Read full article on original website
Related
FOX Sports
Avalanche host the Red Wings after Rantanen's 2-goal game
Detroit Red Wings (18-16-7, sixth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (21-17-3, fourth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche host the Detroit Red Wings after Mikko Rantanen's two-goal game against the Ottawa Senators in the Avalanche's 7-0 win. Colorado has a 10-8-3 record in home games...
Draisaitl scores twice, leading Oilers past Golden Knights
Leon Draisaitl scored two goals Saturday night to help the Edmonton Oilers beat the Vegas Golden Knights.
markerzone.com
BRUCE BOUDREAU CHOKES BACK TEARS WHEN ASKED ABOUT RUMOURS HE MAY LOSE HIS JOB (VIDEO)
Bruce Boudreau is usually a very happy-go-lucky guy who enjoys joking around with reporters and even his players. However, there's very little to be happy about with the Vancouver Canucks at the moment and it seems the prospect of Boudreau being shown the door is very real, something the veteran coach seems well aware of.
NFL World Wants Referee Fired On Sunday Afternoon
The Buffalo Bills are going to beat the Miami Dolphins, 34-31, on Sunday afternoon. Fans are not happy with the referees. Miami appeared to get harmed by a lack of a pass interference penalty on Sunday afternoon, on a critical fourth down play late in the fourth quarter. That was a costly one. So, ...
FOX Sports
Jets take on the Canadiens on 3-game win streak
Winnipeg Jets (29-14-1, first in the Central Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (18-23-3, eighth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Winnipeg Jets are looking to keep their three-game win streak going when they visit the Montreal Canadiens. Montreal has a 9-11-0 record at home and an 18-23-3 record overall. The...
Hurricanes host the Penguins after Pesce’s 2-goal game
Raleigh, North Carolina — The Carolina Hurricanes host the Pittsburgh Penguins after Brett Pesce scored two goals in the Hurricanes’ 6-2 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets. Carolina has an 11-3-1 record in Metropolitan Division play and a 26-9-7 record overall. The Hurricanes have a +19 scoring differential,...
Quiet Night: Jets Buzz Penguins, Ground Crosby & Malkin 4-1
The Pittsburgh Penguins’ two-game winning streak landed with a thud after the Winnipeg Jets scored a pair of goals 22 seconds apart late in the second period. The Penguins’ patchwork defense was missing Kris Letang, Jeff Petry, and Marcus Pettersson, who was a scratch due to illness, and they struggled greatly to create offense.
FOX Sports
Jared McCann has hat trick, Kraken win 8th straight
CHICAGO (AP) — Jared McCann had his first career hat trick and the Seattle Kraken beat the Chicago Blackhawks 8-5 on Saturday night for their franchise-record eighth straight victory. McCann scored twice in a five-goal flurry in a 3:41 span of the first period. All-star rookie Matty Beniers and...
Avalanche reverse fortune with blowout home win over Senators; Rantanen makes history
The defending Stanley Cup champions, just 48 hours removed from losing to the NHL’s worst team, rebounded with a 7-0 win Saturday over the visiting Ottawa Senators at Ball Arena. A total of 12 different Colorado players recorded at least one point with forward Mikko Rantanen leading the charge.
NHL
Territory Talk: Big Games Ahead for Panthers
On the latest episode of the Territory Talk podcast, co-hosts Doug Plagens and Jameson Olive sit down following Saturday's 4-3 win over the Vancouver Canucks at FLA Live Arena to discuss the crucial road ahead for the Florida Panthers as they start to ramp up their second-half push. Plus, hear...
FOX Sports
Wild sign Matt Boldy to $49M, 7-year contract extension
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Wild have signed forward Matt Boldy to a seven-year, $49 million contract extension. General manager Bill Guerin announced the deal Monday. Boldy will count $7 million against the salary cap through 2029-30 on the deal that kicks in next season. Boldy was...
An NHL Player Reportedly Had To File For Bankruptcy
It's not too common for a professional athlete to file for bankruptcy right in the middle of his playing career, but one active player has found himself in that unenviable position. According to SinBin.vegas, goaltender Robin Lehner of the Las Vegas Golden Knights has filed for Chapter 7 ...
NBC Sports
Latest update on contract extension talks between Bruins, Pastrnak
David Pastrnak scored again Saturday night as the Boston Bruins beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3 at TD Garden in one of the most exciting games of the 2022-23 NHL season. The superstar right wing now has 33 goals -- four behind Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid in the race for the Rocket Richard Trophy. Pastrnak has tallied 59 points (33 goals, 26 assists) in 42 games, and he's on pace to become the first 50-goal scorer for the Bruins since Cam Neely in 1993-94 and the team's first 60-goal scorer since Phil Esposito in 1974-75.
Yardbarker
AHL game suspended due to medical emergency with fan
An AHL game between the Toronto Marlies and Manitoba Moose was suspended on Friday night due to a medical emergency experienced by a fan in attendance at Coca-Cola Coliseum. The Marlies and Moose had played one period of hockey and were in the intermission between the first and second periods when the emergency occurred. The fan was attended to by emergency medical services, and is currently in critical condition. Out of respect to the fan and their family, no details on what the medical emergency was have been reported or confirmed.
FOX Sports
LIU hosts Moreno and Saint Francis (BKN)
Saint Francis (BKN) Terriers (8-9, 1-3 NEC) at Long Island Sharks (2-15, 0-5 NEC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: LIU -3.5; over/under is 144.5. BOTTOM LINE: Saint Francis (BKN) visits the Long Island Sharks after Larry Moreno scored 24 points in Saint Francis (BKN)'s 82-79 victory over the Sacred Heart Pioneers. The...
NHL
Avalanche Shut Out Senators in 7-0 Full-Team Effort
The Colorado Avalanche soundly shut out the Ottawa Senators 7-0 on Saturday night at Ball Arena in Colorado's Next Generation Night, where kids helped run the show. Colorado is now 21-17-3 on the season. For the Avalanche, Mikko Rantanen and Artturi Lehkonen (2G, 1A) and Alex Newhook (2G, 1A) each...
FOX Sports
Falko sparks Binghamton to 66-65 victory over UMass-Lowell
BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (AP) — Jacob Falko scored 19 points and made the second of two free throws with one second left to lift Binghamton over UMass-Lowell 66-65 on Saturday. Falko shot 7 for 13 from the floor and made 3 of 5 from the free-throw line for the Bearcats (7-10, 3-1 America East Conference). Tariq Balogun finished with 16 points and seven rebounds. Armon Harried scored 13.
FOX Sports
Hamlin cheers on Bills from home, says 'heart is with' team
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who is still recovering after going into cardiac arrest on the field in Cincinnati two weeks ago, cheered via Twitter from home Sunday during Buffalo’s wild-card playoff home game against the Miami Dolphins. “My heart is with my guys...
FOX Sports
Trevor Lawrence celebrates Jaguars' wild comeback at Waffle House
Trevor Lawrence is still undefeated on Saturdays in the NFL, just like he was in high school and in college at Clemson. And after Lawrence overcame four first-half interceptions to lead the Jaguars to an epic 27-point comeback over the Chargers in their wild-card game, he and his entourage celebrated in one of the best ways possible.
Comments / 0