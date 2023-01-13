ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

Last Polar Dip returns for 15th year at Lake Anne Plaza

Camp Sunshine’s 15th polar dip — Freezin’ for a Reason — will return to Reston’s Lake Anne Plaza on Feb. 11 for a final hurrah. Beginning at noon, spectators will gather to watch registered participants plunge into the lake — or take a “chicken dip” with just toes — to raise funds for Camp Sunshine, a nonprofit that organizes retreats for families who have kids with life-threatening illnesses.
RESTON, VA
Newly detected beech leaf disease threatens one of the county’s most common trees

A new tree disease has been detected in Fairfax County, threatening one of the region’s most common trees. County officials have confirmed, in the fall, they found that a number of American beech trees in three parks in Fairfax County were infected with beech leaf disease (BLD). The parks include Burke Lake Park, Hemlock Overlook Park near Clifton, and Fairfax Station’s Fountainhead Park.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA

