Fairfax County, VA

Washington Examiner

Virginia's 'equity' rot in schools is finally being addressed

The rot of “equity” runs deep in northern Virginia, and it has done so entirely unchecked until now. Four more high schools in Fairfax admitted to withholding notifications from students that they won National Merit awards, bringing the total up to seven. That makes up 25% of high schools in the county. In neighboring Loudoun County, 14 out of 17 high schools also delayed notifying students of their awards.
WJLA

Virginia lawmakers introduce gun reform bills, including bans on guns in public spaces

RICHMOND, Va. (7News) — The second week of Virginia's legislative session kicks off Monday and Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares has a long list of bills that he wants to see state lawmakers pass to help reduce crime in Virginia, including a bill that he says will punish criminals by increasing mandatory minimums for certain firearm related offenses, including the use of a firearm on school property.
cardinalnews.org

Fight over gun rights continues

RICHMOND – When gun rights enthusiasts Theresa Davis and Phil Minnich made the three-hour road trip from Martinsville to Richmond’s Capitol Square on Monday, they had one message they wanted lawmakers to hear. “Virginia needs to be a constitutional carry state,” Davis said, referring to legislation that wouldn’t...
cardinalnews.org

‘It’s all set up to make you fail’: Parents struggle to keep their kids with poor legal support in custody cases

Want more news from Southwest and Southside? Sign up for our free daily email newsletter. In the 30 years that Tiffini Wise has been talking to parents who are at risk of losing custody of their child, she says she’s seen it all: cases that present with flat-out abuse, cases tangled with claims of false and misleading information, and plenty where the parent is being told they have no rights.
cardinalnews.org

Virginia says FCC broadband map gets 358,000 addresses wrong; more . . .

Here’s a roundup of news briefs from around Southwest and Southside:. State says FCC has many addresses in Virginia wrong. The Virginia Office of Broadband says the Federal Communications Commission has mistakenly listed at least 358,000 addresses in the state as served by broadband when they’re not. The FCC is putting together a nationwide map of broadband coverage that will be used to guide federal funding for expanding service. (See our background story, ‘The FCC wants to map broadband coverage.‘)
foxbaltimore.com

New bill proposes restrictions on legal gun owners

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Governor-elect Wes Moore is due to take office Wednesday, ending an eight-year run for outgoing Maryland Governor Larry Hogan and republicans holding that position. Maryland Republicans are the minority in both the State House and Senate. Political Analyst John Dedie says this could be a sign...
Daily Voice

Former Maryland State Delegate Richard Impallaria Admits To Misusing State Funds

Former Delegate Richard Impallaria has pleaded guilty to misconduct in office for misusing state funds, announced the Maryland State Prosecutor's Office. Impallaria reportedly used state funds to pay his personal landlord for an office that was next to his personal cottage outside of his district. Prosecutors alleged that the building was not used for legislative business and that Impallaria used the space for personal storage.
ffxnow.com

Morning Notes

Loose Dog Caught on Beltway Near Alexandria — “#VSP received a call Saturday evening (1/14/23) for a dog running loose on I-495 at Eisenhower Ave in Fairfax Co. Thx to an alert motorist, troopers were able to get an exact location & rescue this sweet daredevil. He made himself right at home in the warmth of Trooper S. Barden’s patrol car, as the troopers waited for Fairfax County Animal Control to arrive on scene.” [Virginia State Police/Facebook]
Virginia Mercury

New monuments must mean more than memorialization

Soon, statues of Barbara Johns and Henrietta Lacks – two Black, Virginia-born women who contributed to significant educational and scientific progress in America – will be erected, one in Roanoke and the other in the U.S. Capitol. These new figures emerge after the eviction of the Confederate warmongers memorialized in metal that used to tower […] The post New monuments must mean more than memorialization appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Virginia Mercury

Three interesting bills of the week: declawing cats, antidepressants and the UDC

Hundreds of bills are filed for General Assembly consideration each year. In this occasional series, the Mercury will take a look at a few of the proposals that might not otherwise make headlines during the whirlwind legislative session. House Bill 2162: Eliminating tax exemptions for the United Daughters of the Confederacy This legislation, from House […] The post Three interesting bills of the week: declawing cats, antidepressants and the UDC appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
