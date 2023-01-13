Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
Virginia's 'equity' rot in schools is finally being addressed
The rot of “equity” runs deep in northern Virginia, and it has done so entirely unchecked until now. Four more high schools in Fairfax admitted to withholding notifications from students that they won National Merit awards, bringing the total up to seven. That makes up 25% of high schools in the county. In neighboring Loudoun County, 14 out of 17 high schools also delayed notifying students of their awards.
Virginia school district under investigation for alleged violation of human rights act
Multiple schools in Fairfax County, Virginia, are under investigation after allegedly failing to give students their National Merit Scholarship recognition in a timely manner, before many students submitted college applications.
WJLA
'Maniacal focus on equal outcomes': Youngkin blasts FCPS for paying $450K for equity coach
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Seven high schools in Fairfax County have now admitted they didn’t tell students of their prestigious national merit recognition in time for important college scholarship and admissions deadlines. The high schools include Annandale High School, West Potomac High School, John R. Lewis High...
NBC Washington
Fairfax School Board Candidate Pretends to Be Parent of Transgender Child in Call to Clinic
A candidate running for the Fairfax County School Board is receiving criticism for a video he shared on social media of himself pretending to be a parent of a transgender child. Republican Jeff Hoffmann recorded himself lying about his identity on a call with the Inova Pride Clinic, which offers...
WTOP
Northern Virginia lawmakers’ bills target local data centers
For years, Loudoun County, Virginia has been known as the world’s “data center capital.” However, not everyone is happy that Prince William County has recently become a destination for future data centers. One of the most controversial projects is Prince William’s Digital Gateway data center complex. In...
WJLA
Virginia lawmakers introduce gun reform bills, including bans on guns in public spaces
RICHMOND, Va. (7News) — The second week of Virginia's legislative session kicks off Monday and Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares has a long list of bills that he wants to see state lawmakers pass to help reduce crime in Virginia, including a bill that he says will punish criminals by increasing mandatory minimums for certain firearm related offenses, including the use of a firearm on school property.
cardinalnews.org
Fight over gun rights continues
RICHMOND – When gun rights enthusiasts Theresa Davis and Phil Minnich made the three-hour road trip from Martinsville to Richmond’s Capitol Square on Monday, they had one message they wanted lawmakers to hear. “Virginia needs to be a constitutional carry state,” Davis said, referring to legislation that wouldn’t...
cardinalnews.org
‘It’s all set up to make you fail’: Parents struggle to keep their kids with poor legal support in custody cases
Want more news from Southwest and Southside? Sign up for our free daily email newsletter. In the 30 years that Tiffini Wise has been talking to parents who are at risk of losing custody of their child, she says she’s seen it all: cases that present with flat-out abuse, cases tangled with claims of false and misleading information, and plenty where the parent is being told they have no rights.
Virginia Democrats propose more bills to crack down on gun violence
Among the proposals, one bill will prevent the future sale of assault weapons after July 1 as well as ban high capacity magazines.
WJLA
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin pushes for $1 billion in tax cuts. Here what you need to know
RICHMOND, Va. (7News) — On Monday, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s Secretary of Finance outlined the second phase of the governor's tax relief proposal in the House appropriations committee meeting. The tax cut plan builds on $4 billion of tax relief that Youngkin said has already been provided. The...
Fairfax Times
Parents get ‘Friday the 13th nightmares’ from 4 more schools and School Board lawyer
In a series of “Friday the 13th nightmares,” as one mother put it, the principals of at least four more Fairfax County high schools admitted they withheld National Merit awards from children, as a Richmond lawyer for the Fairfax County school board sent parents a letter requesting interviews that she is seeking “to record.”
Lt. Gov. Sears Calls For School Choice–“Hope And Future For Every Child”
Lieutenant Governor Winsome Sears (R), the first Black woman to hold that office, recently issued this press release calling on the General Assembly to provide more educational choices for parents and young people in the Old Dominion. Demonstrating teamwork, Governor Youngkin (R) in his annual “State of the Commonwealth Address” pressed for the same reforms. […]
cardinalnews.org
Virginia says FCC broadband map gets 358,000 addresses wrong; more . . .
Here’s a roundup of news briefs from around Southwest and Southside:. State says FCC has many addresses in Virginia wrong. The Virginia Office of Broadband says the Federal Communications Commission has mistakenly listed at least 358,000 addresses in the state as served by broadband when they’re not. The FCC is putting together a nationwide map of broadband coverage that will be used to guide federal funding for expanding service. (See our background story, ‘The FCC wants to map broadband coverage.‘)
foxbaltimore.com
New bill proposes restrictions on legal gun owners
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Governor-elect Wes Moore is due to take office Wednesday, ending an eight-year run for outgoing Maryland Governor Larry Hogan and republicans holding that position. Maryland Republicans are the minority in both the State House and Senate. Political Analyst John Dedie says this could be a sign...
Former Maryland State Delegate Richard Impallaria Admits To Misusing State Funds
Former Delegate Richard Impallaria has pleaded guilty to misconduct in office for misusing state funds, announced the Maryland State Prosecutor's Office. Impallaria reportedly used state funds to pay his personal landlord for an office that was next to his personal cottage outside of his district. Prosecutors alleged that the building was not used for legislative business and that Impallaria used the space for personal storage.
ffxnow.com
Morning Notes
Loose Dog Caught on Beltway Near Alexandria — “#VSP received a call Saturday evening (1/14/23) for a dog running loose on I-495 at Eisenhower Ave in Fairfax Co. Thx to an alert motorist, troopers were able to get an exact location & rescue this sweet daredevil. He made himself right at home in the warmth of Trooper S. Barden’s patrol car, as the troopers waited for Fairfax County Animal Control to arrive on scene.” [Virginia State Police/Facebook]
WJLA
'Still carries a pain': Alexandria to consider changing street names honoring Confederates
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — There’s believed to be some 40 streets in the City of Alexandria named after Civil War leaders from the South -- like Nathan Bedford Forrest, the Confederate icon who went on to become the KKK’s first Grand Wizard. Or William Quantrill, who led...
New monuments must mean more than memorialization
Soon, statues of Barbara Johns and Henrietta Lacks – two Black, Virginia-born women who contributed to significant educational and scientific progress in America – will be erected, one in Roanoke and the other in the U.S. Capitol. These new figures emerge after the eviction of the Confederate warmongers memorialized in metal that used to tower […] The post New monuments must mean more than memorialization appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Second-oldest tree in Virginia recorded in Brunswick County
The Virginia Big Tree Program at Virginia Tech records some of the commonwealth's biggest and oldest trees. Recently, students measured the second-oldest tree in Virginia, a white oak in Brunswick County that is more than 500 years old.
Three interesting bills of the week: declawing cats, antidepressants and the UDC
Hundreds of bills are filed for General Assembly consideration each year. In this occasional series, the Mercury will take a look at a few of the proposals that might not otherwise make headlines during the whirlwind legislative session. House Bill 2162: Eliminating tax exemptions for the United Daughters of the Confederacy This legislation, from House […] The post Three interesting bills of the week: declawing cats, antidepressants and the UDC appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
