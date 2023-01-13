Read full article on original website
3 Places To Get Fish Fry in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Longstanding Red Lobster Location, Announced as Temporarily Closed, Will Not Be Reopening and is Now Permanently ClosedJoel EisenbergBeachwood, OH
The Best TV Shows Set in ClevelandTed RiversCleveland, OH
The People's Favorite Restaurant Located In Mentor Closed Permanently After 34 Years In BusinessMadocMentor, OH
3 Places To Get Soul Food in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Video Of Lonzo Ball Is Going Viral
Chicago Bulls point guard Lonzo Ball posted a video to Instagram.
Julius Randle's Son Wrestled A Kid To The Ground After They Didn't Want To Give Him The Ball
Julius Randle's son trying to snatch the ball from his teammates goes viral on Twitter.
NBA
NBA family reacts to Ja Morant's incredible dunk
Ja Morant had already blessed the NBA evening with an all-time highlight once his astounding, above-the-box chasedown block on Bennedict Mathurin was ruled legal. And then the dunk happened. Ja saw daylight. Jalen Smith went up to contest. Ja reared back. And back. And back. *BOOM*. The detonation set off...
Video: LeBron James And Savannah James Impressed By A Mop Boy's Enthusiastic Performance
While the win served as the cherry on top for the James family, there was one boy who stole the show for a few minutes leaving James and Savannah awestruck.
Yardbarker
Cavs Notes: Ricky Rubio, Anderson Varejao, Donovan Mitchell
On Thursday, he did what he always did while with Cleveland. He entered the game, for the first time since December 2021, and made a difference. Rubio calmed down the offense, created shots for others, and hit a couple biggie himself. All of it took 10 minutes, before trainer Steve Spiro informed coach J.B. Bickerstaff that it was time for Rubio’s time for the night was up.
Four observations: Bucks steamroll Pacers in second half; Indiana loses fourth straight
MILWAUKEE -- The Pacers dropped their fourth straight game 132-119 to the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday at Fiserv Forum in a Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day matinee. The Pacers fall to 23-22, sitting in eighth place in the Eastern Conference. The Bucks improve to 28-16, leapfrogging Brooklyn for the moment for second in the East.
RUMOR: Knicks ‘reluctant’ to part ways with Immanuel Quickley amid heavy trade interest
Immanuel Quickley has been having quite the season with the New York Knicks thus far. The 23-year-old hasn’t exactly established himself as one of the top guards in the NBA, but there’s no denying that he’s been a key part of head coach Tom Thibodeau’s rotation this season.
"It depends on what the rules are" — When Rip Hamilton and Tayshaun Prince claimed the '04 Pistons would beat the '16 Warriors
Rip Hamilton believes the Pistons' versatility would overwhelm the Warriors.
hoopsrumors.com
Celtics Notes: Udoka, Mazzulla, Pritchard, Jackson, White
The Celtics continue to hope their coaching situation resolves itself with Ime Udoka landing another job, but a rival general manager tells Steve Bullpett of Heavy that may not be likely. Although Boston is expected to keep Joe Mazzulla in place beyond this season, he’s still technically the interim coach. Udoka’s suspension for an inappropriate relationship with a subordinate will expire June 30, and the team may have to negotiate a settlement to keep both Udoka and Mazzulla happy.
NBA
The Four Agreements on the Four-Game Trip
After a fourth quarter barrage where the Thunder played its best basketball of the night against the Brooklyn Nets, and perhaps its best basketball on the four-game road trip overall, OKC hit the locker room, heading home with a 112-102 victory in hand. The win was the third in four...
NBA
PODCAST » Dame Talks Fourth Quarters And All-Star On The Brief Case
A happy Friday to those of you who get weekends off. Since we've reached the midway point of the 2022-23 season, it seems like a good opportunity to catch up with Damian Lillard, who put up 50 points on 57 percent shooting in Thursday night's loss to the Cavaliers at Moda Center. Dame had plenty to say about a host of topics, which you can listen to below on the 17th edition of The Brief Case podcast...
Brooklyn Nets Lose Another Star Player To Injury
The Brooklyn Nets were on a hot streak in the NBA, working their way up to 2nd place in the Eastern Conference after winning 18 of their previous 20 games before they lost star player and MVP candidate Kevin Durant to a major injury. Durant is expected to miss numerous weeks after suffering an MCL sprain in his right knee, but that is not where the story ends for the Brooklyn Nets.
Ex-Knick Kemba Walker on move again in deal with EuroLeague team
Kemba Walker appears to be on the move again. After sitting out the final two months of last season as a member of the Knicks, Walker had a momentary resurgence with the Mavericks in December, with 32 points and seven assists against the Cavaliers. But his stint in Dallas was short-lived with the team releasing the 32-year-old last week before his contract became fully guaranteed. Now the former four-time All-Star is set to sign with Emporio Armani Milan, according to Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport. The deal will be finalized once he passes the team’s medical exam. Walker, who averaged eight points on 42.1...
NBA
From Paris with Love: Memories from the 1997 Bulls
They’ll always have Paris. The Bulls will again Thursday against the Detroit Pistons in the Accor Arena that was previously known as the Palais Omnisport de Paris-Bercy. Though it won’t be quite the same. For one thing, this time it’s a regular season NBA game. Last time...
UC Basketball Staffer, Alum Taking Assistant Coach Position At West Virginia
The Bearcats standout is working with his former coach.
The story of Milwaukee Bucks legend Bob Dandridge
A late-round pick turned out to be a gem for the Milwaukee Bucks in 1970s
NBA
Magic Erase Double-Digit Deficit Again, But Lose Another Heartbreaker
Markelle Fultz posted 20 points, including a game-tying free throw with 14.2 seconds left, Franz Wagner scored 19 points and Bol Bol had 17 in his first game against his former team, but it wasn’t enough as Nikola Jokic sank a game-winning 3-pointer with 0.2 seconds left in the Orlando Magic’s 119-116 loss on Sunday night to the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena.
Jazz making major name change
It’s a blast from the past for the Utah Jazz, as they making a name change that harkens back to their roots. The team has just recently announced that the Vivint Arena (their home stadium) will be renamed back to the Delta Center, per David Aldridge. This marks the first time that Utah’s home arena will be named “Delta” since 2006.
NBA
Keys to the Game - Bulls vs Warriors (01.15.23)
The Bulls (19-24) look to snap a three-game losing streak this afternoon in welcoming the defending NBA Champion Golden State Warriors (21-21) to the United Center. This afternoon is also the second time the Bulls and Warriors have squared-off this season. Back on December 2 in San Francisco, the Dubs came away with a 119-111 victory. Nikola Vučević led the Bulls that night with 23 points and 11 rebounds, while Golden State was paced by Jordan Poole’s game-high 30 points, and Kevon Looney’s 12 boards.
The return of Ricky Rubio and Caris LeVert’s future with the Cleveland Cavaliers: Wine and Gold Talk Podcast
CLEVELAND, Ohio-- When we last saw Ricky Rubio in a Cavaliers uniform, he was playing some of the best basketball of his career. A torn ACL took Rubio away from Cleveland last season, but he’s now back with the team, making his debut on Thursday night in a win over Portland.
