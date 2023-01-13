ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

FOX Sports

Avalanche host the Red Wings after Rantanen's 2-goal game

Detroit Red Wings (18-16-7, sixth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (21-17-3, fourth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche host the Detroit Red Wings after Mikko Rantanen's two-goal game against the Ottawa Senators in the Avalanche's 7-0 win. Colorado has a 10-8-3 record in home games...
DETROIT, MI
markerzone.com

BRUCE BOUDREAU CHOKES BACK TEARS WHEN ASKED ABOUT RUMOURS HE MAY LOSE HIS JOB (VIDEO)

Bruce Boudreau is usually a very happy-go-lucky guy who enjoys joking around with reporters and even his players. However, there's very little to be happy about with the Vancouver Canucks at the moment and it seems the prospect of Boudreau being shown the door is very real, something the veteran coach seems well aware of.
The Spun

NFL World Wants Referee Fired On Sunday Afternoon

The Buffalo Bills are going to beat the Miami Dolphins, 34-31, on Sunday afternoon. Fans are not happy with the referees. Miami appeared to get harmed by a lack of a pass interference penalty on Sunday afternoon, on a critical fourth down play late in the fourth quarter. That was a costly one. So, ...
FLORIDA STATE
FOX Sports

Jets take on the Canadiens on 3-game win streak

Winnipeg Jets (29-14-1, first in the Central Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (18-23-3, eighth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Winnipeg Jets are looking to keep their three-game win streak going when they visit the Montreal Canadiens. Montreal has a 9-11-0 record at home and an 18-23-3 record overall. The...
WPXI Pittsburgh

Hurricanes host the Penguins after Pesce’s 2-goal game

Raleigh, North Carolina — The Carolina Hurricanes host the Pittsburgh Penguins after Brett Pesce scored two goals in the Hurricanes’ 6-2 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets. Carolina has an 11-3-1 record in Metropolitan Division play and a 26-9-7 record overall. The Hurricanes have a +19 scoring differential,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pgh Hockey Now

Quiet Night: Jets Buzz Penguins, Ground Crosby & Malkin 4-1

The Pittsburgh Penguins’ two-game winning streak landed with a thud after the Winnipeg Jets scored a pair of goals 22 seconds apart late in the second period. The Penguins’ patchwork defense was missing Kris Letang, Jeff Petry, and Marcus Pettersson, who was a scratch due to illness, and they struggled greatly to create offense.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX Sports

Jared McCann has hat trick, Kraken win 8th straight

CHICAGO (AP) — Jared McCann had his first career hat trick and the Seattle Kraken beat the Chicago Blackhawks 8-5 on Saturday night for their franchise-record eighth straight victory. McCann scored twice in a five-goal flurry in a 3:41 span of the first period. All-star rookie Matty Beniers and...
SEATTLE, WA
NHL

Territory Talk: Big Games Ahead for Panthers

On the latest episode of the Territory Talk podcast, co-hosts Doug Plagens and Jameson Olive sit down following Saturday's 4-3 win over the Vancouver Canucks at FLA Live Arena to discuss the crucial road ahead for the Florida Panthers as they start to ramp up their second-half push. Plus, hear...
COLORADO STATE
FOX Sports

Wild sign Matt Boldy to $49M, 7-year contract extension

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Wild have signed forward Matt Boldy to a seven-year, $49 million contract extension. General manager Bill Guerin announced the deal Monday. Boldy will count $7 million against the salary cap through 2029-30 on the deal that kicks in next season. Boldy was...
SAINT PAUL, MN
The Spun

An NHL Player Reportedly Had To File For Bankruptcy

It's not too common for a professional athlete to file for bankruptcy right in the middle of his playing career, but one active player has found himself in that unenviable position. According to SinBin.vegas, goaltender Robin Lehner of the Las Vegas Golden Knights has filed for Chapter 7 ...
LAS VEGAS, NV
NBC Sports

Latest update on contract extension talks between Bruins, Pastrnak

David Pastrnak scored again Saturday night as the Boston Bruins beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3 at TD Garden in one of the most exciting games of the 2022-23 NHL season. The superstar right wing now has 33 goals -- four behind Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid in the race for the Rocket Richard Trophy. Pastrnak has tallied 59 points (33 goals, 26 assists) in 42 games, and he's on pace to become the first 50-goal scorer for the Bruins since Cam Neely in 1993-94 and the team's first 60-goal scorer since Phil Esposito in 1974-75.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

AHL game suspended due to medical emergency with fan

An AHL game between the Toronto Marlies and Manitoba Moose was suspended on Friday night due to a medical emergency experienced by a fan in attendance at Coca-Cola Coliseum. The Marlies and Moose had played one period of hockey and were in the intermission between the first and second periods when the emergency occurred. The fan was attended to by emergency medical services, and is currently in critical condition. Out of respect to the fan and their family, no details on what the medical emergency was have been reported or confirmed.
FOX Sports

LIU hosts Moreno and Saint Francis (BKN)

Saint Francis (BKN) Terriers (8-9, 1-3 NEC) at Long Island Sharks (2-15, 0-5 NEC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: LIU -3.5; over/under is 144.5. BOTTOM LINE: Saint Francis (BKN) visits the Long Island Sharks after Larry Moreno scored 24 points in Saint Francis (BKN)'s 82-79 victory over the Sacred Heart Pioneers. The...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NHL

Avalanche Shut Out Senators in 7-0 Full-Team Effort

The Colorado Avalanche soundly shut out the Ottawa Senators 7-0 on Saturday night at Ball Arena in Colorado's Next Generation Night, where kids helped run the show. Colorado is now 21-17-3 on the season. For the Avalanche, Mikko Rantanen and Artturi Lehkonen (2G, 1A) and Alex Newhook (2G, 1A) each...
FORT COLLINS, CO
FOX Sports

Falko sparks Binghamton to 66-65 victory over UMass-Lowell

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (AP) — Jacob Falko scored 19 points and made the second of two free throws with one second left to lift Binghamton over UMass-Lowell 66-65 on Saturday. Falko shot 7 for 13 from the floor and made 3 of 5 from the free-throw line for the Bearcats (7-10, 3-1 America East Conference). Tariq Balogun finished with 16 points and seven rebounds. Armon Harried scored 13.
BINGHAMTON, NY
FOX Sports

Hamlin cheers on Bills from home, says 'heart is with' team

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who is still recovering after going into cardiac arrest on the field in Cincinnati two weeks ago, cheered via Twitter from home Sunday during Buffalo’s wild-card playoff home game against the Miami Dolphins. “My heart is with my guys...
BUFFALO, NY
FOX Sports

Trevor Lawrence celebrates Jaguars' wild comeback at Waffle House

Trevor Lawrence is still undefeated on Saturdays in the NFL, just like he was in high school and in college at Clemson. And after Lawrence overcame four first-half interceptions to lead the Jaguars to an epic 27-point comeback over the Chargers in their wild-card game, he and his entourage celebrated in one of the best ways possible.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

