take out at your neighborhood go-to or stop in for a mid-week lunch with friends. Here’s a taste of what’s cooking.
Person shot, injuries unknown in incident outside Manassas
The Prince William County Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that resulted in one person being taken to the hospital.
Cleanup from rockslide closes Northern Virginia roadway for several weeks
A rockslide discovered late Friday will close Route 522 between Winchester and Gainesboro in Frederick County until mid-February. This will be a huge travel headache given the average daily traffic volume, which VDOT reports is 18,000 vehicles per day. A detour on the southbound lanes will accommodate all northbound and...
Zoe’s Kitchen closes its doors at One Loudoun
The Zoe’s Kitchen restaurant at One Loudoun has closed its doors after nearly nine years in the center. We’re told its last day was yesterday — Sunday, January 15. The restaurant — situated in a corner unit near the Trader Joe’s grocery store — originally opened in 2014.
