ffxnow.com
Last Polar Dip returns for 15th year at Lake Anne Plaza
Camp Sunshine’s 15th polar dip — Freezin’ for a Reason — will return to Reston’s Lake Anne Plaza on Feb. 11 for a final hurrah. Beginning at noon, spectators will gather to watch registered participants plunge into the lake — or take a “chicken dip” with just toes — to raise funds for Camp Sunshine, a nonprofit that organizes retreats for families who have kids with life-threatening illnesses.
ffxnow.com
Newly detected beech leaf disease threatens one of the county’s most common trees
A new tree disease has been detected in Fairfax County, threatening one of the region’s most common trees. County officials have confirmed, in the fall, they found that a number of American beech trees in three parks in Fairfax County were infected with beech leaf disease (BLD). The parks include Burke Lake Park, Hemlock Overlook Park near Clifton, and Fairfax Station’s Fountainhead Park.
ffxnow.com
Chocolate Lovers Festival returning to Fairfax for the first time since the pandemic
A local festival celebrating all things chocolatey is making a comeback in the City of Fairfax. The Chocolate Lovers Festival is scheduled to launch the weekend before Valentine’s Day, running from Friday, Feb. 3, through Sunday, Feb. 4. This is the first time the festival has been held since the start of the pandemic.
ffxnow.com
Zoning code overhaul, tree canopy among Vienna Town Council’s top priorities for 2023
The Vienna Town Council is in agreement that it must finish rewriting the town’s zoning code by the end of 2023, but that’s where any unanimity on priorities for the coming year ends. At its first regular meeting of the year on Monday (Jan. 9), the council voted...
